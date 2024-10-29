Magnetic Products Inc. (MPI) Introduces (3) Patented Innovations at Pack Expo in Chicago, November 2-6, 2024

Intell-I-Mag - Intelligent Metal Control – Solving A 150 Year Old Problem With Technology

Intelligent, Software-Integrated Magnetic Separation Transforms Gravity, Pneumatic, and Liquid Conveying Applications with Cutting-Edge Engineering and Design

The Intell-I-Mag® Wave Magnet™, the Blade Magnet™, and the mobile app are industry game changers for gravity, pneumatic, and liquid applications.”
— Kyle Rhodes, MPI Executive Vice President
HIGHLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MPIMAGNET.COM— Magnetic Products Inc. (MPI) is proud to unveil a new pneumatic conveying magnetic separator, the patented Wave Magnet™, alongside a patent-pending liquid trap separator, the Blade Magnet™, and the Intell-I-Mag® mobile app. This app represents the world's first real-time, software-driven tramp metal monitoring system on mobile devices. These products will be showcased at Pack Expo from November 3-6 at McCormick Place Convention Center, booth N-5543.

Eliminating metal contaminants from bulk materials remains a significant challenge. Failure to address this issue can lead to substantial financial losses due to rejected products, potential recalls, and damage to brand reputation.

The innovative Intell-I-Mag® mobile app makes monitoring tramp metal even more accessible—providing hands-free functionality at your fingertips. This technology lets operators know when a magnet requires cleaning, minimizing unnecessary maintenance. Intell-I-Mag® offers real-time performance alerts and self-monitoring capabilities, optimizing magnet cleaning schedules, reducing downtime, and enhancing the effectiveness of metal control systems.

The Intell-I-Mag® Wave Magnet™ provides a high holding force while reducing flow restrictions compared to traditional pneumatic line magnets, resulting in better flow dynamics and reduced back pressure. The Wave Magnet™ is characterized by a patented wave structure that slows airflow for maximum metal capture and minimal product damage. The self-cleaning design eliminates unnecessary shutdowns and blind inspections.

The Intell-I-Mag® Blade Magnet™ has an ergonomic power-grip handle, enabling operators to utilize their larger forearm muscles instead of their wrists for improved control and reduced strain during cleaning and inspection. It utilizes a single 2-inch tube, enhancing durability and facilitating easier cleaning while achieving an impressive strength of 11,500 gauss, significantly higher than similar models.

"The Intell-I-Mag® Wave Magnet™, the Blade Magnet™, and the mobile app are industry game changers for gravity, pneumatic, and liquid applications. With these new products and software, MPI is living our commitment to ‘Practical Guidance and Uncompromising Service’—our Engineered Metal Control Solutions are designed to make cleaning and maintenance easier, optimize performance, and ensure quality while greatly improving efficiency," stated Kyle Rhodes, MPI Executive Vice President.

Experience live demonstrations of the Intell-I-Mag®, Wave Magnet™, and Blade Magnet™ at Pack Expo in Chicago, booth N-5543. For more information about MPI products and services, visit mpimagnet.com.

About Magnetic Products Inc (MPI)
Based in Metro Detroit, Michigan, Magnetic Products Inc. (MPI) designs, manufactures, and services magnets, material handling, and electronic inspection systems. MPI products are designed to be complete metal and foreign contamination control and material handling solutions. MPI leads the industry by continuously engineering inventive magnetic equipment and advancing customer education. Our processing solutions are built to last - pairing engineers with expert manufacturers to design and build the best products. MPI has numerous patents, trademarks, and property designs that have revolutionized the separation and material handling industries. Need to speak with an MPI Expert? Contact Us by email at info@mpimagnet.com or by phone at 248.887.5600×1.

Media Contact
Meredith Newman, Marketing | meredith.newman@mpimagnet.com
Sales Contact
Kris Tennyson, Director of Sales| kris.tennyson@mpimagnet.com |248-886-4886

Meredith Newman
MPI - Magnetic Products, Inc.
+1 248-887-5600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Magnetic Products Inc. (MPI) Introduces (3) Patented Innovations at Pack Expo in Chicago, November 2-6, 2024

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Meredith Newman
MPI - Magnetic Products, Inc.
+1 248-887-5600
Company/Organization
MPI - Magnetic Products, Inc.
683 Town Center Drive
Highland, Michigan, 48356
United States
+1 2488875600
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Founded in 1981, Michigan-based Magnetic Products, Inc. (MPI) is a manufacturer of magnetic metal control systems for the food, beverage, pet food, and bulk material industries. The company also manufactures a line of industrial magnetic conveyors and material handling equipment for the metal fabricating industry. Minimal downtime and protection of brand integrity are but a few of the benefits gained from MPI’s innovative equipment and customer-focused service programs. The continuous engineering of inventive products; advancing customer education; investments in R&D, and proactive product training are the hallmarks of MPI’s partnering approach. In fact, MPI interacts closely with its customers and expands its offerings to meet the changes of a dynamic and ever-changing marketplace. Please visit us at www.mpimagnet.com, or call 248.887.5600, to learn more about MPI's Magnetic Separators, Conveyors, Metal Sorting Systems, Metal Detectors, Material Handling Equipment, X-ray Inspection Systems, and more.

https://mpimagnet.com/

More From This Author
Magnetic Products Inc. (MPI) Introduces (3) Patented Innovations at Pack Expo in Chicago, November 2-6, 2024
Magnetic Products, Inc. Draws Inspiration from Its Midwest Roots in Brand Refresh
Magnetic Products, Inc Celebrates 10 Years of Workplace Safety
View All Stories From This Author