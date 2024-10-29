ibex Unveils Wave iX AI Virtual Agent; Setting a New Standard for AI-Powered Customer Support

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the launch of ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent, a sophisticated AI solution designed for seamless and scalable automated customer and brand interactions.

ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent provides AI-driven voice and text conversations that are customized to align with a brand’s persona and specific business needs. It offers human-like, infinitely scalable, and hyper-personalized customer experiences while integrating seamlessly with existing agent support systems to facilitate swift escalation and efficient resolution of more complex customer issues.

“ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent is more than a new AI solution, it is a transformative approach to the future of customer engagement,” said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. “ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent integrates the scalability and efficiency of AI with the necessary brand alignment, enabling businesses need to deliver exceptional, empathetic, and uniquely tailored customer experiences.”

ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent is a new groundbreaking AI-driven, digital-first customer experience solution within the ibex Wave iX solution suite, which comprises three strategic components—AgentAI, CustomerAI, and InsightsAI—and leverages cutting-edge Generative AI technology to deliver the next generation of AI and agent-assisted customer experience.

A significant advantage of ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent is its capacity for scalability on-demand. This flexibility enables businesses to dynamically adjust their customer service resources, ensuring optimal allocation during peak periods or unforeseen surges in demand. Coupled with the virtual agent’s empathetic and patient approach, this adaptability ensures that routine interactions are efficiently managed by ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent, allowing human customer service agents to concentrate of resolving more complex issues.

Seamless customer interactions

ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent also breaks down communication barriers by offering true omnichannel and multilanguage support. This capability ensures that businesses can effectively communicate with customers across any platform, in their preferred language, creating a seamless and inclusive experience.

While ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent is designed to handle a wide range of customer inquiries autonomously, it also features a smooth escalation process to human agents when necessary.

Businesses can easily customize ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent to match their unique brand personality. The platform allows for the creation of channel-specific personas, ensuring consistency across every customer interaction and enabling brands to achieve their desired impact, at scale.

Always getting smarter

ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent goes beyond simple query resolution. The platform is designed to understand multiple intents and complex tasks, learning and improving with each interaction. This sophisticated approach allows the virtual agent to gain a deep and accurate understanding of customer actions and patterns, enabling businesses to make rapid, informed choices that drive customer satisfaction and loyalty.

To ensure data security and regulatory compliance ibex has implemented strict governance measures in ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent.

For more information about ibex Wave iX AI Virtual Agent or to schedule a demo, please visit here.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Dan Burris

daniel.burris@ibex.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c3b6ba9-0829-4dbc-96ea-4a56a032a004

ibex Unveils Wave iX Virtual Agent ibex Wave iX Virtual Agent Sets New Standard For AI-Powered Customer Support

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.