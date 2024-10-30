IPD Celebrates First Year at New Carson Headquarters with Record Sales and Enhanced Operations

IPD Logo Michael Badar, President of IPD

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC) proudly celebrates the first year at the new Carson headquarters and warehouse, marking a milestone of growth, operational success, and team achievement. The anniversary event was held on Wednesday, October 23, including fun-filled festivities such as a pop-up mini golf course, an on-site DJ, wood-fired pizzas, and special gifts for all staff members.

Celebrating a Year of Growth and Accomplishment

This milestone represents IPD’s continued commitment to excellence. Over the past year, IPD achieved record sales, launching its new fiscal year on a high note. The Carson warehouse has played a pivotal role in driving this success, enabling significant operational efficiencies and improved customer service.

“This past year has been our best yet, and we are excited to build on the momentum for the new fiscal year,” said Michael Badar, President of IPD. “Our incredible team and their dedication to excellence have been the driving force behind these achievements. We look forward to many more successful years at our new headquarters.”

Operational Improvements at the Carson Warehouse

IPD’s Director of Operations and Customer Service, Jason Hilbert, shared insights on how the Carson warehouse is always striving to enhance customer service. "We are constantly focusing on getting a little better every day to improve efficiency and speed," said Hilbert. "By refining our processes, we've been able to deliver faster, more reliable service. We're committed to making continuous improvements to meet the growing needs of our customers and provide even better support."

Looking Ahead

IPD remains committed to delivering innovative, high-quality parts for industries such as on-highway, construction, power generation, and more. The company looks forward to continuing its growth and maintaining its reputation as a leader in aftermarket heavy-duty engine parts.

About IPD

Established in 1955, IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC) is a trusted manufacturer of industrial parts and serves a diverse range of industries including on-highway, construction, oil and gas, power generation, marine, and more. IPD provides the heavy-duty engine market with quality and innovative parts to extend the equipment's life and performance, while providing value and improving the bottom line. IPD customers can rely on exceptional customer service, and superior support anywhere in the world. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel®, and Waukesha® engine applications. For more information, visit IPDParts.com

