Key Drivers of the 2024 Point Of Sale Display Market: E-Commerce Growth Ignites Demand

The point of sale display market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $11.67 billion in 2023 to $12.64 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This historical growth can be attributed to retail merchandising strategies, new product launches and promotions, their impact on consumer behavior, effective inventory management, and enhanced brand visibility.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Point of Sale Display Market?

The point of sale display market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $17.29 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include rising sustainability concerns, integration with e-commerce, adherence to regulatory requirements, the evolution of dynamic supply chains, the globalization of retail, and advancements in visual merchandising.

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Point of Sale Display Market?

The growth of the e-commerce industry is anticipated to drive the expansion of the point of sale display market in the future. E-commerce encompasses the buying and selling of goods and services via the Internet. It enhances point of sale displays by enabling businesses to manage their physical and online stores through a unified system, access real-time inventory across both online and offline channels, and consolidate all customer data in a single location.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Point of Sale Display Market?

Key players in the point of sale display market include WestRock Company, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, DS Smith Plc, Pratt Industries Inc., INDEVCO Group, Menasha Packaging Company LLC, MBC Signs, Great Northern Corporation, The Royal Group, InnoMark Communications, Rapid Displays Inc., Bay Cities Inc., United Displaycraft, Wright Global Graphics, Creative Displays Now, Vanguard Protex Global Ltd., Easternpak Ltd., Interstate Display & Packaging Inc., Retail Resource Group LLC, Southern Imperial, Unipak Inc., Excel Display & Packaging,

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Point of Sale Display Market Size?

Key players in the point of sale display market are intensifying their efforts to introduce innovative solutions, such as point of sale platforms, to enhance their competitive advantage. A point-of-sale (POS) platform integrates hardware and software to simplify and streamline the transaction process for businesses and customers alike.

What Are The Segments In The Global Point of Sale Display Market?

1) By Type: Flour Displays, Freestanding Displays, Countertop Displays, Other Types

2) By Application: Mobile POS, Fixed POS

3) By End-User: Restaurants, Retail, Healthcare, Warehouse, Entertainment, Hospitality, Other End-User



North America: Largest Region in the Point of Sale Display Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Point of Sale Display Market Defined?

Point of sale displays are a type of printed promotional material positioned by retailers at or near the point of sale. These displays serve as a sales promotion tool, placed adjacent to the merchandise they promote. They offer customers a visual representation of products, helping them to better understand and recognize the items available.

The Point of Sale Display Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Point of Sale Display Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Point of Sale Display Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into point of sale display market size, point of sale display market drivers and trends, point of sale display competitors' revenues, and point of sale display market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

