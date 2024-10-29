Submit Release
Franklin Electric Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Consolidated net sales of $531.4 million, a decrease of 1% to the prior year
  • Water Systems and Distribution net sales increased 2% and 1%, respectively, while Fueling Systems net sales decreased 10%
  • Operating income was $73.5 million with operating margin of 13.8%
  • GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.17

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. today announced its third quarter financial results for fiscal year 2024.

Third quarter 2024 net sales were $531.4 million, compared to third quarter 2023 net sales of $538.4 million. Third quarter 2024 operating income was $73.5 million, compared to third quarter 2023 operating income of $78.1 million. Third quarter 2024 EPS was $1.17, versus EPS in the third quarter 2023 of $1.23.

“Our third quarter results were softer than expected due to continued macro pressure from lower home sales and starts, along with weather being wetter than normal. However, the demand environment remains healthy across our key end markets, which has normalized following record levels of sales in recent years. Margins remained stable due to our disciplined cost management, and we are actively pursuing opportunities to further reduce expenses across the enterprise,” commented Joe Ruzynski, Franklin Electric’s CEO.

“As we close out the year, we expect tempered order activity in-line with seasonal patterns. That said, having spent time with our incredible global team members over the past few months, I am energized by the potential of Franklin Electric. With our wide range of capabilities, strategic footprint, and flexible balance sheet, we have the ability to drive differentiated growth and accelerate productivity for years to come,” concluded Mr. Ruzynski.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems net sales were $302.2 million, a new third quarter record, an increase of $6.4 million or 2 percent compared to the third quarter 2023. The sales increase was driven by higher sales of groundwater products, all other surface products and water treatment products. The sales increase was partially offset by lower sales of large dewatering pumps, which had a record quarter last year. Water Systems operating income in the third quarter 2024 was $52.8 million, a new third quarter record. Third quarter 2023 Water Systems operating income was $52.7 million.

Distribution net sales were $190.8 million, an increase of $1.6 million or 1 percent compared to the third quarter 2023. Sales increases were driven by sales from a recent acquisition. The Distribution segment operating income in the third quarter 2024 was $12.2 million. Third quarter 2023 Distribution operating income was $10.7 million.

Fueling Systems net sales were $69.7 million in the third quarter 2024, a decrease of $8.0 million or 10 percent compared to the third quarter 2023. Sales decreases were driven by lower volumes. Fueling Systems operating income in the third quarter 2024 was $24.1 million. Third quarter 2023 Fueling Systems operating income was $25.8 million.

2024 Guidance

The Company is lowering its sales guidance for full year 2024 to be approximately $2.00 billion and reducing its EPS guidance for full year 2024 to be in the range of $3.75 to $3.85 which incorporates the Company’s first nine months performance and its outlook for the fourth quarter.

Earnings Conference Call

Forward Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases,  raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications. Franklin Electric is proud to be named in Newsweek’s lists of America’s Most Responsible Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies for 2023 and America’s Climate Leaders 2023 by USA Today.

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
               
(In thousands, except per share amounts)              
               
  Third Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023   September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
               
Net sales $ 531,438     $ 538,431     $ 1,535,596     $ 1,592,163  
               
Cost of sales   341,775       352,178       982,556       1,055,164  
               
Gross profit   189,663       186,253       553,040       536,999  
               
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   115,998       107,687       352,290       324,651  
               
Restructuring expense   139       462       139       735  
               
Operating income   73,526       78,104       200,611       211,613  
               
Interest expense   (1,556 )     (2,984 )     (4,980 )     (10,309 )
Other (expense) income, net   (181 )     277       709       1,865  
Foreign exchange income (expense), net   88       (2,483 )     (5,228 )     (8,098 )
               
Income before income taxes   71,877       72,914       191,112       195,071  
               
Income tax expense   16,983       14,746       43,795       39,167  
               
Net income $ 54,894     $ 58,168     $ 147,317     $ 155,904  
               
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   (298 )     (370 )     (663 )     (1,181 )
               
Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 54,596     $ 57,798     $ 146,654     $ 154,723  
               
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 1.19     $ 1.25     $ 3.18     $ 3.34  
Diluted $ 1.17     $ 1.23     $ 3.14     $ 3.29  


 
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
       
(In thousands)      
       
  September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
ASSETS      
       
Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,273     $ 84,963  
Receivables (net)   272,003       222,418  
Inventories   524,647       508,696  
Other current assets   39,560       37,718  
Total current assets   942,483       853,795  
       
