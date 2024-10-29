PET-CT Scanner Device Market Expected to Exceed USD 4.61 Billion by 2032 | Report by S&S Insider

PET-CT Scanner Device Market

The PET-CT scanner market grows as cancer rates rise and imaging tech advances, enhancing early detection and outcomes, with strong demand for diagnostic tools.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The S&S Insider report indicates that, “The PET-CT Scanner Device Market was USD 2.46 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.61 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”Advancements in Nuclear Medicine Imaging Improve Diagnostic Capabilities.PET is a type of nuclear medicine imaging commonly referred to as PET imaging or a PET scan. It measures the activity of organs and tissues by using a tiny amount of radioactive materials including radiotracers, or radiopharmaceuticals, in conjunction with cameras and computer systems. PET scans are helpful for very early detection of diseases when it may reveal abnormalities at the cell level long before the application of traditional imaging techniques. The applications of PET are diverse, and they include diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, cancers, disorders of the gastrointestinal tract, diseases of the endocrine system, and neurological disorders. Tumor cells or inflamed tissues preferentially accumulate radiotracers such as F-18 fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG), which can be imaged with a very good resolution. Because PET-CT scans offer patients superlative detail and precision, they receive superlative quality experiences and outcomes.Get a Free Sample Report of PET-CT Scanner Device Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4147 High incidence of cancer is an important factor that fuels market growth in PET-CT scanners.This trend is further fostered by the increased globalization rate of cancer. Increased occurrence of cancer among patients ensures even higher demand for effective methods to diagnose and treat patients effectively. PET-CT scanning machines are the most critical apparatuses in the early detection of cancer, staging, and monitoring treatment. The practitioners use these machines to diagnose malignancies, check their metabolic activity, and identify them. The scans given by PET-CT technologies help practitioners come up with the most effective treatment plans and monitor disease progression. This growth in the population of the cancer patients has increased enormous demand for PET-CT scanner equipment, and the same is also seen for the coming years as well.KEY PLAYERS:➢Siemens Healthineers➢GE Healthcare➢Philips Healthcare➢Canon Medical Systems Corporation➢Hitachi, Ltd.➢Neusoft Medical, Systems Co., Ltd.➢Positron Corporation➢Cubresa Inc.➢Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd.➢Koninklijke Philips N.V.➢Mediso Medical Imaging, SystemsSEGMENT ANALYSISBy Type➢Digital➢AnalogThe PET-CT scanner market is segmented into several distinct segments, classified as type and modality, with digital and fixed scanners leading the way. Digital scanners are expected to be the largest share because of the advanced technology, including solid-state sensors that count individual scintillation photons during scans. This makes a huge difference in the image quality, which will enhance the detection rates of lesions while reducing overall scan times. The demand for the digital PET-CT is on the rise as healthcare providers take into account accurate and timely imaging.By Modality➢Fixed➢MobileThe fixed type is expected to dominate market share. Fixed PET-CT scanners are preferred for high reliability and operational efficiency-both of which are required in clinical environments. With these systems, the turn-around time is faster as well as the performance so that the patient experience has been improved. Growing geriatric population, changed lifestyle habits, and growing cases of cancer and cardiovascular diseases all have led the hospitals towards fixed PET-CT scanning technology. In this regard, the above factors do corroborate the dominance of the digital and fixed PET-CT scanners in the marketplace, which, therefore can be considered to be modern imaging diagnostic tools as well as patient care devices.By Slice Count➢High Slice➢Medium Slice➢Low SliceBy Detector Type➢Thallium➢18 F Sodium Fluoride➢Fluorodeoxyglucose➢FMISO➢62Cu ATSM➢Gallium➢OthersBy Application➢Cardiology➢Oncology➢Neurology➢OthersBy End User➢Hospital➢Research Institute➢Diagnostic Center➢Ambulatory Surgical Centers➢OthersBuy Full Research Report on PET-CT Scanner Device Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4147 Regional DevelopmentNorth America and Europe will have the majority of the growth in the PET-CT scanner market. North America is the leading market as of 2023 and is expected to lead over the entire forecast period. Contributing factors behind this include an aging population, increased research and development within the region, and technologies. This high growth is further driven due to rising chronic diseases where the infrastructure for better health care along with awareness and knowledge on preventive health improves demand for PET-CT Scanning Technologies.In contrast, Europe recorded the highest rate of growth with an initiative by the society to have disease diagnosed as early as possible along with preventive health due to which research institutions collaborated strongly with the hospitals and key market players. Hybrid imaging technologies, to which PET-CT belongs, are increasingly being integrated into disease management. The current high level of awareness of the benefits associated with PET-CT imaging, especially in oncology and cardiology, combined with growth in digital healthcare solutions and the telemedicine sector, drives market expansion in Europe at a brisk pace.Recent Developments➢June 2024: Siemens Healthineerslaunches Biograph Trinion, high performance, energy efficiency PET/CT with a strong range of clinical capabilities and low lifetime operational cost.➢June 2024: New state-of-the-art integrated PET/CT systemrecently inaugurated by the IRCCS in Bologna. Technology like this will be in a position to scan and even see the smallest possible tumor cells within the body within one scan. 