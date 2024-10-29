Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,581 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,434 in the last 365 days.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

RENTON, Wash., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss of $608,000, or $(0.07) per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and net income of $1.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported a net loss of $128,000, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2023.

The net loss for the quarter was primarily the result of a $1.6 million provision for credit losses. Our allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) analysis determined that a provision for credit losses of $1.6 million was appropriate as of September 30, 2024. This provision mainly relates to two participation loans totaling $6.0 million, for which we are not the lead lender. These loans, secured by short-term rehabilitation and assisted living facilities, have been individually evaluated and classified as “substandard” since March 2022 due to a decline in demand for the services provided at such facilities post-COVID. While payments on the loans were current as of September 30, 2024, updated appraisals received during the quarter resulted in an increase in our ACL. The loan guarantors are under contract to sell another property, with the sale expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Proceeds from this sale are expected to be applied to the two loans, which would improve our position. Additionally, the guarantors reported interest from a national real estate developer in purchasing one of the facilities, though no purchase agreement was entered into as of September 30, 2024. The ACL was also impacted by higher forecasted unemployment rates and increased construction and land development loan balances. Additionally, reserves for unfunded commitments increased by $75,000 due to increased construction lending activity during the quarter.

“While we recorded a provision for credit losses during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, our credit quality remained strong, with only $853,000 in nonaccrual loans relative to our $1.14 billion total loan portfolio. Our strong credit quality is directly related to our top-notch lending department employees who originate, document and underwrite these loans,” stated Joseph W. Kiley III, President and CEO.

“We also continue to work closely with Global Federal Credit Union (“Global”) to prepare for the closing of the pending transaction and to ensure a smooth transition for our customers and employees. I truly appreciate the efforts and patience of our employees, customers, and shareholders as we await the final required approval from the National Credit Union Administration before we can close the transaction,” concluded Kiley.

Highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2024:

  • Net loans receivable totaled $1.13 billion at September 30, 2024, down $8.9 million from the prior quarter end.
  • Book value per share was $17.39 at September 30, 2024, compared to $17.51 at June 30, 2024, and $17.35 at September 30, 2023.
  • The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage and total capital ratios were 10.9% and 16.7% at September 30, 2024, compared to 10.9% and 16.6% at June 30, 2024, and 10.3% and 16.0% at September 30, 2023, respectively.
  • Credit quality remained strong with nonaccrual loans totaling only $853,000, or 0.07% of total loans.
  • A $1.6 million provision for credit losses was recorded in the current quarter, compared to a $200,000 recapture of provision for credit losses in the prior quarter and a $300,000 recapture of provision for credit losses in the comparable quarter in 2023.

Deposits totaled $1.17 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.09 billion at June 30, 2024, and $1.21 billion at September 30, 2023. The $79.2 million increase in deposits at September 30, 2024, compared to June 30, 2024, was due primarily to a $81.9 million increase in retail certificates of deposit and a $624,000 increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by a $1.5 million, $1.4 million, $392,000, and $104,000 decline in interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposits, savings and brokered deposits, respectively. The increased deposits were used to pay down our FHLB advances to $100.0 million at September 30, 2024, from $176.0 million at June 30, 2024.

Advances from the FHLB totaled $100.0 million at September 30, 2024, down from $176.0 million at June 30, 2024, and $125.0 million at September 30, 2023, as the increase in deposits during the current quarter allowed us to reduce our reliance on FHLB advances. At September 30, 2024, the $100.0 million in FHLB advances were tied to cash flow hedge agreements where the Bank pays a fixed rate and receives a variable rate in return to assist in the Bank’s interest rate risk management efforts. These cash flow hedge agreements had a weighted average remaining term of 30.8 months and a weighted average fixed interest rate of 1.93% as of September 30, 2024. The average cost of borrowings was 3.19% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.64% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 2.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The following table presents a breakdown of our total deposits (unaudited):

