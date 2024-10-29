Hitech (Chagoury Group) and Miawodo Join Forces to Support Local Communities in Togo

RN14 Road Togo

Hitech and Miawodo launch a program to support residents affected by the RN14 construction, providing training, jobs, and sustainable assistance.

LOMé, TOGO, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HiTech , a subsidiary of the Chagoury Group , in partnership with Miawodo, the Togolese branch of the NGO "Entrepreneurs du Monde," has launched a groundbreaking socio-economic initiative to uplift communities impacted by the RN14 (Sokodé-Prekete) road rehabilitation project. This strategic partnership aims to support local entrepreneurs whose businesses have been affected by the construction, offering targeted training to revive their ventures and secure a stable economic future.In just a few months, the program’s impact is already apparent. Beneficiaries are seeing their businesses restart and their growth potential increase. This initiative goes beyond addressing temporary hardships caused by construction; it establishes a foundation for sustainable economic recovery for resilient micro-entrepreneurs.Tangible Economic ImpactBetween March and August 2024, program participants experienced an average revenue increase of 22% and a profit margin growth of 25%, clear indicators of the initiative's effectiveness. These results stem from targeted support, including accounting management, digital tool usage, and business structuring. “Thanks to this program, I’ve restructured my finances and boosted my business growth,” says AGBO Sabitou, one of the program’s beneficiaries.Beyond accounting, participants have also gained skills in team management and financing. With an average attendance rate of 36% for these modules, participants report a direct impact on their daily operations. The program enabled 55% of entrepreneurs to manage their accounts independently—an essential asset for ensuring business longevity. Success stories, like Sabitou’s, underscore the program’s role in modernizing Africa's entrepreneurial landscape.Comprehensive SupportHiTech and Miawodo’s support extends far beyond training. The two partners helped entrepreneurs develop solid business plans, approved by the Togolese Federation of Cooperative Savings and Credit Units (FUCEC), unlocking a total of 3,853,000 CFA francs in loans. These funds provide entrepreneurs with the means to invest in new infrastructure or diversify their activities.Miawodo also provided personalized guidance through in-person and remote coaching sessions, helping projects take shape. “With my coach’s support, I opened a food store. This seemed impossible before, but the program helped me structure my business and secure the funding I needed,” shares Nicole Akakpo. Tchatchibara Tènè adds, “The NanaTech program was a real opportunity! It helped me build my skills as a female entrepreneur and envision a bigger future for my business. Now, I’m better equipped to face market challenges.”

