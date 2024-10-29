Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Oct. 29 (published October 29, 2024)

Hunters: Register your deer

Hunters are required to register every deer they harvest before processing or removal of antlers, and within 48 hours after harvesting the animal. Hunters can register deer online, via phone or in person. Information from deer registration is essential for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to track and manage deer populations. Detailed registration instructions are available on the DNR website.

Deer carcass movement restrictions in place in 14 deer permit areas

Deer carcass movement restrictions are in place for 14 deer permit areas located in southeastern and north-central Minnesota and the south metro area. Deer permit areas 604, 605, 642, 643, 644, 645, 646, 647, 648, 649, 655, 661, 679 and 684 together form the chronic wasting disease management zone. Hunters are not allowed to take whole deer carcasses outside the management zone until a “not detected” test result is received. The restrictions apply throughout all deer seasons and to all deer, including fawns. Hunters are allowed to move whole deer carcasses in between contiguous disease management zone DPAs.

In these DPAs, sampling is mandatory opening weekend of firearms season. If hunters harvest a deer in the CWD management zone before or after the opening weekend of firearms season and choose not to submit a sample from their deer or want to transport a deer outside the management zone before getting a test result, they must debone or quarter their deer, properly disposing of the head and spinal column inside the zone. Meat and quarters with the main leg bone can leave the zone immediately. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources provides dumpsters for hunters to use to help facilitate carcass disposal in the CWD management zone.

Hunters who harvest a deer within Minnesota’s CWD management zone are allowed to take intact heads from deer with or without the cape and neck attached outside of the CWD management zone if they are delivered to a licensed taxidermist within 48 hours of leaving the management zone.

Carcass movement restrictions are part of a comprehensive strategy to keep Minnesota’s deer, elk and moose healthy by limiting the spread of disease. Hunters can find details for the DPA in which they hunt, including locations of dumpsters for carcass disposal, by visiting the Minnesota DNR’s CWD webpage and using the “find the requirements for your DPA” tool.

Minnesota DNR webinars focus on deer hunting tips, redhorse fishing

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the fall program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Oct. 30, Minnesota DNR outreach staff and lifelong deer hunters Jeff Ledermann and Kraig Kiger will share their top 10 list of deer hunting tips. They’ll cover everything from scouting and stands to field dressing and butchering and will take questions to help hunters put some venison in their freezers this fall.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Nov. 6, hear about redhorse — a fascinating group of Minnesota native rough fish that include the golden, silver, greater, river, shorthead and black redhorse. Devon Oliver, Minnesota DNR fisheries scientist, will share recent research on these fascinating fish, how to identify them, and where they are found in Minnesota rivers and streams. Additionally, Corey Geving, expert native rough fish species angler, will talk about how to catch redhorse.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.