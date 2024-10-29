Mills Administration Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Community Development Block Grant Program

Program has invested more than $600 million into Maine communities

Belfast, MAINE – Economic & Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson today joined community leaders in Belfast to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program.

Each year the State of Maine receives a formula allocation of funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to be distributed to eligible Maine communities under the Community Development Block Grant Program.

Created in 1974, the CDBG Program is aimed at helping states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.

In 1982 the State of Maine began administering the CDBG Program to assist units of local government in various community projects in areas ranging from infrastructure, housing, downtown revitalization to public facilities and economic development.

Since that time, Maine’s statewide CDBG Program has invested $603,000,507 into Maine communities, including projects such as upgrades to sewer and storm drainage infrastructure, downtown improvements, and housing.

“The CDBG Program has done tremendous work to support communities across Maine,” said Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development. “I am proud of our team for their ongoing work to administer this important federal funding each year to benefit Maine people and promote a stronger economy.”

“In the 32 years I have worked on this program, I have seen what a catalyst it can be for a community that is trying to revitalize and improve economically,” said Deborah Johnson, Director of the Office of Community Development, which administers the statewide CDBG program. “As communities undertake these projects, we see that private sector investment follows, with great economic and community benefit.”

Today’s celebration was hosted by the City of Belfast, which has benefited economically from the impact of CDBG investments.

“The funding Belfast has received, beginning in the early days of the CDBG Program in Maine, has helped the community thrive,” said Thomas Kittredge, Economic Development Director for the City of Belfast. “Upgrades to infrastructure have boosted our economy, while ongoing projects to improve housing continue to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing our community.”

All units of general local government in Maine, including plantations, except for the entitlement communities of Auburn, Bangor, Biddeford, Lewiston, Portland and all of Cumberland County with the exception of Brunswick, Casco and Frye Island are eligible to apply for and receive State CDBG Program funds.

A full list of Maine’s CDBG-funded projects from 1982 to April 2023 is available here.

