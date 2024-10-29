Traffic Modifications Planned on Reconstruction Project (Exit 406) at Brandon

For Immediate Release: Monday, Oct. 28, 2024

Contact: Michael Noonan, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

BRANDON, S.D. – On Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, traffic on S.D. Highway 11 will be switched from the existing east lanes to a modified two-way traffic configuration on the newly constructed west lanes and bridge. This new traffic pattern on Highway 11 will accommodate the demolition of the existing structure. This traffic pattern will be maintained through the winter months. Two-way traffic will continue on Interstate 90 while the grading and railroad structure are completed.

This project includes the reconstruction of exit 406 at Brandon with added lighting, signals, and mainline Interstate work. This project also includes three structure replacements. The interchange will be reconstructed as a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI). Westbound I-90 lanes (along with the railroad structure on I-90) will be reconstructed in 2024 and the eastbound lanes in 2025. The interchange and new structure over I-90 will be reconstructed between the 2024 and 2025 construction seasons.

Featured Project Information: Find more information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/i90-exit406-brandon-pcn-4433.

Sign Up for Text Notifications: For updates on MAJOR traffic changes about this project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text "I90Exit406" to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. The prime contractor for this $41.3 million project is T & R Contracting of Sioux Falls, S.D. The anticipated overall completion of the DDI reconstruction project at Brandon (exit 406) is June 2026.

