SoCalBio Annual Investor & Partnering Conference Celebrates its 26th Successful Year as Greater Los Angeles’ Biotech/Medtech Industry’s Most Influential Event

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern California Biomedical Council (SoCalBio) is proud to conclude the 2024 26th Annual Investor & Partnering Conference in Newport Beach, held on September 24-25, 2024. In attendance were 24 Venture Capital Partners, 35 exhibitors, and more than 300 attendees from Canada and across the country who came together for two days of programming designed to propel the life science industry forward. SoCalBio exceeded its prior record of partnering meetings, with over 150 1:1 meetings held this year. The conference featured women-focused breakthrough technologies (W3 panel), next-generation biotherapeutics, and the future of medical devices at SoCalBio's 26th Annual Conference.

"I am proud as we continue to support the value proposition that is SoCalBio. For over thirty years, SoCalBio has been at the forefront of advocating and supporting Greater Los Angeles' Biotech/Medtech sectors," said Dr. Bob Greenberg, Chairman of the board of SoCalBio and CEO and Chairman of the board of huMannity MedTech. Dr. Greenberg also went on to say, "SoCalBio's is committed to continuing to provide access for our innovators to connect with investors to advance lifesaving technologies. Our purpose is to continue to support the creation of great local companies, like the many that have come out of our past conferences and still exist today, in keeping with SoCalBio's mission."

In addition, the conference highlighted the vibrant and vital role that the Greater Los Angeles biotech ecosystem has had and continues to have in the development of cutting-edge technologies. "The SoCalBio Conference is vital in connecting Southern California's biotech, life sciences, and MedTech companies with investors and key partners," said Murthy Simhambhatla, President & CEO of SetPoint Medical and panelist on the Future of Medical Devices Panel. "This event fosters innovation by showcasing startups and facilitating engaging panel discussions on relevant topics for both emerging and established companies." Greg Schulte, Vice President of Technology at Cala Health, went on to say, "Southern California has been and continues to be an important hub for medical device innovation. This year's conference highlighted so many significant success stories in the region, at the same time connecting the people helping make them happen." Martha Lawrence, CEO & Co-Founder, of AccendoWave, also said, "What I really appreciated at SoCalBio's Investor & Partnering Conference was the opportunity to participate on a panel with other Female Executives whose companies are examples of transformative innovation outside of the typical Femtech space. Congrats to SoCalBio for focusing on the broader market ecosystem where women executives and CEOs are also making an impact." Furthermore, Eric Kaufman of Westlake Village Partners highlighted what SoCalBio prides itself on by noting, "in a landscape of many conferences, SoCalBios' stands out for its personal touch. This is evident amongst all the attendees, where there are thoughtful interactions and a focus on building lasting relationships." Following up on the attendees' feedback, SoCalBio CEO & President Dr. Walid Sabbagh Jr. went on to thank everyone and highlight "greater LA's leading role in advancing medical device and therapeutic technologies that have left and continue to have a broad global impact in improving everyone's lives."

About the Southern California Biomedical Council

The Southern California Biomedical Council (SoCalBio) is a leading advocate for California's life science sector. Representing the Greater Los Angeles regions, Orange County, and the Inland Empire, we focus on driving public policy, fostering a strong network of industry leaders, facilitating access to capital, promoting innovative STEM education programs, and developing value-driven purchasing initiatives.

Established in 1995 in Los Angeles, SoCalBio serves as a powerful voice for research institutions and companies that contribute to both local and state economies. Our mission is clear: to support our members in creating innovative solutions that enhance the human condition. Our diverse membership encompasses biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, genomics, and diagnostics companies of all sizes, along with research universities, clinical research organizations, investors, and service providers.

For more details about SoCalBio, visit our website at www.socalbio.org or connect with us on LinkedIn.



Contact:

brandon@socalbio.org



Legal Disclaimer:

