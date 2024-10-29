Upgaming Has Been Shortlisted in 2 Categories at SiGMA Europe Awards 2024

Upgaming is nominated for two SiGMA Europe Awards 2024, recognizing its excellence in online sportsbook and game aggregation.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upgaming is thrilled to announce its nomination in two categories for the prestigious SiGMA Europe Awards 2024, taking place on November 11. This recognition comes at the close of an exciting year for Upgaming, following high-profile showcases and nominations at ICE London, Casinobeats Summit, and the SBC Awards. As we prepare for our final event of the year, we’re honored to be spotlighted as both a top exhibitor and a distinguished nominee.Upgaming’s nomination for “Best Online Sportsbook Provider 2024” showcases our commitment to setting new standards in the industry. Our sportsbook software , which provides over 96,000 pre-match and 112,000 live events across more than 140 sports monthly, is celebrated for its speed, scalability, and advanced risk management tools. This marks the fourth time in two years our sportsbook has been shortlisted in this category, demonstrating the platform’s recognized excellence and innovation by industry leaders.The second nomination, “Best Aggregator 2024,” reflects Upgaming’s advancements in game aggregation. Our game aggregation software has grown significantly, expanding its catalog, which includes +12 000 games (more than 6,000 crypto-friendly titles). With faster API integration and a fully scalable back office, operators now have an even more efficient, powerful tool to manage game offerings. Following our “Aggregator of the Year” win at SiGMA Eurasia 2023, this nomination underscores our dedication to creating streamlined, high-performance solutions.Being shortlisted in these categories at SiGMA Europe 2024 highlights Upgaming’s continued drive for innovation and excellence. This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of operators and players alike. Whether it will be a sportsbook technology, game aggregation, or top-notch enterprise platform, Upgaming’s dedication to pushing the boundaries in delivering leading enterprise solutions positions Upgaming as a trusted and influential player within the industry.About Upgaming:Upgaming is a leading iGaming solutions provider, offering exclusive products, including ultra-fast Sportsbook with scalable infrastructure, E-sports, live casino, casino and popular mini-games unified in an innovative, multifunctional, and customizable iGaming platform. We offer a mixture of iGaming software and products designed specifically to increase your customer's loyalty and engagement. Committed to supplying our clients with the most convenient and user-friendly interface, we enrich our platform with modern AI technologies, API protocols, and data management tools.

