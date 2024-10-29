TIS2024 closes its fifth edition with 7,903 attendees and focuses on tourism intelligence

TIS2024 closes its fifth edition in Seville Inmersive experiences for tourism at TIS2024 TIS2024 explores the new travellers' demands

A total of 416 experts and tourism leaders and 221 exhibiting firms gathered in Seville, Spain, for the fifth edition of TIS - Tourism Innovation Summit.

MADRID, SPAIN, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TIS - Tourism Innovation Summit 2024, the summit par excellence of tourism and technological innovation, closed last Friday its fifth edition in Seville, Spain. Over three days, the event brought together 7,903 attendees and industry professionals who were able to learn first-hand about the latest solutions and trends that are shaping the future of the tourism industry. The event has consolidated its international character, bringing together 41 international delegations from different countries with China as the guest country partner of this edition.Under the slogan 'Elevating travel industry with tech', TIS2024 has brought together 221 exhibiting firms that have presented innovative technologies and solutions for the tourism sector. This is the case of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data, which are revolutionizing how tourists plan, experience, and enjoy their trips. In addition, the conference, which has had the vision and expertise of 416 speakers, has focused on sustainability and analyzed the strategies the tourism industry is implementing to move towards a more responsible, ethical tourism that seeks to minimize environmental impact. All the agents in the value chain agreed to advocate and point to technological innovation as the key to the sustainable tourism that is being pursued and to the personalization of travelers' experiences.The most groundbreaking trends in TourismAsh Bhardwaj was one of the keynote speakers at this new edition of TIS. The renowned journalist and filmmaker explained what in his opinion are the real drivers of tourism, among which he highlighted how curiosity, a sense of belonging, and the desire for personal growth give meaning to our travels. He also wanted to inspire and encourage the tourism industry to design more meaningful experiences, responding to a market that seeks to enjoy destinations and activities and live moments that impact and transform life. In short, rediscovering the emotional and cultural richness of any type of travel.In addition, Bhardwaj has advocated for sustainable tourism not only in its environmental aspect but also in its social and economic benefits. The journalist also pointed out that serendipity, empathy, and a sense of community can make tourism a transformative and authentic practice, essential in the context of overcrowding and growing environmental awareness.Shaon Talukder, CEO and founder of Geotourist, discussed fragmentation in the tourism sector, a key challenge due to, among other things, a lack of consistent visitor data. Talukder has outlined how the smart use of data, AI, augmented reality, and sustainable practices can drive innovation and create more connected and transparent tourism. Talukder has also posited that to overcome this fragmentation, the industry must move from siloed data to an interconnected tourism ecosystem, where AI plays a crucial role in predicting and managing visitor flows in real-time, as well as personalizing experiences.Talukder has considered that technology should make it possible to better manage the influx in popular places, optimize the tourists' journey, and generate personalized recommendations. Finally, Talukder stressed that true innovation lies not only in the adoption of technologies but in how they can help make smarter and more sustainable decisions to build a more cohesive and resilient travel ecosystem.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.