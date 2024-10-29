Coteau Grove Project, LLC Adds Bryan Perrin as Keyboardist and Vocalist

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coteau Grove Project (“Coteau Grove band”) is pleased to announce Bryan Perrin as the newest member of the band. Bryan is a Louisiana native with an extensive musical background. He is excited to join Coteau Grove to enhance the band’s musical capabilities with his keyboard skills and vocals and also help pursue the band’s mission of donating to charities.

“I have grown up idolizing some of the musicians in Coteau Grove. From a very young age the impression they made on me, partly influenced the musician I am today,” Bryan explained. “Now that our paths are finally crossing, along with Keith and Sharona, offers me a chance to not only play music but play music for a cause. As musicians, we always want the music we play to mean something. Coteau Grove is the epitome of musicianship and giving back that you can look for together in one package. I relish the opportunity to bring what I can to this project.”

Bryan Perrin’s love for music started at an early age. At seven years old, he began piano lessons and by the age of 13, he played his first gig at his local country club. Bryan studied jazz at McNeese State University and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Throughout Bryan’s teen and young adult years, he played countless gigs nationwide with various talented musical artists including Tereva Henderson and Wayne Toups. He also had the opportunity to play in a band with well-known singer/songwriter Hunter Hayes at the start of his career. Bryan gave Hunter piano and vocal lessons and went on to play and co-write three songs on his “Make A Wish” record. He also played and co-produced his Christmas album, “Holidays with Hunter.” In 2006, Bryan’s cousin proposed putting 5th Avenue back together, a band whose popularity was unrivaled in the 1980s. Bryan looks back fondly on this period of his life which led to amazing opportunities which included playing and recording with Kevin Naquin, collaborating with local artist and friend John Trahan, and playing backup for Cajun Legend DL Menard. Bryan has also been a voting member of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences since 2013.

About Coteau Grove Project

Coteau Grove Project provides tight, lively music, great vocals, and mesmerizing harmonies and is unique in its mission of supporting nonprofit organizations. The band was born from something the members all have in common, a love for music and a desire to help people. Coteau Grove Project is made up of Chris Foreman, Larry Menard, Charlie Rees, David Varisco, Sharona Thomas, and Keith Myers.

To learn more about Coteau Grove Project or to book, visit https://www.coteaugrove.com/

For media inquiries, please contact: coteaugroveband@gmail.com

