Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Expected to grow by 8.74% from 2023 to 2033 | Evolve Business Intelligence

The Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market, valued at USD 8.45 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a (CAGR) of 8.74% from 2023 to 2033

INDIA, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market represents a crucial segment of the telecommunications industry focused on deploying and managing virtualized EPC solutions. The Evolved Packet Core (EPC) is a fundamental framework designed to facilitate voice and data services over 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) networks. By leveraging Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) technology, vEPC allows core network functions to be virtualized, enabling them to operate on standard hardware rather than relying on specialized, proprietary equipment. This shift towards virtualization is particularly significant as it provides operators with enhanced flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness in managing their mobile network infrastructures. The vEPC market is experiencing robust growth, driven by several key factors: As mobile data consumption continues to rise with the proliferation of smartphones and connected devices, operators require efficient solutions to manage increasing volumes of data and voice traffic seamlessly. The advent of 5G technology necessitates the implementation of advanced network architectures, with vEPC serving as a crucial component in enabling faster, more reliable services that can accommodate the diverse requirements of next-generation applications. North America to main its dominance by 2033North America indeed holds a dominant position in the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market, primarily due to several key factors that contribute to its robust telecommunications landscape. North America, particularly the United States and Canada, boasts a well-developed telecommunications infrastructure that is conducive to the rapid adoption of vEPC solutions. This advanced infrastructure facilitates the integration of virtualized core network functions. North America is a leader in the adoption of advanced technologies such as Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), Software-Defined Networking (SDN), and the Internet of Things (IoT). The favorable regulatory environment and significant investments in research and development further promote innovation in network technologies, including vEPC. Unlocking Growth PotentialThe rapid proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices has significantly amplified data consumption across the globe. As a result, both consumers and businesses increasingly demand high-speed, reliable internet connectivity to support their activities. The surge in data-intensive applications, such as streaming services and cloud computing, is driving the necessity for more robust and scalable network solutions. In this context, the global rollout of 5G networks highlights the critical need for advanced core network solutions like Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC). 5G technology demands higher efficiency, lower latency, and greater capacity than previous generations, all of which vEPC is designed to deliver. By virtualizing core network functions, vEPC can adapt more easily to the requirements of 5G, enabling faster data processing and more responsive services. Moreover, the increasing number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices presents additional challenges in managing massive amounts of data and device connections. vEPC offers an efficient solution for handling the data traffic and signaling associated with numerous IoT devices, allowing for seamless communication and connectivity.The future of Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) MarketThe rapid proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is driving the need for core network solutions capable of efficiently managing vast amounts of data and connections. Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) offers the scalability and flexibility necessary to support the exponential growth of IoT devices across various industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and agriculture. As these industries increasingly adopt IoT technologies to enhance operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making, the demand for reliable core network solutions like vEPC is rising. vEPC enables organizations to manage the increased data traffic generated by IoT devices without compromising performance, making it a crucial component in modern network infrastructure. One of the key advantages of vEPC is its ability to reduce reliance on expensive, proprietary hardware. By virtualizing core network functions, vEPC allows operators to deploy solutions on standard hardware, resulting in significant cost savings for network infrastructure investments. This transition not only lowers capital expenditures but also simplifies maintenance and upgrades. Additionally, vEPC solutions often come equipped with advanced security features that can be more easily updated and managed compared to traditional hardware-based systems. The flexibility of vEPC enables organizations to implement adaptive and responsive security measures to counter emerging threats. This capability is particularly important as cyber threats continue to evolve, requiring networks to maintain a robust security posture while accommodating an increasing number of connected devices. Strategic Market Segments"The Mobility Management Entity segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.By Solution, the market is segmented into several key components, with the Mobility Management Entity (MME) segment dominating. The MME plays a critical role in managing mobile traffic, particularly as the number of users and devices continues to rise. It facilitates seamless handovers and mobility management, which are crucial for the transition from 4G to 5G networks. The MME is responsible for establishing, maintaining, and releasing connections to User Equipment (UE), while coordinating with the Home Subscriber Server (HSS) for authentication and authorization purposes.”“The Managed Services segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.Within the services segment, Managed Services holds the dominant position. The increasing adoption of managed services by businesses aiming to optimize their network infrastructure is driving this growth. These services provide numerous benefits, including cost savings, enhanced network performance, and access to specialized expertise. By outsourcing the management of their vEPC solutions to experienced service providers, organizations can focus on their core competencies while ensuring the effective operation and maintenance of their network infrastructure.”“The 5G Network segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.When segmented by network type, the 5G Network is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment. The demand for high-speed data services is ballooning, driven by the rising emphasis on advanced technologies such as cloud computing and IoT across various industries. As organizations increasingly adopt these technologies, the need for robust and efficient 5G networks becomes more critical.”“The Telecom Operators segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.In terms of end users, Telecom Operators dominate the market, generating the maximum revenue. Many telecom operators have already begun implementing virtualized evolved packet core solutions to enhance network effectiveness. Notable examples include South Korea's SK Telecom, which has successfully deployed a vEPC system, as well as telecom companies in North America and the Asia-Pacific region leveraging this technology to boost their operational capabilities.”Industry LeadersSamsung, Lemko, Xingtera, Polaris Networks, Telrad Networks, Cumucore, Athonet, Tecore, Cisco and Nokia.Key Matrix for Latest Report Update• Base Year: 2023• Estimated Year: 2024• CAGR: 2024 to 2034About EvolveBI Evolve Business Intelligence is a market research, business intelligence, and advisory firm providing innovative solutions to challenging pain points of a business. Our market research reports include data useful to micro, small, medium, and large-scale enterprises. We provide solutions ranging from mere data collection to business advisory.Evolve Business Intelligence is built on account of technology advancement providing highly accurate data through our in-house AI-modelled data analysis and forecast tool – EvolveBI. This tool tracks real-time data including, quarter performance, annual performance, and recent developments from fortune’s global 2000 companies.

