Step inside Iron 65: A New Standard in Luxury Living Unveiled

From L - R : Michael Gomes, COO, Signature Realty NJ; Eliane Longhi, Managing Broker, Signature Realty NJ; Jonathan Rocchio, Developer, New Rock Developers; Ana Caetano, Leasing Manager, Realtor, Signature Realty NJ, and Sergio Caban, Director o From L to R: Michael Gomes, Chief Operating Officer, Signature Realty NJ; Ana Caetano, Leasing Manager, Realtor, Signature Realty NJ; Councilman Michael Silva, Eliane Longhi, Managing Broker, Signature Realty NJ; and Jonathan Steingraber, Broker of Record Iron 65: Setting a new standard for luxury living in Newark's Ironbound neighborhood with 135 stunning units.

Featuring 135 Units, Iron 65 Debuts as a New Standard for Upscale Holistic Living in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iron 65 celebrated its soft launch at 65 McWhorter Street on Thursday, October 24th, introducing an exciting new residential development to Newark’s vibrant Ironbound neighborhood. The event, held on the building’s rooftop, attracted key community stakeholders, including Newark’s Deputy Mayor Lígia de Freitas, consultant Albert Coutinho, and East Ward Councilman Michael Silva, who delivered an inspiring speech highlighting the area’s transformation.“Take a look around. In 10 years, the Ironbound will be completely different. What was once a neglected space is now home to one of the city’s most beautiful buildings. This is the result of the collective efforts of Sterling Developers, Bridgewater Capital Partners, New Rock Developers, and Signature Realty, and showcases the growing appeal of Newark and the Ironbound as prime living destinations. I am incredibly proud of our community,” stated Councilman Silva.Iron 65 features 135 luxury units designed to blend upscale living with holistic amenities. Renowned for its vibrant Portuguese-speaking community, the leasing efforts for Iron 65 are led by seasoned real estate professionals Ana Caetano and Eliane Longhi from Signature Realty, both fluent in Portuguese and Spanish.“Iron 65’s motto is: ‘Live, Work, Play.’ With exceptional amenities such as a rooftop wellness center, spa, gym, sauna, and various workshops, we offer a lifestyle that’s unmatched,” shared Eliane Longhi. “Conveniently located just minutes from Penn Station and only 20 minutes from NYC, we provide New York-style luxury at a fraction of the cost.”Tours of the apartments are set to commence in November, with strong interest already shown by prospective renters. Ana Caetano expressed confidence in the property’s appeal, stating, “We anticipate that Iron 65 will be fully rented in no time, thanks to its outstanding amenities and privileged location in the culturally vibrant and diverse Ironbound neighborhood.”About Signature Realty NJFounded by Michelle Pais, Signature Realty NJ is an award-winning boutique brokerage specializing in luxury real estate in New Jersey. Signature Realty NJ goes far beyond what a conventional brokerage offers; it is a marketing-driven and creative agency specializing in real estate. With nearly 400 agents and offices in Westfield, Short Hills, Ridgewood, and Red Bank, the team has successfully sold over 7,000 homes, totaling more than $3 billion, and continues to provide exceptional real estate services

