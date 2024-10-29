Ardena Expands Bioanalytical Services in Europe

GHENT, Belgium, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardena, a specialist pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) with GMP facilities in Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands and Sweden, today announced a substantial expansion of its Bioanalytical Services in the Netherlands. This strategic investment includes establishing a brand new bioanalytical lab at Ardena’s Pivot Park facility in Oss, along with additional capacity and new GLP capabilities to its Bioanalytical Center of Excellence in Assen, aimed at meeting rising client demand for comprehensive, cutting-edge bioanalytical services.

The new 3,000+ sqft lab in Oss, expected to be operational by Q1 2025, will provide advanced analytical testing services for both small and large molecules, employing LC-MS/MS and fluorometric detection assays, along with ELISA-based Gyrolab automated technology platform. Meanwhile, Ardena’s investments in Assen focus on expanding its capabilities in immunochemistry, flow cytometry, and qPCR platforms, increasing its LC-MS/MS capacity, and adding new Hamilton automated systems to enhance efficiency and address evolving bioanalytical challenges.

The addition of the new Oss lab will complement Ardena’s current bioanalytical operations in Assen, providing greater flexibility in project timelines and faster turnaround times to meet client needs. “This expansion allows us to quickly scale our operations, leverage an additional pool of talented professionals, and bring enhanced efficiency and value to our clients, from discovery to late stage clinical phases,” explains Jeremie Trochu, Chief Executive Officer of Ardena.

Ardena’s expanded bioanalytical services are designed to serve a broad spectrum of clients, from small biotech innovators to large pharmaceutical companies, through every phase of drug development, and across a broad range of modalities, including small molecules, therapeutic peptides and proteins, antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, nanoparticles, oligonucleotides, mRNA, and cell and gene therapies.

These investments come on the heels of Ardena’s recent announcement to acquire an advanced drug product manufacturing facility in the U.S. from Catalent. “Together, these investments demonstrate Ardena's focus on growth and innovation, reinforcing our strategy to assist clients navigate through an ever-increasing complex drug development process and bring life-changing therapies to patients worldwide faster,” added Mr. Trochu.