  Sep 30,
2024 		  Jun 30,
2024 		  Sep 30,
2023 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
Deposits: (Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 100,466   $ 99,842   $ 104,164   $ 624     $ (3,698 )
Interest-bearing demand   55,506     57,033     60,816     (1,527 )     (5,310 )
Savings   17,031     17,423     18,844     (392 )     (1,813 )
Money market   495,978     497,345     501,168     (1,367 )     (5,190 )
Certificates of deposit, retail   447,474     365,527     349,446     81,947       98,028  
Brokered deposits   50,900     51,004     175,972     (104 )     (125,072 )
Total deposits $ 1,167,355   $ 1,088,174   $ 1,210,410   $ 79,181     $ (43,055 )
 

The following tables present an analysis of total deposits by branch office (unaudited):

September 30, 2024
  Noninterest-bearing demand Interest-bearing demand Savings Money
market 		Certificates of deposit, retail Brokered
deposits		 Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
King County              
Renton $ 29,388 $ 14,153 $ 10,654 $ 305,836 $ 315,721 $ - $ 675,752
Landing   3,442   1,660   237   8,348   12,733   -   26,420
Woodinville   1,968   2,234   959   8,852   11,522   -   25,535
Bothell   2,965   1,151   401   1,536   5,918   -   11,971
Crossroads   14,770   2,039   107   31,665   18,136   -   66,717
Kent   5,417   10,502   44   16,053   8,562   -   40,578
Kirkland   10,967   1,890   206   11,243   2,240   -   26,546
Issaquah   1,186   294   18   2,547   6,580   -   10,625
Total King County   70,103   33,923   12,626   386,080   381,412   -   884,144
Snohomish County              
Mill Creek   3,990   2,171   384   14,628   10,312   -   31,485
Edmonds   9,254   6,831   330   18,549   13,281   -   48,245
Clearview   5,587   5,242   1,462   21,206   12,251   -   45,748
Lake Stevens   3,970   4,282   1,244   23,257   15,571   -   48,324
Smokey Point   2,994   1,664   969   29,353   11,387   -   46,367
Total Snohomish County   25,795   20,190   4,389   106,993   62,802   -   220,169
Pierce County              
University Place   2,940   53   4   1,848   1,458   -   6,303
Gig Harbor   1,628   1,340   12   1,057   1,802   -   5,839
Total Pierce County   4,568   1,393   16   2,905   3,260   -   12,142
               
Brokered deposits   -   -   -   -   -   50,900   50,900
               
Total deposits $ 100,466 $ 55,506 $ 17,031 $ 495,978 $ 447,474 $ 50,900 $ 1,167,355


June 30, 2024
  Noninterest-bearing demand Interest-bearing demand Savings Money
market 		Certificates of deposit, retail Brokered
deposits		 Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
King County              
Renton $ 30,336 $ 14,380 $ 11,186 $ 306,176 $ 246,076 $ - $ 608,154
Landing   2,079   566   113   7,895   9,881   -   20,534
Woodinville   1,953   2,949   987   10,931   10,845   -   27,665
Bothell   3,336   847   398   1,595   6,055   -   12,231
Crossroads   13,585   2,858   28   25,599   17,748   -   59,818
Kent   7,729   8,142   42   14,525   7,448   -   37,886
Kirkland   8,326   1,789   210   15,007   1,752   -   27,084
Issaquah   1,287   232   22   3,971   6,202   -   11,714
Total King County   68,631   31,763   12,986   385,699   306,007   -   805,086
Snohomish County              
Mill Creek   5,823   2,306   420   15,209   9,578   -   33,336
Edmonds   10,418   9,470   402   20,255   12,753   -   53,298
Clearview   4,810   4,888   1,444   18,695   9,504   -   39,341
Lake Stevens   4,111   4,445   1,171   22,618   14,090   -   46,435
Smokey Point   2,700   3,152   982   31,808   10,435   -   49,077
Total Snohomish County   27,862   24,261   4,419   108,585   56,360   -   221,487
Pierce County              
University Place   2,385   41   2   1,819   1,503   -   5,750
Gig Harbor   964   968   16   1,242   1,657   -   4,847
Total Pierce County   3,349   1,009   18   3,061   3,160   -   10,597
               
Brokered deposits   -   -   -   -   -   51,004   51,004
               
Total deposits $ 99,842 $ 57,033 $ 17,423 $ 497,345 $ 365,527 $ 51,004 $ 1,088,174
 

Net loans receivable totaled $1.13 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.14 billion at June 30, 2024, and $1.17 billion at September 30, 2023. During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, loan repayments outpaced new loan fundings across all loan categories except construction and land development. The average balance of net loans receivable totaled $1.13 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $1.14 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $1.17 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The ACL represented 1.42% of total loans receivable at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.29% at both June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $853,000 at September 30, 2024, compared to $4.7 million at June 30, 2024, and $201,000 at September 30, 2023. The decrease compared to the prior quarter was due primarily to the payoff of a $4.1 million commercial real estate loan that had been reported as nonaccrual as of June 30, 2024. The Bank did not incur any loss related to this credit. Additionally, there was no other real estate owned at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, or September 30, 2023.

