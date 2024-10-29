Father Hennepin State Park to reopen Friday, Nov. 1 (published October 29, 2024)

Father Hennepin State Park will reopen to the public on Friday, Nov. 1 after being closed on Sept. 3 for replacement of the park’s wastewater system.

Park hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. While the park will reopen, the ranger station and campgrounds are closed for the season. They will reopen in mid-April 2025.

The wastewater project connected the park to the municipal wastewater system in the city of Isle, replacing the park’s own system, which was at the end of its life. This project, which was funded by state bonding dollars, will ensure the park’s facilities serve visitors into the future in a way that continues to protect water quality.

As with all state parks and recreation areas, visitors need a state park vehicle permit to drive into Father Hennepin State Park. Vehicle permits can be purchased online in advance, or at the park using a mobile device. Find information on the state park permits page.