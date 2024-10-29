Drone Defense System Market Update 2024 : Projected to Exhibit USD 16.76 Billion Revenue by 2030, Claims AMR

The global drone defense system market was valued at $2.13 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $16.76 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.6%.

Drone Defense System Market - By end-user, the military segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global drone defense system market generated $2.13 billion in 2020, and is projected to garner $16.76 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 26.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, major investment pockets, competitive landscape, value chain, and regional scenario.Increase in drone related incidents across the globe and emergence of various startups offering drone defense systems fuel the global drone defense system market. However, issues associated with the drone defense related technologies and inefficiencies of counter drone technologies restrain the growth. Nevertheless, advancements in technology in tackling drone swarms and surge in defense expenditure create new opportunities in the next few years.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (244 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12872 The global market is segmented on the basis of end user, technology, application, and region. By end user, the military segment accounted for the highest share, holding around two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 29.5% from 2021 to 2030.By technology, the countermeasure systems segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global drone defense system market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.6% from 2021 to 2030.By region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its lead position by 2030. Along with this, the region is also projected to witness the highest CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Leading players of the global drone defense system market analyzed in the research includeLeonardo S.P.A.Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.Aaronia AGAselsan ASBlighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.Dedrone, Inc.DroneshieldHensoldtRheinmetall AGRinicom Ltd.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy end-user, the military segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.Depending on technology, the countermeasure systems segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.On the basis of application, the ground station segment is projected to lead the global drone defense system market, owing to higher CAGR as compared to civil segment.Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12872 Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis study presents analytical depiction of the global drone defense system market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.The overall market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global market with a detailed impact analysis.The current drone defense system market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚? 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-defense-system-market/purchase-options 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/multirotor-drone-market-A09185 𝐋𝐢𝐃𝐀𝐑 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lidar-drone-market-A10534

