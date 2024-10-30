Global Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Set For 10.1% Growth, Reaching $1.2 Billion By 2028

Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The nucleic acid-based gene therapy market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $0.75 billion in 2023 to $0.82 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to an enhanced understanding of human genetics, increasing demand for personalized medicine, a widening pipeline of gene therapy products, and growing government support for gene therapy, particularly in relation to genetic disorders and cancer treatment.

Global Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Size: What Are the Forecasts for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The nucleic acid-based gene therapy market is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $1.2 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the expanding range of indications, increased funding, heightened patient advocacy and awareness, growing investments in gene therapy research and development, a broader scope of gene therapy applications, and the focus on rare diseases.

Get Detailed Insights into the Global Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market with Our Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2820&type=smp

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market?

Increasing financial support from both the government and companies is expected to boost the demand for nucleic acid-based gene therapy. Nucleic acid therapeutics are similar to naturally occurring acids or proteins that play a role in genetic expression. Traditional therapies do not offer cures for diseases such as cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, and diabetes. Genetic profiling and molecular target identification are fundamental to these drug classes. Nucleic acid therapies hold greater promise for treating these conditions as they address the genetic root causes and provide potential permanent solutions. The growing financial backing from government initiatives and companies in the gene therapy sector is anticipated to further drive demand for nucleic acid-based gene therapy.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nucleic-acid-based-gene-therapy-global-market-report

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market?

Key players in the nucleic acid based gene therapy market include Celsion Corporation, Wave Life Sciences, Imugene Ltd., Caperna LLC, Phylogica Limited, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., Benitec Biopharma Ltd., EGEN, BioMedica, Transgene SA, Copernicus Therapeutics Inc., 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc., Abeona Therapeutics Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amgen Inc., Beam Therapeutics Inc., BioNTech SE, Bluebird Bio Inc.

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Size?

Leading companies in the nucleic acid drugs market are focusing on developing innovative therapies like Casimersen to boost their revenues. Casimersen is an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) designed for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients with a confirmed mutation suitable for exon 45 skipping.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market?

1) By Technology: Anti-Sence and Anti-Gene, Short Inhibitory Sequences, Gene Transfer Therapy, Nucleoside Analogs, Ribozymes, Aptamers, Other Technologies

2) By Application: Oncology, Muscular Dystrophy/ Muscular Disorders, Rare Diseases

3) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Academic And Research Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the nucleic acid-based gene therapy market report. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market?

Gene therapy is employed to correct defective genes that lead to disease development. Nucleic acid-based therapeutics are utilized to address genetic disorders and diseases that currently lack a permanent cure, including anemia, sickle cell disease, cystic fibrosis, and thalassemia.

The Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into nucleic acid based gene therapy market size, nucleic acid based gene therapy market drivers and trends, nucleic acid based gene therapy competitors' revenues, and nucleic acid based gene therapy market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Gene Editing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gene-editing-global-market-report

Genetic Testing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genetic-testing-global-market-report

Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-equipment-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.