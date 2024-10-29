Submit Release
Mpumalanga Education on damage caused to schools by heavy storm

The  examination is progressing beside damages caused by the heavy storm in some schools last night

The Department is pleased to report that the 2024 Grade 12 National Senior Certificate examinations are progressing  well, even in the face of challenging weather conditions.

Despite the heavy storms affecting some schools in all districts, candidates demonstrated remarkable resilience today as they successfully sat for their English Home Language, English First Additional Language, and English Second Additional Language papers.

As part of the the Departmental risk management plan, the affected schools did  their best to ensure a seamless examination experience for candidates by using alternative venues including local churches and other schools.

The Department urges  communities to stay vigilant and heed weather updates from the South African Weather Services, taking all necessary safety precautions.

The Departmental  officials are visiting the affected schools to take stock of the number of affected schools, the magnitude of the damage and thereafter advice the Department on the cause of action to be undertaken.

