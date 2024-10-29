Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 38.64 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.45% - SNS Insider

Physiotherapy Equipment Market

According to Research by SNS Insider, Physiotherapy Equipment Market Growth is Driven by Rising Demand for Rehabilitation and Advanced Care.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Physiotherapy Equipment Market size was USD 20.24 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 38.64 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.45% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Market OverviewRising Demand for Physiotherapy Equipment Driven by Increasing Injuries, Chronic Conditions, and an Aging PopulationThe increasing incidence of traffic accidents and related injuries along with rehabilitation institutions will also enhance the demand for physiotherapy equipment. With improper eating habits combined with faster lifestyles, several discomfort problems related to ligaments, nerves, muscles, and back pain have arisen, which are likely to accelerate demand for physiotherapy solutions. Many factors drive the market. These include a continually increasing incidence of strokes and Parkinson's disease , requiring effective rehabilitation approaches.Physiotherapy, also known as physical therapy, is directed at restoring and improving bodily functions through therapeutic methods. The vast scope of technologies and methodologies enables individuals to maintain health and speedily recover from various medical problems. Physiotherapy treatments are essentially holistic; however, they are mostly offered in outpatient clinics. Such services are, however, available only in the form of inpatient rehabilitation for patients who are under post-surgical care. The aging population and the growing number of cardiovascular, neurological, and musculoskeletal diseases are set to propel growth in developed-world markets and emerging markets like India and China.Get a Sample Report of Physiotherapy Equipment Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3467 The Surge in Rehabilitation Needs and Innovative Technologies Transforming the Physiotherapy Equipment MarketThe primary driving force behind physiotherapy equipment is the growing demand for rehabilitation services. Physiotherapy and rehabilitation treatments focus on strengthening and mobilizing patients besides prevention of complications. A typical example would be falling patients who would need physiotherapists to advise walking aids and customized exercise schedules for enhancing balance and strength. In addition, rehabilitation becomes an essential practice in the management of endurance of patients suffering from chronic diseases like asthma or after significant surgeries.Opportunities Within the market, technological advancements pose major opportunities. Corporate bodies have started to focus on creating novel products that are easy to use and work effectively. New technologies like virtual reality, robotics, exoskeletons, implanted devices, and interactive video games will thus provide many industry participants with opportunities. Interactive video games are currently being incorporated in physical and rehabilitation centers, hence helping patients with neurological disorders recover faster than ever. Another factor contributing to growth is the growing use of cybertherapy, through which patients can reach healthcare service providers using wireless tools.Key Physiotherapy Equipment Market Players:• BTL• Dynatronics Corporation• EMS Physio Ltd.• Enraf-Nonius B.V.• ITO Co., Ltd.• Performance Health• RICHMAR• Storz Medical AG• Whitehall Manufacturing• Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbHSegment AnalysisPhysiotherapy equipment can be segmented on the basis of product types, applications, and end-users. In terms of the product segment, electrotherapy equipment is dominating the market at present, mainly due to its significant application in pain management and muscle stimulation. This segment is gaining dominance because this equipment provides immediate relief and facilitates rehabilitation of any injury.The physiotherapy end-users are hospitals, poly-clinics, and specialized rehabilitation centers and physiotherapy centers, among which physiotherapy and rehabilitation centers dominate the physiotherapy end-users with each playing a pivotal role in the offering of physiotherapy services to a very wide assortment of patients and thereby enhancing the easy reach to high-tech physiotherapy equipment and therapies.Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Physiotherapy Equipment Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3467 Physiotherapy Equipment Market Key Segmentation:By Product• Equipment- Electrotherapy equipment- Exercise therapy equipment- Heat therapy equipment- Cryotherapy equipment- Combination therapy equipment- Continuous passive motion therapy equipment- Shockwave therapy equipment- Laser therapy equipment- Magnetic pressure therapy equipment- Traction therapy- Other physiotherapy equipment (hydrotherapy and vacuum therapy)• Accessories- Physiotherapy Furnitures- Other Accessories (physiotherapy tapes, bandages, braces, and support equipment)By Application• Musculoskeletal Applications• Neurological Applications• Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Applications• Pediatric Applications• Gynecological Applications• Other ApplicationsBy End User• Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Centers• Hospitals• Home Care Settings• Physician Offices• Other End UsersKey Regional DevelopmentThe physiotherapy equipment market is dominated by North America with a share of 38.3%, primarily due to the rise in accidents, growing osteoporosis prevalence, and aging population. There are many hospitals as well as home care service providers specifically catering to this elderly population, which helps the market grow. Secondly, the rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as Parkinson's disease, strokes, paralysis, and spinal injuries will also contribute to the increase in physiotherapy services and equipment.The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth at a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors driving growth are an improved reimbursement scenario for physiotherapy services, an increasing age profile of populations, and an increasing prevalence of degenerative diseases in neurological, cardiovascular, pulmonary, and musculoskeletal categories. This confluence of factors will likely put the Asia Pacific region in the vanguard of the landscape of future physiotherapy equipment sales.Recent Developments• In September 2024, the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) adopted the inclusion of a comprehensive standard guidebook to achieve enhanced use of physiotherapy equipment. This will help them not only in optimizing their patient care but also in ensuring smooth and quality services everywhere because of guidelines on the safety and operational effectiveness of the numerous physiotherapy tools.• In August 2024, GreenPioneer Mobility set up a new retail store that operates exclusively on rehabilitation and mobility solutions. The location will stock numerous products to help individuals faced with mobility to daily life issues or to enhance their quality of life. The opening marks GreenPioneer's continued commitment to continuing innovations and easily accessible resources for rehabilitation expansive need for patients and caregivers alike.Buy a Single-User PDF of Physiotherapy Equipment Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3467 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Physiotherapy Equipment Market Segmentation, by Product8. Physiotherapy Equipment Market Segmentation, by Application9. Physiotherapy Equipment Market Segmentation, by End User10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionRequest An Analyst Call@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/3467 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