Net interest income totaled $8.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $9.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $9.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Total interest income was $19.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $19.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $19.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase in total interest income during the current quarter was primarily due to interest income on interest-earning deposits held with banks which increased to $863,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, up 79.0% from $482,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, partially offset by decreases in interest income on loans and investments of $147,000 or 0.9% and $142,000 or 7.5%, respectively. The decrease in total interest income during the current quarter compared to the comparable quarter in 2023, was primarily due to decreases in interest income on loans of $260,000 or 1.5% and on investments of $374,000 or 17.7%, partially offset by increases in interest income on interest-earning deposits held with banks and dividends on FHLB stock of $338,000 or 64.4% and $37,000 or 32.7%, respectively.

Yield on loans decreased to 5.86% during the recent quarter from 5.93% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and increased from 5.73% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. During the June 30, 2024 quarter, the Bank modified over $130 million in loans under its agreement with Global, resulting in a $214,000 increase in net deferred loan fees and costs, which increased the loan yield. In the most recent quarter, these fees and costs decreased by $266,000. The yield on investment securities for the current quarter was 4.30%, down from 4.38% last quarter and up from 3.98% a year ago.

Total interest expense was $11.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $10.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $10.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase from the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, was due to increases in funding costs. Interest expense on deposits increased $250,000 or 2.6% to $9.7 million, while interest expense on other borrowings increased $364,000 or 42.9% to $1.2 million during the current quarter, compared to the prior quarter. The increase in interest expense on deposits was primarily due to a $32.5 million increase in the average balances of certificates of deposit, partially offset by declines of $28.9 million and $10.7 million in the average balances of brokered deposits and money market deposits, respectively. In addition, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.80% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, up from 3.71% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase in interest expense on other borrowings was due to a $22.4 million increase in the average balance of borrowings, coupled with a 55-basis point increase in the average cost of other borrowings to 3.19% during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to the prior quarter. The increase in interest expense during the current quarter compared to the same quarter in 2023, was also due to increases in both the average balance and cost of outstanding borrowings, which increased by $26.1 million and 77 basis points, respectively.

Net interest margin was 2.46% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.66% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 2.69% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was due primarily to continued pressure on funding costs. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased seven basis points to 5.66% during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from 5.73% during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and increased 20 basis points from 5.46% during the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 13 basis points to 3.72% during the quarter, from 3.59% during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and increased 48 basis points from 3.24% during the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The net interest margin for the month of September 2024 was 2.49%.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, totaled $677,000, up slightly from $673,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and unchanged from $677,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was primarily due to fluctuations related to our fintech focused venture capital investment more than offsetting the decreases in BOLI income, wealth management revenue and deposit and loan related fees in the quarter.

Noninterest expense totaled $8.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $7.9 million for the prior quarter, and $8.8 million for the same period in 2023. The increase from the June 30, 2024 quarter was primarily due to a $789,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits. This was because the June 2024 quarter included $939,000 in deferred loan costs related to loan modifications, which reduced salary and employee benefit expenses, compared to $117,000 in deferred loan costs in the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Partially offsetting this was a $411,000 refund from the defined benefit plan buyout following a final census review of remaining plan participants. Professional fees also declined by $164,000 in the current quarter, largely due to a $101,000 decline in transaction-related expenses and a $54,000 decline in legal fees. Compared to the September 30, 2023 quarter, the decline in noninterest expense was primarily due to a $412,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits, a $51,000 decrease in marketing expenses, a $35,000 decline in regulatory assessments, and $10,000 in lower occupancy and equipment expense. These reductions were partially offset by higher data processing, other general and administrative expenses and professional fees.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 15 full-service banking offices. For additional information about us, please visit our website at ffnwb.com and click on the “Investor Relations” link at the bottom of the page.

