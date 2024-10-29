Climb Channel Solutions Launches North American Partnership with Cybersecurity Vendor Fortra

EATONTOWN, N.J., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB), announced a North American partnership with Fortra.

Fortra provides trusted cybersecurity solutions that span every part of the cyber-attack chain, from detection to response. Through this partnership, Climb North American VARs and MSPs have access to Fortra’s entire portfolio, which includes solutions covering digital risk and email protection, managed file transfer, data protection, infrastructure protection, managed security services, security awareness training, and automation.

“Fortra is on a mission to help as many organizations as possible increase their security maturity and decrease operational burden,” said Matt Reck, President at Fortra. “With their strong channel expertise and exceptional operational practices, we believe Climb is the perfect North American partner to help us on this journey.”

The Fortra platform will enable partners to unify their cybersecurity stack into one platform. With Fortra’s platform, users are able to:

Detect various attacks with a broad-spectrum defense and multi-vector approach

Aggregate data to analyze your IT environment

Utilize AI to track events and correlate patterns to threats, allowing for improved speed to detection

Mitigate detected threats more quickly and efficiently with accurate response

“The addition of Fortra and their comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity focused products enables North American partners to provide the security solutions that have a strong line of defense,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “VARs and MSPs alike will benefit from Fortra’s integration capabilities that will help them consolidate their security stack.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at Sales@ClimbCS.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to transform distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB).

About Fortra

Fortra is a cybersecurity company like no other. We're creating a simpler, stronger future for our customers. Our trusted experts and portfolio of integrated, scalable solutions bring balance and control to organizations around the world. We're the positive changemakers and your relentless ally to provide peace of mind through every step of your cybersecurity journey.

Copyright © Fortra, LLC and its group of companies. Fortra™, the Fortra™ logos, and other identified marks are proprietary trademarks of Fortra, LLC.

