Nancy Dillingham Marks of Glass Arts Collective to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Glass Arts Collective, founded by Nancy Dillingham Marks, is a new glass art studio promising to enrich the vibrant landscape of artistic expression for beginners, glass enthusiasts, and professional artists. Nestled in the heart of the Conejo Valley, this niche studio specializes in fused glass—a unique category of glass art known for its warmth and versatility.

“Glass art is far more than a craft; it’s an invitation to explore creativity in the middle ground between the fiery intensity of hot glass and the serene sturdiness of stained glass,” says Dillingham Marks. “My journey into fused glass transformed my view on creativity, and I hope to inspire that same enthusiasm in others.”

Fused Glass: A Medium with a Middle Ground

Fused glass, considered “warm glass,” occupies a middle ground between the high-temperature processed “hot glass/glass blowing” and the unheated crafting of “cold glass/stained glass.” This medium emerged around 50 years ago thanks to innovative engineers at Bullseye Glass Co. in Portland, Oregon, who set out to push the boundaries of traditional glassblowing.

“We source sheets of colored glass made by hand, ensuring each piece is unique. This glass, typically shipped in large 20 by 35-inch crates, can be mixed into stunning creations,” Dillingham Marks explains. “The glass transforms as it’s heated between 1400 to 1500 degrees, akin to thick molten honey, allowing it to blend, soften, and create myriad forms, which fused the glass together”

The fusion process can involve multiple firings: initially to flatten the glass and then to slump or drape the softened glass over molds for shaping into bowls, platters, trays, wall art, garden art, and more. This process opens innumerable possibilities for artists.

“The versatility is endless,” notes Dillingham Marks. “We create everything from wine bottle racks and intricate flower pot motifs to table and garden art.”

From Personal Journey to Community Workshop

Nancy Dillingham Marks’ entry into the world of fused glass began serendipitously with her mother, who is in assisted living. “I wanted to find an activity that we could do together, and I fell in love with this art form,” Dillingham Marks recalls. “Despite initially underestimating my creative potential, I was astonished by the beautiful pieces I created. They shattered my notions of self-doubt.”

When the glass art studio where she first explored closed, Dillingham Marks saw an opportunity to take her newfound passion further. Leveraging her years of experience in business management, Nancy Marks established the Glass Arts Collective in early 2020 just before the pandemic. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dillingham Marks utilized the downtime to hone her skills and prepare for the studio’s eventual opening.

The Glass Arts Collective creates an inclusive, supportive environment for glass enthusiasts of all skill levels. The studio offers various membership programs:

Hourly Basis: Ideal for short-term projects.

Thirty-Day Period: Allows extended work on intricate pieces.

Ongoing Memberships (Artists-in-Residence): Offers unlimited access, encouraging the development of high skill levels and complex projects.

The Gift Shop at the Glass Arts Collective also features works by Open Studio members, providing them with a platform to showcase and sell their creations.

“Our goal is to foster a community where everyone feels they belong and can express their creativity,” says Marks. “Our supportive environment, inspired somewhat by the camaraderie of ‘Cheers’ ensures everyone is recognized and appreciated.”

Team Building and Event Hosting

A significant feature of the Glass Arts Collective is its commitment to building teamwork and providing unique event experiences. The studio offers specialized team-building sessions for businesses and corporations, which encourage participants to discover new facets of their colleagues through a collaborative art-making process.

“Traditional team-building events don’t foster the kind of engagement we see when people break glass for the first time,” says Dillingham Marks. “The transformative process, from apprehension to excitement, paves the way for meaningful interactions and lasting bonds.”

Fostering a culture of appreciation, the Glass Arts Collective recently introduced an “Artist of the Month” series. This initiative highlights individual artists, showcasing their work and offering a platform for public recognition.

“Every artist in our studio is incredibly talented,” Dillingham Marks mentions proudly. “Some works are museum-worthy, and this initiative aims to celebrate that talent.”

The Glass Arts Collective also offers birthday parties and beginner classes to introduce participants to the joys of fused glass art. Classes cover essential safety techniques and provide a sample-centric approach to learning, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the art form.

Nancy Dillingham Marks has created a sanctuary for glass artists, beginners, and enthusiasts with the Glass Arts Collective. The studio prioritizes creating a safe, inclusive, and inspiring space for novices and experts to explore the captivating world of fused glass. By offering diverse programs, workshop facilities, and a supportive community environment, the Glass Arts Collective seeks to enrich the artistic landscape and foster collaborative creativity.

For more information about Nancy Dillingham Marks and the Glass Arts Collective, please visit https://glassartscollective.com/

