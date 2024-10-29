Lonestar Transfer Helps Family Save Thousands on Timeshare Debt

ROYSE CITY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joseph and Dorsee were struggling with the long term hassle of owning a timeshare. Their maintenance fees were constantly growing and they saw no way out, worried their kids would be forced to take over payments when they were gone. Lonestar Transfer, a company leading the charge in helping people be relieved of unwanted timeshares, has helped Joseph and Dorsee Rodkey of Florida successfully relieve themselves of burdensome timeshare debt, saving them thousands of dollars in future maintenance fees and protecting their children from generational financial obligations.“We really doubted whether anyone could help get us out of our timeshare,” said Joseph Rodkey. “We had visions of our children being stuck forever because of our mistake. We needed help and did due diligence in researching companies claiming they were the real deal. Lonestar came highly recommended by people we respect and trust, so my wife and I took a chance—and we’re glad we did.”Lonestar Transfer’s proven process for assisting families in exiting unwanted timeshare agreements is designed to relieve financial burdens, such as recurring maintenance fees, special assessments, and the looming threat of passing debt on to future generations. The Rodkeys were among many families who had tried other avenues before turning to Lonestar Transfer for assistance.From the first call, the Rodkeys were impressed with the professionalism and empathy they received. “From the receptionist who answered the phone to Greg, who kept us informed, and April, the closing agent, everyone was efficient and timely in working with us,” said Joseph. “We received written confirmation that we were officially relieved of all financial liability regarding our timeshare. Hallelujah!”The Rodkeys' case highlights the growing need for relief from timeshare ownership that traps families in long-term debt with no clear exit. Lonestar Transfer’s team of experts handles every legal aspect of the exit process, ensuring clients can move forward without stress, worry, or continued financial strain.“We understand how emotionally and financially draining timeshare ownership can be,” said Karen Holloway, President at Lonestar Transfer. “Our mission is to help families like the Rodkeys escape the burden of timeshare debt and provide peace of mind for generations to come.”Lonestar Transfer encourages families facing similar challenges to reach out and take control of their financial future by exploring options for timeshare relief.For more information, please visit www.lonestartransfer.com About Lonestar TransferLonestar Transfer is dedicated to helping families and individuals safely and legally exit timeshare contracts. With a commitment to customer service, transparency, and professionalism, Lonestar Transfer has earned a reputation as a trusted leader in the industry. For over 14 years, the company has helped countless families save thousands of dollars and avoid the risks associated with ongoing timeshare ownership.

