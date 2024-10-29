Extended Detection and Response Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Growing with CAGR of 21.5% | The Global Extended Detection And Response Market Size Reach USD 6.7 Billion by 2031." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global extended detection and response market was valued at $980.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2031.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 325 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31341 The key factor impacting the growth of extended detection and response market growth includes evolution of cyber threats. With new technological advancements, new threats are also evolving, which is a concerning factor for various enterprises. Thus, many industries are adopting XDR for secure and automated projects. Moreover, the rising deployment of managed extended detection and response solutions across SMEs also provide lucrative opportunities of market growth. However, the availability of free extended detection and response tools and low budget restraint the market growth.The global extended detection and response market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into software and services. By deployment mode, it is segregated into cloud and on-premises. By industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, government, IT & telecom, healthcare, government, energy and utilities, and others. By organization size it is categorized into small to medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31341 Based on component, the global extended detection and response market is segmented into software and services. The software segment held the largest extended detection and response market share in 2023.Based on deployment, the global extended detection and response market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment held the largest extended detection and response market share in 2023.Based on enterprise size, the extended detection and response market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises segment held the largest share in the extended detection and response market in 2023.Based on end user, the extended detection and response market is segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, and others. The IT and telecom segment held the largest share in the extended detection and response market in 2023.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31341 Depending on region, North America dominated the market in 2021. This is attributed to growing developments in technology and digitalization of market in this region leading to adoption of XDR solutions to protect critical data of organizations. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth in upcoming years owing to increased cyber threats and rapid shift towards cloud-based platforms in this region.Leading market players of the global extended detection and response market analyzed in the research include BitDefender, Broadcom Corp, Confluera, Cisco Systems Inc., Cynet, Crowstrike, McAfee, BlueShift Technologies, Sophos Group, IBM Corporation, Fortinet Inc., Elastic Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Trend Micro Inc., SentinelOne, and Palo Alto Networks Inc.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐔𝐩𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (325 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/extended-detection-and-response-market/purchase-options Covid-19 Scenario-● The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the entire business ecosystem across the world owing to lockdown restrictions that led companies to adopt remote working or work from home culture. It positively impacted the adoption of extended detection and response solutions and services, owing to rise in cyber threats on devices. With increasing trend of remote working and work from home culture, the requirement for managed security and extended detection and response surged drastically.● Companies are focusing on adopting emerging technologies such as edge computing, automation, and cloud-based endpoint detection and response across various industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and government. The adoption is aimed to carry out contactless operations safely and securely.● Moreover, local enterprises have been implementing extended detection and response solutions and services for making their operations efficient, scalable, and secure. Moreover, many industries shifted toward digitalization, which, in turn, created the demand for robust and Al-integrated solutions to offer efficiency and real-time reporting features.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.𝑶𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝑻𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒔:1. Data Visualization Tools Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31335 2. Firewall-as-a-Service Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07978 3. Advanced Persistent Threat Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31423 4. Control Towers Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31378 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.