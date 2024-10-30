South African Air Force hosts aerospace forces of Russian Federation over period, 29 Oct to 2 Nov

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) through the South African Air Force welcomes the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation on their goodwill visit in the Republic of South Africa over period 29 October to 02 November 2024.

The Russian air arsenal will be brought to RSA, and land at Air Force Base Waterkloof from Tuesday, 29 October 2024 until on Friday, 2 November 2024 as part of display of defence cooperation, strengthening of military-to-military relations, in particular the South African Airforce (SAAF) and a bilateral seminar of both technical staff where officials deliberate on combat planning and the planning philosophy as well as search and rescue matters.

This friendly visit aims to reaffirm the diplomatic ties held by both countries’ military organisations, and it comes at the back of strong historical links existing between both countries dating as far back as February 28, 1992 which after, the Ministries of Defence of both countries penned an agreement on June 14, 1995 that the joint unit of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation will from time-to-time visit the RSA.

The SANDF will emerge as big heirs of this visit which sets a platform for the SA Air Force to gain knowledge and exposure to the large military air assets including the IL-62, AN-124, and Tupolev Tu-160 ‘Blackjack’ bombers which are the first to ever land on the African continent.

This is part of the South African National Defence Force’s broader military to military partnership framework with several other defence forces across the globe.