Forward-looking statements:
When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management’s current expectations and forecasts regarding future events many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about, among other things, our pending transaction with Global Federal Credit Union (“Global”) whereby Global, pursuant to the definitive purchase and assumption agreement (the “P&A Agreement”), will acquire substantially all of the assets and assume substantially all of the liabilities of the Bank, expectations of the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance or financial items, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding our mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect our operating and stock performance. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or all of the parties to terminate the P&A Agreement; delays in completing the P&A Agreement; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the Global transaction, including the P&A Agreement, on a timely basis or at all; delays or other circumstances arising from the dissolution of the Bank and the Company following completion of the P&A Agreement; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities during the pending Global transaction; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement of the Global transaction; adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a recession or slowed economic growth; changes in the interest rate environment, including increases or decreases in the Federal Reserve benchmark rate and duration at which such interest rate levels are maintained, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the impact of inflation and the current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; the effects of any federal government shutdown; increased competitive pressures; legislative and regulatory changes; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, including the use of estimates in determining the fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, civil unrest and other external events on our business; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission – that are available on our website at www.ffnwb.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this Press Release and in the other public statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

For more information, contact:
Joseph W. Kiley III, President and Chief Executive Officer
Rich Jacobson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(425) 255-4400


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
Assets Sep 30,
2024 		  Jun 30,
2024 		  Sep 30,
2023 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
                   
Cash on hand and in banks $ 8,423     $ 10,811     $ 8,074     (22.1 )%   4.3 %
Interest-earning deposits with banks   72,884       48,173       49,618     51.3     46.9  
Investments available-for-sale, at fair value   156,609       160,693       204,975     (2.5 )   (23.6 )
Investments held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   2,462       2,456       2,450     0.2     0.5  
Loans receivable, net of allowance of $16,265, $14,796, and $15,306 respectively   1,126,146       1,135,067       1,168,079     (0.8 )   (3.6 )
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost   5,403       8,823       6,803     (38.8 )   (20.6 )
Accrued interest receivable   6,638       6,632       7,263     0.1     (8.6 )
Deferred tax assets, net   2,690       2,360       3,156     14.0     (14.8 )
Premises and equipment, net   18,584       19,007       19,921     (2.2 )   (6.7 )
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI"), net   38,661       38,368       37,398     0.8     3.4  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   8,898       11,447       13,673     (22.3 )   (34.9 )
Right of use asset ("ROU"), net   2,473       2,670       2,818     (7.4 )   (12.2 )
Goodwill   889       889       889     0.0     0.0  
Core deposit intangible, net   326       357       451     (8.7 )   (27.7 )
Total assets $ 1,451,086     $ 1,447,753     $ 1,525,568     0.2     (4.9 )
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
                   
Deposits                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 100,466     $ 99,842     $ 104,164     0.6     (3.6 )
Interest-bearing deposits   1,066,889       988,332       1,106,246     7.9     (3.6 )
Total deposits   1,167,355       1,088,174       1,210,410     7.3     (3.6 )
Advances from the FHLB   100,000       176,000       125,000     (43.2 )   (20.0 )
Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance   5,211       2,764       4,760     88.5     9.5  
Lease liability, net   2,673       2,866       3,011     (6.7 )   (11.2 )
Accrued interest payable   294       1,117       2,646     (73.7 )   (88.9 )
Other liabilities   15,340       16,139       20,506     (5.0 )   (25.2 )
Total liabilities   1,290,873       1,287,060       1,366,333     0.3     (5.5 )
                   
Commitments and contingencies                  
                   
Stockholders' Equity                  
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding   -       -       -     n/a   n/a
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 90,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding                  
9,213,969 shares at September 30, 2024; 9,179,825 shares at June 30, 2024; and 9,179,510 shares at September 30, 2023   92       92       92     0.0     0.0  
Additional paid-in capital   72,916       72,953       72,926     (0.1 )   (0.0 )
Retained earnings   93,692       94,300       96,206     (0.6 )   (2.6 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax   (6,487 )     (6,652 )     (9,989 )   (2.5 )   (35.1 )
Total stockholders' equity   160,213       160,693       159,235     (0.3 )   0.6  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,451,086     $ 1,447,753     $ 1,525,568     0.2 %   (4.9 )%


