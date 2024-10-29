Fresh Color: Black and Disability-Owned Business Reimagines Custom Merchandise to Empower Brands and Uplift Communities

FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry where minority representation is rare, FreshColor.io is making waves as a black and disability-owned custom merchandising company with a mission that goes beyond business. Founded by Joe Scott , a former college athlete, pharmaceutical sales rep, and marketing expert, Fresh Color is breaking the mold by combining high-quality, custom merchandise with a commitment to empower communities and inspire young entrepreneurs.As a person of color who has spent years in both corporate and entrepreneurial roles, Joe witnessed firsthand the challenges that underrepresented groups face in business. “I founded Fresh Color to be more than just a branded merchandise company,” says Joe. “It’s about being a creative partner to brands, helping them be seen in an authentic and eye-catching way, and being a bridge to communities.”Merchandise with a Mission: Supporting Communities through Creativity and SportWith a passion for mentorship and youth development, Joe has infused Fresh Color with a social purpose that drives its daily operations. The company supports nonprofits that provide athletic and creative opportunities to underserved youth, encouraging young people to reach their potential. “Our goal is to support organizations that help kids thrive, whether in athletics or creative activities,” Joe explains.In addition to its community efforts, Fresh Color is dedicated to promoting sustainable practices in the branded merchandise industry. The company routinely offers clients eco-friendly options and encourages a reduced environmental footprint. “We are committed to a better, more sustainable future and that is reflected in the options we source and provide,” says Joe.FreshColor: An Authentic Partner in a One-Size-Fits-All IndustryFresh Color differentiates itself by providing a fully collaborative, in-house experience, from graphic design to branding support and IT services . Fresh Color doesn’t just make branded merchandise—they partner with clients to tell their story in an impactful, authentic way. Clients receive curated presentations that showcase trending products tailored to their specific needs, ensuring that every item embodies the brand’s core values. This thoughtful approach has attracted a diverse client base, spanning sports, entertainment, finance, energy, and nonprofit sectors.Forging a Path for Minority-Owned Businesses with the Launch of Fresh GoodsWith few black-owned businesses manufacturing promotional products, Joe set out to change the narrative with Fresh Goods, a subsidiary of Fresh Color. Fresh Goods will offer a new product line in Q1 of 2025 crafted in partnership with a top industry supplier. Fresh Goods is the first black-owned branded merchandise line in the industry, offering clients access to high quality items like tumblers, journals, bags, tech items, and more. “Fresh Goods is our way of creating a high quality inclusive choice in the market that stays on trend”, said Joe.Leading by Example and Building Community ResilienceFor Joe, Fresh Color’s growth is about more than profit—it's about showing what’s possible for minority and disabled entrepreneurs and empowering others to build meaningful businesses. “I want Fresh Color to be a source of inspiration, a place that connects clients with the best of branded merchandise and offers underserved communities the support they need to succeed,” says Joe. “We’re not just in the business of branding; we’re here to create impact.”About Fresh ColorFounded by Joe Scott, Fresh Color is a black and disability-owned branded merchandise company that redefines client relationships through authentic partnerships and community support. Fresh Color is committed to quality, sustainability, and social responsibility, supporting nonprofits that focus on youth athletics and the arts. For more information on Fresh Color, visit the FreshColor.io website