Property, plant, and equipment, net   226,072       229,739  
Lease right-of-use assets, net   62,694       57,014  
Goodwill and other assets   575,994       587,574  
Total assets $ 1,807,243     $ 1,728,122  
       
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
       
Accounts payable $ 173,935     $ 152,419  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   124,865       104,949  
Current lease liability   17,963       17,316  
Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings   76,402       12,355  
Total current liabilities   393,165       287,039  
       
Long-term debt   11,581       88,056  
Long-term lease liability   43,484       38,549  
Income taxes payable non-current   -       4,837  
Deferred income taxes   31,128       29,461  
Employee benefit plans   30,781       35,973  
Other long-term liabilities   23,219       33,914  
 
Redeemable noncontrolling interest   1,179       1,145  
       
Total equity   1,272,706       1,209,148  
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,807,243     $ 1,728,122  


 
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
  Nine Months Ended
(In thousands)      
  September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $ 147,317     $ 155,904  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   41,825       39,582  
Non-cash lease expense   15,223       12,664  
Share-based compensation   10,127       8,449  
Other   5,178       10,894  
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Receivables   (51,440 )     (20,427 )
Inventory   (18,760 )     2,537  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   17,218       4,376  
Operating leases   (15,700 )     (12,847 )
Income taxes-U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act   (3,870 )     (2,902 )
Other   3,968       399  
       
Net cash flows from operating activities   151,086       198,629  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Additions to property, plant, and equipment   (28,897 )     (30,155 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment   704       -  
Acquisitions and investments   (1,151 )     (6,641 )
Other investing activities   37       26  
       
Net cash flows from investing activities   (29,307 )     (36,770 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Net change in debt   (12,477 )     (87,653 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock   5,269       9,010  
Purchases of common stock   (56,989 )     (29,888 )
Dividends paid   (35,442 )     (31,315 )
Deferred payments for acquisitions   (348 )     (448 )
       
Net cash flows from financing activities   (99,987 )     (140,294 )
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (482 )     (4,848 )
Net change in cash and cash equivalents   21,310       16,717  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   84,963       45,790  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 106,273     $ 62,507  


Key Performance Indicators: Net Sales Summary

                   
  Net Sales
  United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia Total        
(in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
                   
Q3 2023   $182.0     $45.5     $48.7     $19.6     $295.8     $77.7     $189.2     ($24.3 )   $538.4  
Q3 2024   $183.6     $43.5     $53.4     $21.7     $302.2     $69.7     $190.8     ($31.3 )   $531.4  
Change   $1.6     ($2.0 )   $4.7     $2.1     $6.4     ($8.0 )   $1.6     ($7.0 )   ($7.0 )
% Change   1 %   -4 %   10 %   11 %   2 %   -10 %   1 %     -1 %
                   
Foreign currency translation *   ($0.3 )   ($4.4 )   ($0.3 )   $0.0     ($5.0 )   $0.1     $0.0       ($4.9 )
% Change   0 %   -10 %   -1 %   0 %   -2 %   0 %   0 %     -1 %
                   
Acquisitions   $4.5     $0.0     $0.0     $0.0     $4.5     $0.0     $4.7       $9.2  
% Change   2 %   0 %   0 %   0 %   2 %   0 %   2 %     2 %
                   
Volume/Price   ($2.6 )   $2.4     $5.0     $2.1     $6.9     ($8.1 )   ($3.1 )   ($7.0 )   ($11.3 )
% Change   -1 %   5 %   10 %   11 %   2 %   -10 %   -2 %   29 %   -2 %
                   
*The Company has presented local currency price increases used to offset currency devaluation in the Argentina and Turkey hyperinflationary economies within the foreign currency translation, net row above.


Key Performance Indicators: Operating Income and Margin Summary

           
Operating Income and Margins          
(in millions) For the Third Quarter 2024
  Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
Operating Income / (Loss) $ 52.8   $ 24.1   $ 12.2   $ (15.6 ) $ 73.5  
% Operating Income To Net Sales   17.5 %   34.6 %   6.4 %     13.8 %
           
           
Operating Income and Margins          
(in millions) For the Third Quarter 2023
  Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
Operating Income / (Loss) $ 52.7   $ 25.8   $ 10.7   $ (11.1 ) $ 78.1  
% Operating Income To Net Sales   17.8 %   33.2 %   5.7 %     14.5 %
           