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Income Statements
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
  Quarter Ended        
  Sep 30,
2024 		  Jun 30,
2024 		  Sep 30,
2023 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 16,658     $ 16,805     $ 16,918     (0.9 )%   (1.5 )%
Investments   1,744       1,886       2,118     (7.5 )   (17.7 )
Interest-earning deposits with banks   863       482       525     79.0     64.4  
Dividends on FHLB Stock   150       144       113     4.2     32.7  
Total interest income   19,415       19,317       19,674     0.5     (1.3 )
Interest expense                  
Deposits   9,748       9,498       9,205     2.6     5.9  
Other borrowings   1,213       849       766     42.9     58.4  
Total interest expense   10,961       10,347       9,971     5.9     9.9  
Net interest income   8,454       8,970       9,703     (5.8 )   (12.9 )
Provision (recapture of provision) for credit losses   1,575       (200 )     (300 )   (887.5 )   (625.0 )
Net interest income after provision (recapture of provision) for credit losses   6,879       9,170       10,003     (25.0 )   (31.2 )
                   
Noninterest income                  
BOLI income   295       310       244     (4.8 )   20.9  
Wealth management revenue   42       54       53     (22.2 )   (20.8 )
Deposit related fees   236       240       247     (1.7 )   (4.5 )
Loan related fees   96       97       79     (1.0 )   21.5  
Other income (expense), net   8       (28 )     54     (128.6 )   (85.2 )
Total noninterest income   677       673       677     0.6     0.0  
                   
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   4,606       3,817       5,018     20.7     (8.2 )
Occupancy and equipment   1,183       1,225       1,193     (3.4 )   (0.8 )
Professional fees   585       749       553     (21.9 )   5.8  
Data processing   838       856       742     (2.1 )   12.9  
Regulatory assessments   165       170       200     (2.9 )   (17.5 )
Insurance and bond premiums   113       118       111     (4.2 )   1.8  
Marketing   46       47       97     (2.1 )   (52.6 )
Other general and administrative   952       959       856     (0.7 )   11.2  
Total noninterest expense   8,488       7,941       8,770     6.9     (3.2 )
(Loss) income before federal income tax (benefit) provision   (932 )     1,902       1,910     (149.0 )   (148.8 )
Federal income tax (benefit) provision   (324 )     347       409     (193.4 )   (179.2 )
Net (loss) income $ (608 )   $ 1,555     $ 1,501     (139.1 )%   (140.5 )%
                   
Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.07 )   $ 0.17     $ 0.16          
Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.07 )   $ 0.17     $ 0.16          
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding   9,190,146       9,168,414       9,127,568          
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding   9,190,146       9,235,446       9,150,059          
 

The following table presents a breakdown of the loan portfolio (unaudited):

  September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
  Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent
  (Dollars in thousands)
Commercial real estate:                      
Residential:                      
Multifamily $ 132,811     11.6 %   $ 134,302     11.7 %   $ 140,022     11.7 %
Total multifamily residential   132,811     11.6       134,302     11.7       140,022     11.7  
                       
Non-residential:                      
Retail   118,840     10.4       118,154     10.4       130,101     11.0  
Office   73,778     6.5       74,032     6.4       72,773     6.1  
Hotel / motel   54,716     4.8       55,018     4.8       63,954     5.4  
Storage   32,443     2.8       32,636     2.8       33,229     2.8  
Mobile home park   22,443     2.0       23,159     2.0       21,285     1.8  
Warehouse   18,743     1.6       18,868     1.6       19,446     1.6  
Nursing Home   11,407     1.0       11,474     1.0       11,676     1.0  
Other non-residential   30,719     2.7       32,139     2.8       42,227     3.7  
Total non-residential   363,089     31.8       365,480     31.8       394,691     33.4  
                       
Construction/land:                      
One-to-four family residential   42,846     3.8       39,908     3.5       43,532     3.7  
Multifamily   7,227     0.6       6,078     0.5       2,043     0.2  
Land development   10,148     0.8       9,800     0.8       9,766     0.8  
Total construction/land   60,221     5.2       55,786     4.8       55,341     4.7  
                       
