REACT-ONID PARTNERS WITH BRAZIL’S SERPRO TO COMBAT IDENTITY FRAUD CRIME ACROSS LATIN AMERICA

MADRID AND MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- REACT-OnID, a leader in biometric identity verification, announced a strategic partnership with Serpro, Brazil’s federal government technology company, to enhance fraud prevention for businesses operating in Latin America.Through this partnership, REACT-OnID now provides Brazilian institutions with the ability to verify identities and documents more securely by integrating biometric verification against Serpro’s government databases.The collaboration empowers businesses in Brazil to better protect their customers from fraud, including sophisticated identity manipulation such as deepfakes.REACT-OnID’s advanced multi-modal biometric platform, in conjunction with Serpro’s data resources, expands verification capabilities across both Brazilian and international documents, ensuring a thorough and robust identity confirmation process.“Countries like Brazil, with its large and fast-growing economy, face high vulnerability to identity fraud,” said Alan Archila, CEO of REACT-OnID. “Our partnership with Serpro provides a powerful solution to help Brazilian businesses defend against fraudsters using fake IDs.”John W. Puente, President of OnID Inc., added, “By linking with Serpro, we enable Brazilian businesses to verify customer identities directly against official government records, whether the ID originates from Brazil or internationally.”Key Features of the REACT-OnID and Serpro IntegrationThe REACT-OnID and Serpro integration offers an innovative verification process that checks ID information against the Brazilian Government Database and other global databases. This feature validates an individual’s name, national ID number, date of birth, and photo, comparing data from official documents and selfies to ensure accuracy.Organizations working with Brazilian customers will benefit from REACT-OnID’s comprehensive platform, including:- End-to-End User Onboarding and Verification: A seamless process for verifying government-issued IDs using facial recognition for secure identity confirmation.- Extensive Document Verification: Access to a global database covering over 14,000 document types from 247 countries and territories.- Multi-Modal ID Verification: Advanced ISO 30107-3 compliant technology, including touchless fingerprint and facial recognition, for defense against fraud techniques like deepfakes and digital masks.- Enhanced Fraud Prevention: Comprehensive fraud detection through both liveness and passive detection capabilities to guard against identity theft and fraud.About REACT-OnIDFounded in Madrid, with offices in the USA and Latin America, REACT-OnID provides a Platform as a Service (PaaS) solution for secure and effective user onboarding and verification. Its platform, OnID ( www.onid.ai ), leverages best-in-class components to deliver a seamless and highly secure process for industries spanning banking, government, gaming, healthcare, education, law enforcement, and real estate. Visit www.react.es and www.onid.ai for more information.About SerproAs the largest information technology provider in the public sector, Serpro develops and manages technology services for Brazil’s federal agencies and private sector. Serpro’s work supports vital systems for agencies such as the Federal Revenue of Brazil, the National Traffic Department, the Federal Police, and the Ministry of Foreign Relations. For more information, visit [www.serpro.gov.br]( https://www.serpro.gov.br ).

