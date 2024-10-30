Trends in the Plant Breeding And CRISPR Plants Global Market 2024-2033: Emphasis on Genetic and Biological Innovations

Plant Breeding And CRISPR Plants Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The plant breeding and CRISPR plants market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $11.88 billion in 2023 to $13.66 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. The growth during the historical period can be linked to factors such as the rising global population, outbreaks of crop diseases, concerns over food security, changes in regulations, and the globalization of food trade.

The plant breeding and CRISPR plants market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $23.18 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as increased investment in research and development, growing demand for organic and non-GMO products, the adoption of climate-smart agriculture, a rise in plant-based diets, and global water scarcity.

The rising demand for enhanced crops is anticipated to drive growth in the plant breeding and CRISPR market. Improving crops is essential to address the challenges of a changing world. With a growing population, climate change, and diminishing land resources, there is a necessity to create new and innovative methods for crop cultivation. Both plant breeding and the CRISPR technique are focused on enhancing crop yield, quality, and resistance to diseases and pests.

Key players in the plant breeding and CRISPR plants market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, China National Chemical Corporation, Corteva Inc., Land O'Lakes Inc., JR Simplot Company, Eurofins Scientific SE, Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd., Groupe Limagrain Holding SA, KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA, BGI Group, Advanta Seeds Pty Limited, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., Benson Hill Biosystems Inc., Certis U.S.A. LLC, KeyGene Technology, Inari Agriculture Inc., AgBiome LLC, Tropic Biosciences UK Limited, Precision Biosciences Inc., Editas Medicine Inc., Evogene Limited, Caribou Biosciences Inc., Hudson River Biotechnology B.V., BioConsortia Inc.,

Technological progress is a significant trend gaining traction in plant breeding and the CRISPR plant market. Leading companies in this sector are concentrating on plant breeding by leveraging fast-paced scientific and technological advancements. These innovations in genetics and biology are being used to create more effective crop varieties, allowing key players to secure a competitive edge in the market.

1) By Type: Conventional breeding, Other Types

2) By Process: Selection, Hybridization and mutation breeding, Other Processes

3) Yy Application: Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Other Crops

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Plant breeding and CRISPR plants refer to a method utilized in plant breeding that involves site-directed nucleases, which accurately target and alter DNA. Together, CRISPR and plant breeding enhance desirable crop characteristics by incorporating DNA from naturally occurring genetic variations within the plants. This technology has a wide range of applications, from researching gene function and protein localization to introducing specific traits like drought tolerance and enhancing grain size and yield.

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The Plant Breeding And CRISPR Plants Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into plant breeding and CRISPR plants market size, plant breeding and CRISPR plants market drivers and trends, plant breeding and CRISPR plants competitors' revenues, and plant breeding and CRISPR plants market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