One-to-four family residential:                      
Permanent owner occupied   279,744     24.5       283,516     24.7       260,970     22.1  
Permanent non-owner occupied   221,127     19.4       225,423     19.6       232,238     19.6  
Total one-to-four family residential   500,871     43.9       508,939     44.3       493,208     41.7  
                       
Business:                      
Aircraft   -     0.0       -     0.0       1,981     0.2  
Small Business Administration ("SBA")   1,745     0.2       1,763     0.2       1,810     0.3  
Paycheck Protection Plan ("PPP")   238     0.0       316     0.0       551     0.0  
Other business   12,416     1.1       12,984     1.1       23,633     1.9  
Total business   14,399     1.3       15,063     1.3       27,975     2.4  
                       
Consumer:                      
Classic, collectible and other auto   58,085     5.1       56,758     4.9       59,955     5.1  
Other consumer   12,935     1.1       13,535     1.2       12,193     1.0  
Total consumer   71,020     6.2       70,293     6.1       72,148     6.1  
                       
Total loans   1,142,411     100.0 %     1,149,863     100.0 %     1,183,385     100.0 %
Less:                      
ACL   16,265           14,796           15,306      
Loans receivable, net $ 1,126,146         $ 1,135,067         $ 1,168,079      
                       
Concentrations of credit: (1)                      
Construction loans as % of total capital   36.8 %         34.8 %         37.8 %    
Total non-owner occupied commercial
real estate as % of total capital		   296.2 %         298.8 %         328.1 %    
 

(1) Concentrations of credit percentages are for First Financial Northwest Bank only using classifications in accordance with FDIC regulatory guidelines.


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 
  At or For the Quarter Ended
  Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,
    2024       2024       2024       2023       2023  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Performance Ratios: (1)                  
Return on assets   (0.17 )%     0.43 %     (0.29 )%     0.31 %     0.39 %
Return on equity   (1.50 )     3.88       (2.67 )     2.97       3.71  
Dividend payout ratio   0.00       76.47       (108.33 )     100.00       79.26  
Equity-to-assets ratio   11.04       11.10       10.91       10.74       10.44  
Tangible equity ratio (2)   10.97       11.02       10.83       10.66       10.36  
Net interest margin   2.46       2.66       2.55       2.54       2.69  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   116.46       117.01       116.40       115.84       116.94  
Efficiency ratio   92.96       82.35       116.97       85.17       84.49  
Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets   2.32       2.21       3.05       2.18       2.29  
Book value per common share $ 17.39     $ 17.51     $ 17.46     $ 17.61     $ 17.35  
Tangible book value per share (2)   17.26       17.37       17.32       17.47       17.20  
                   
Capital Ratios: (3)                  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.86 %     10.91 %     10.41 %     10.18 %     10.25 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   15.43       15.39       14.98       14.90       14.75  
Tier 1 capital ratio   15.43       15.39       14.98       14.90       14.75  
Total capital ratio   16.68       16.64       16.24       16.15       16.00  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios: (4)                  
Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans   0.07 %     0.41 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.02 %
Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total assets   0.06       0.32       0.01       0.01       0.01  
ACL as a percent of total loans   1.42       1.29       1.30       1.28       1.29  
Net charge-offs to average loans receivable, net   0.00       0.00       0.00       0.00       0.00  
                   
Allowance for Credit Losses:                  
ACL ‒ loans                  
Beginning balance $ 14,796     $ 14,996     $ 15,306     $ 15,306     $ 15,606  
Provision (recapture of provision) for credit losses   1,500       (200 )     (300 )     -       (300 )
Charge-offs   (31 )     -       (10 )     -       -  
Recoveries   -       -       -       -       -  
Ending balance $ 16,265     $ 14,796     $ 14,996     $ 15,306     $ 15,306  
                   
Allowance for unfunded commitments                  
Beginning balance $ 564     $ 564     $ 439     $ 439     $ 439  
Provision for credit losses   75       -       125       -       -  
Ending balance $ 639     $ 564     $ 564     $ 439     $ 439  
                   
Provision (recapture of provision) for credit losses                  
ACL - loans $ 1,500     $ (200 )   $ (300 )   $ -     $ (300 )
Allowance for unfunded commitments   75       -       125       -       -  
Total $ 1,575     $ (200 )   $ (175 )   $ -     $ (300 )
 

(1) Performance ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalents.
(3) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.
(4) Loans are reported net of undisbursed funds.


