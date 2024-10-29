Redis for Startups Launches to Provide Early-stage Companies with Full Access to Redis’ Real-Time Data and AI Platform

Startup program provides new, pre-seed and seed companies with commercial incentives, dedicated support, access to Redis events, resources, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redis , the world’s fastest data platform, today announced the launch of the Redis for Startups, a program designed to provide early-stage companies with the tools, resources, and support they need to build and scale their applications with the speed and reliability of Redis from day one. The program is open to venture-backed companies at the pre-seed and seed stage, offering a wide range of commercial incentives, technical support and go-to-market opportunities, including free access to Redis for a year.

A new class of startups, eager to capitalize on generative AI to bring new innovations to life, is emerging, but building and scaling applications with limited resources and smaller teams is a difficult challenge. Redis for Startups offers exclusive benefits like early access to Redis products and features, Redis credits, and dedicated technical resources to help startup teams move faster, earlier in their journey. Qualifying startups are eligible to utilize Redis Cloud free-of-charge for one year to help build applications with speed and scale from day one.

"We had ambitious plans to build a hyper-performant AI-native spreadsheet that excelled at scale. A key ingredient was a data platform that allowed our small team to build fast, and also gave us a caching infrastructure that provided the speed and responsiveness our app needed,” said Anna Monaco, Founder and CEO of Paradigm. “Beyond its abilities as a caching layer, we utilize Redis to build distributed data structures that keep our infrastructure synchronized at scale."

Startups will also gain access to the vibrant Redis community of industry experts, mentors, developers, and VCs, all eager to support the innovative companies and teams of the future. Across channels, forums, events and workshops, Redis for Startups members can network, share knowledge, and grow their go-to-market strategy for their business. Additionally, select startups will be eligible to participate in Redis’ partner program, helping them build their product offerings alongside Redis among its core customers.

“The startups being founded today will build our future. Almost immediately after they start, however, these companies face the enormous challenge of building an infrastructure that will support their products as they scale, while providing the flexibility and performance they need to easily build extremely innovative technologies,” said Rowan Trollope, CEO of Redis. “Redis for Startups is our way of cultivating this new class of upstarts and entrepreneurs, ensuring that they have access to the solutions and resources they need to build better apps, and ultimately, create a lasting impact on the future.”

Redis for Startups is now live and open for application. To learn more about the program and inquire about membership, click here .

About Redis

Redis is the world’s fastest data platform. From its open source origins in 2011 to becoming the #1 cited brand for caching solutions, Redis has helped more than 10,000 customers build, scale, and deploy the apps our world runs on. With cloud and on-prem databases for caching, vector search, and more, Redis helps digital businesses set a new standard for app speed.

Located in San Francisco, Austin, London, and Tel Aviv, Redis is internationally recognized as the leader in building fast apps fast. Learn more at redis.io .

