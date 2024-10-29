Nonprofit Money Management International Receives Grant from USAA to Expand Financial Crisis Counseling and Housing Stability Services to Military Families

Funding will provide support to improve the financial health of active-duty and veteran servicemembers

STAFFORD, Texas, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Management International (MMI), a leading nonprofit financial counseling agency, has been awarded a grant from USAA to fund its Financial Readiness for Military Families program. The program aims to provide comprehensive financial crisis and housing counseling to hundreds of military-affiliated individuals, including active duty, veterans, reservists, and their families.

“We are deeply grateful for USAA’s continued commitment to our mission,” said Jim Triggs, President and CEO at MMI. “This generous grant will allow us to expand our efforts to address the unique financial challenges faced by military families, helping them to achieve financial stability and security.”

The Financial Readiness for Military Families program is designed to assist service members and their families in navigating financial crises while improving their long-term financial health. MMI’s certified financial counselors offer personalized counseling, coaching, and debt management, focusing on stabilizing at-risk households and ensuring housing stability. The program also aims to equip active military personnel with the tools and knowledge necessary to successfully transition to civilian life.

“Military families face a variety of financial stressors, from frequent relocations to disrupted spousal employment and the challenges of transitioning back to civilian life,” said Justin Schmitt, AVP of Corporate Responsibility at USAA. “We are honored to partner with MMI to provide these families with the financial guidance they need to overcome these challenges and build a secure future.”

In addition to personalized counseling, participants in the program will have access to MMI’s full range of educational resources, including the Military Reconnect program. This program offers free, tailored online learning tools and resources through MMI University, addressing the specific financial needs of military families.

MMI has a long history of supporting military-affiliated clients. One in six individuals who receive counseling from MMI are active-duty members or veterans. MMI’s counselors are trained to provide a holistic review of each client’s financial situation, offering advice and solutions on issues such as unmanageable debt, housing instability, and credit improvement.

MMI’s services are available nationwide and to military-affiliated individuals stationed overseas. The organization’s digital platform and 24/7 call center ensure that clients can access help when and where they need it.

The impact of MMI’s work is evident in the success of its clients. Joseph, a veteran from Virginia, paid off more than $93,000 in debt and increased his credit score by more than 100 points with MMI’s help. “I found myself in financial trouble twice for various reasons over the years. I reached out to MMI and their staff were terrific to work with,” he said. “It is an awesome opportunity. It gives you breathing room and a chance to rebuild what you once had.”

Through the Financial Readiness for Military Families program, MMI will continue to make a significant difference in the lives of military families, helping them overcome financial hardships and secure stable, affordable housing.

About MMI

Money Management International (MMI) has been at the forefront of financial health solutions for over 65 years. As a leading nonprofit organization, MMI is dedicated to changing how America overcomes financial challenges by delivering timely and expert guidance. Recognized by major financial organizations and media outlets, MMI’s programs help individuals reach their financial goals and foster a life of financial wellness. Learn more at MoneyManagement.org.

For information on the MMI Consumer Distress Dashboard or to schedule an interview with MMI experts and debt management clients, please contact:

Thomas Nitzsche, 404.490.2227, Thomas.Nitzsche@MoneyManagement.org

Lori Geary, 404.551.2151, lgeary@lexiconstrategies.com

