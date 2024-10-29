Press Release

Nokia signs patent license agreement with HP

License covers the use of Nokia’s video technologies in HP’s devices

Nokia to receive royalty payments

The agreement resolves all patent litigation between the parties

29 October 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it has signed a multi-year patent license agreement with HP covering the use of Nokia’s video technologies in HP’s devices. Under the agreement HP will make royalty payments to Nokia. The agreement resolves all patent litigation between the parties, in all jurisdictions. The terms of the agreement remain confidential as agreed between the parties.

Arvin Patel, Chief Licensing Officer New Segments, at Nokia said: “We are delighted to have reached an agreement with HP which recognizes Nokia’s leadership in video and multimedia technologies and our decades-long investments in R&D.”

Nokia is a leader in the development of video and multimedia technologies, including video compression, content delivery, content recommendation and aspects related to hardware. In the past 25 years, Nokia has created almost 5,000 inventions that enable multimedia products and services, and continues to play a leading role in multimedia research and standardization. Nokia’s expertise in multimedia and video research is built on continuous investment to advance the industry. Nokia has invested around €150 billion in R&D since 2000 (including over €4 billion in 2023 alone) for cutting edge technologies including cellular and multimedia.

