Key Drivers of the 2024 Satellite and Telecommunication Resellers Market: Growth Driven by Smart City Initiatives

Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The satellite and telecommunication resellers market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $324.09 billion in 2023 to $341.22 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This historical growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing global connectivity, rising data consumption, the emergence of new markets, government initiatives and policies, and advancements in space exploration.

The satellite and telecommunication resellers market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $432.54 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to the expansion of low Earth orbit (LEO) constellations, the integration of 5G technology, an increased emphasis on cybersecurity, and the globalization of markets.

Governments globally are progressively investing in the development of smart cities. The European Union is particularly focused on advancing smart city initiatives, providing funding for research and setting sustainability goals for its member states. The idea of smart cities is also gaining traction in developing countries. In China and India alone, nearly 300 smart city pilot projects are currently in the pipeline. These initiatives will necessitate cutting-edge telecommunications networks, which will significantly drive the growth of the satellite and telecommunication resellers market in the future.

Key players in the satellite & telecommunication resellers market include Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Cisco Systems Inc., Infosys Limited, SES SA, Intelsat SA, Hughes Network Systems LLC, Eutelsat SA, Arqiva Limited, Telesat Canada, Speedcast International Limited, Telespazio SpA, Encompass Digital Media Inc., Hispasat SA, Globecast SA, Liquid Intelligent Technologies Limited, Russian Satellite Communications Company, Telstra Group Limited, Measat Global Berhad, Thaicom Public Company Limited,

Key players in the satellite and telecommunications resellers market are concentrating on developing satellite-based solutions that support two-way messaging to achieve a competitive advantage. A satellite-based solution that facilitates two-way messaging enables communication in both directions, allowing for data transmission between a sender and a receiver through satellite connections.

1) By Type: Telecommunication Resellers, Satellite Telecommunications, Other Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers

2) By Component: Equipment, Services

2) By End-Use: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments Covered: Wireless Telecommunication Resellers, Wired Telecommunication Resellers

Western Europe was the largest region in market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in market. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Satellite telecommunication is an artificial wireless satellite used to facilitate radio, television, and telephone communications around the earth.

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into satellite & telecommunication resellers market size, satellite & telecommunication resellers market drivers and trends, satellite & telecommunication resellers competitors' revenues, and satellite & telecommunication resellers market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

