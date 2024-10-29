Trading Game Unveils Patent-Pending ‘Copy to Chart’ Feature, Changing The Way Aspiring Traders Learn Technical Analysis

Team dedicated to build 'Worlds #1 Market education' delivers a groundbreaking feature

Many chase quick profits without understanding trading; we built Trading Game to teach long-term skills—our ‘Copy to Chart’ feature makes professional analysis accessible to everyone.” — Axel Ore, co-founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trading Game, a leading trading education platform with over 3 million downloads worldwide, today announced the launch of its patent-pending “Copy to Chart” feature. This innovative tool is set to transform how aspiring traders learn technical analysis by making expert analysis accessible to everyone, regardless of experience level.Most trading platforms throw users into the deep end with complex indicators and analysis tools that take years to master. Copy to Chart changes this by allowing users, with just one click, to incorporate clear and structured trading insights from a professional team of analysts. This empowers them to learn and understand price movements in real time.Here’s why it matters:• Instant Learning: Users can quickly grasp market dynamics without the steep learning curve.• Professional Insights: Access expert technical analysis directly on personal charts.• Real-Time Understanding: Learn and apply insights as market movements happen.“The trading app landscape is increasingly filled with platforms promising guaranteed returns without helping the user understand how to trade,” explains Janis Drobisevskis, Trading Game co-founder. “We created Copy to Chart to teach users how to think like traders. Trading isn’t about guaranteed profits—it’s about understanding market dynamics and developing a sustainable edge. Our technology helps users grasp these concepts quickly and practically.”The innovation stems from the personal journey of Drobisevskis and co-founder Axel Ore in trading education. “Eight years ago, we faced the frustration of learning from text-heavy books and clunky simulators,” Drobisevskis shares. “Trading Game evolved from our own learning into a comprehensive platform that continually incorporates real-world trading insights.”Founded in 2016, Trading Game is one of the original trader education apps focused on simplifying the learning curve in trading by offering a hands-on, innovative solution to help new traders save time and money. The app incorporates expert tools and techniques that make learning both interactive and fun, including its exclusive Copy to Chart feature, Quick Reads function, and Pattern Hunter Quiz.Copy to Chart (Patent Pending)This one-click tool allows users to instantly apply expert technical analysis—such as support and resistance lines and trend patterns—to their own charts. It helps users create professional-looking charts without the guesswork, offering real-time insights into market trends.Quick ReadsTrading Game offers condensed visual summaries of finance and investing best-sellers, cutting through complex texts to deliver key insights with over 20 visuals per chapter. Whether online or offline, users can quickly absorb critical information, streamlining their learning experience.Pattern Hunter QuizThe app transforms trading education into an interactive experience by challenging users with daily quizzes that enhance their pattern recognition skills. Through bite-sized tips and offline study options, users can improve their market instincts while keeping the learning process engaging.As part of a broader trend in the trading world, Trading Game addresses the growing demand for transparent and trustworthy learning tools amid the rise of signal apps that often leave users in the dark about how trade decisions are made. The platform’s approach differs by focusing on both the why and how behind market analysis, allowing users to apply these insights in real time.With its newly launched paid version and a growing global user base—particularly in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Italy, and Brazil—Trading Game continues to expand its offerings and evolve functionality. Future updates aim to include content on investing, cryptocurrency, and taxes, alongside new AI features that further enhance the user experience.Trading Game’s mission is simple: to help users learn trading responsibly, improve their odds of success, and have fun while doing it. Whether you’re an experienced trader looking to sharpen your skills or a newcomer eager to learn, Trading Game offers a fresh approach to financial education.For more information, visit tradinggame.com or download the appAbout Trading GameFounded in 2016, Trading Game teaches users how to be strategic, knowledgeable traders through innovative, interactive features and real-time market data. The platform combines cutting-edge technology with practical education to help users develop sustainable trading skills. With over 3 million downloads worldwide, Trading Game continues to lead the revolution in mobile trading education.