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 
  At or For the Quarter Ended
  Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,
    2024       2024       2024       2023       2023  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Yields and Costs: (1)                  
Yield on loans   5.86 %     5.93 %     5.88 %     5.83 %     5.73 %
Yield on investments   4.30       4.38       4.11       4.11       3.98  
Yield on interest-earning deposits   5.27       5.25       5.28       5.32       5.18  
Yield on FHLB stock   7.73       8.63       7.79       7.29       6.57  
Yield on interest-earning assets   5.66 %     5.73 %     5.62 %     5.56 %     5.46 %
                   
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   3.80 %     3.71 %     3.69 %     3.62 %     3.33 %
Cost of borrowings   3.19       2.64       2.65       2.40       2.42  
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   3.72 %     3.59 %     3.58 %     3.50 %     3.24 %
                   
Cost of total deposits (2)   3.47 %     3.38 %     3.38 %     3.31 %     3.03 %
Cost of funds (3)   3.44 %     3.30 %     3.31 %     3.23 %     2.97 %
                   
Average Balances:                  
Loans $ 1,131,473     $ 1,139,017     $ 1,160,156     $ 1,167,339     $ 1,171,483  
Investments   161,232       173,102       202,106       206,837       211,291  
Interest-earning deposits   65,149       36,959       37,032       65,680       40,202  
FHLB stock   7,719       6,714       6,554       6,584       6,820  
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,365,573     $ 1,355,792     $ 1,405,848     $ 1,446,440     $ 1,429,796  
                   
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,021,041     $ 1,029,608     $ 1,082,168     $ 1,127,690     $ 1,097,324  
Borrowings   151,478       129,126       125,604       120,978       125,402  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,172,519       1,158,734       1,207,772       1,248,668       1,222,726  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   96,003       101,196       99,173       102,869       109,384  
Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,268,522     $ 1,259,930     $ 1,306,945     $ 1,351,537     $ 1,332,110  
                   
Average assets $ 1,453,431     $ 1,446,207     $ 1,495,753     $ 1,538,955     $ 1,522,224  
Average stockholders' equity   161,569       161,057       161,823       159,659       160,299  
 

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.
(2) Includes noninterest-bearing deposits.
(3) Includes total borrowings and deposits (including noninterest-bearing deposits).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) utilized in the United States, this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and the tangible equity-to-assets ratio. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of goodwill and core deposit intangible, net and provides an alternative view of the Company’s performance over time and in comparison to the Company’s competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation and are not a substitute for other measures in this earnings release that are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following tables provide a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures:

  Quarter Ended
    Sep 30,
2024 		      Jun 30,
2024 		      Mar 31,
2024 		      Dec 31,
2023 		      Sep 30,
2023 		 
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share:
                                       
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 160,213     $ 160,693     $ 160,183     $ 161,660     $ 159,235  
Less:                  
Goodwill   889       889       889       889       889  
Core deposit intangible, net   326       357       388       419       451  
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 158,998     $ 159,447     $ 158,906     $ 160,352     $ 157,895  
                   
Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,451,086     $ 1,447,753     $ 1,468,350     $ 1,505,082     $ 1,525,568  
Less:                  
Goodwill   889       889       889       889       889  
Core deposit intangible, net   326       357       388       419       451  
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 1,449,871     $ 1,446,507     $ 1,467,073     $ 1,503,774     $ 1,524,228  
                   
Common shares outstanding at period end   9,213,969       9,179,825       9,174,425       9,179,510       9,179,510  
                   
Equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP)   11.04 %     11.10 %     10.91 %     10.74 %     10.44 %
Tangible equity-to-tangible assets ratio (Non-GAAP)   10.97       11.02       10.83       10.66       10.36  
Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 17.39     $ 17.51     $ 17.46     $ 17.61     $ 17.35  
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)   17.26       17.37       17.32       17.47       17.20  

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more