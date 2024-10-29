Cary Skin Center Pinehurst Proudly Receives Accreditation as Center of Excellence in Mohs Micrographic Surgery

Surgical Review Corporation, SRC, a nonprofit, patient safety organization that accredits the top surgical facilities awarded accreditation

PINEHURST, NC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Established in 2003, SRC is a nonprofit, patient safety organization that develops and administers best-in-class accreditation programs for medical professionals, surgeons, hospitals and freestanding outpatient facilities throughout the world.These programs improve the safety and quality of patient care and lower the overall costs associated with successful treatment. Data, provided by program participants, is used to determine which treatments achieve the best outcomes. This information enables clinicians, patients, payors and policymakers to make informed decisions that improve health care delivery.SRC believes that even the best can improve. Excellence is not simply an achievement – it is a culture that must be sustained. SRC has performed thousands of inspections throughout the world and is in a unique position to provide the experience it has gained to those who wish to improve beyond their accreditation.Health care facilities and surgeons seeking an SRC accreditation undergo an extensive assessment and inspection process to ensure the applicant meets SRC’s proven standards and requirements. These requirements include surgical volumes, facility equipment, clinical pathways and standardized operating procedures, patient education and continuous quality assessment.“We’re proud to recognize Cary Skin Center Pinehurst for their commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all patients,” said Gary M. Pratt, CEO of SRC. “This accreditation signals that this facility is among the best in this specialty and is dedicated to delivering the highest level of care possible.”Cary Skin Center, one of the largest skin cancer treatment centers in North Carolina, specializes in Mohs micrographic surgery , a type of skin cancer treatment developed by Dr. Frederick Mohs in the 1930s. It's a technique that incorporates pathology and surgery to incrementally remove cancerous skin tissue using immediate microscopic evaluations of tissue. Tissue layers are examined until tumor is definitively mapped and removed. The process is the most effective technique for treating skin cancer, sparing the greatest amount of healthy tissue, while removing cancerous cells. The physicians at Cary Skin Center have performed thousands Mohs surgery procedures and now have that expertise recognized as a Center of Excellence "The fundamentals of an SRC Accreditation are intrinsic to the delivery of safe and effective patient care," said Robert Clark, MD, PhD., President of Cary Skin Center. " SRC accredits facilities and medical professionals that are committed to creating and sustaining a culture of excellence. We are delighted to have our 26 years recognized as having become a culture of excellence.”“As a health care consumer, you deserve nothing less than excellent care. SRC’s gold seal means that you can expect excellence,” said Joshua B. Eickstaedt, MD. Mohs micrographic surgeon at Cary Skin Center Pinehurst.For more information on Cary Skin Center, visit www.caryskincenter.com or call the clinic directly at 910-295-1761. Cary Skin Center Pinehurst is located at 205 Pavilion Way, Suite 200, Southern Pines, N.C. 28387 on the Morganton Park medical campus.Cary Skin Center is a skin cancer treatment center specializing in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, located in Southern Pines, North Carolina. Since 1998, Cary Skin Center has specialized in Mohs micrographic surgery which continues to be the most advanced and effective treatment procedure available for skin cancer.About Cary Skin Center:In 1998, Dr. Clark established the Cary Skin Center, a state-of-the-art outpatient surgical center specializing in Mohs Micrographic Surgery for the removal of skin cancer. Dr. Ingraffea joined the Cary Skin Center in 2018 and together they have successfully treated thousands of patients in the Triangle and Moore County areas. Dr. Eickstaedt joined the practice in 2023.Mohs surgery is a highly complex and sophisticated surgical method requiring extensive training. Dr. Clark, Dr. Ingraffea and Dr. Eickstaedt completed 1-2-year certified intensive training programs, including complex surgical cases and advanced reconstruction to become Fellows of the American College of Mohs Surgery. Our fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons are Board-Certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. In addition, they offer over 50 years of combined Mohs surgery experience.

