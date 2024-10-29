GXO Named as Top Contract Logistics Provider in Newsweek’s 2025 Ranking of America’s Most Reliable Companies

GXO recognized for outstanding service and dependability to the world’s blue-chip and leading brands

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced that it has been named one of "America's Most Reliable Companies” for 2025 by Newsweek magazine on its inaugural list recognizing U.S.-based companies that deliver outstanding service and dependability. GXO is the highest-ranked contract logistics provider on the 2025 list.

“This recognition by Newsweek reaffirms our global leadership position as the go-to logistics solutions provider for brands that want to transform their supply chains for outsized growth and enhanced resilience,” said Malcolm Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of GXO. “We’re proud of our more than 130,000 team members who raise the bar on operational excellence every day to ensure that the world’s leading brands and millions of consumers worldwide get unparalleled service.”

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Media contact

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com













