October 29, 2024 Villar invites anew OFWs and their families to the 13th OFW & Family Summit Senator Cynthia A. Villar has renewed her call for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their family members to register for the upcoming 13th OFW and Family Summit on November 8, 8:00 a.m. to be held at The Tent, Vista Global South, C5 Extension Road, Las Piñas City. "This year's theme "Tara Magnegosyo Na!" is timely because of many OFWs are returning home and finding ways to grow their hard-earned money overseas," according to Villar. "The mindset should not be working abroad for the remainder of their life. There should be a viable plan upon return to the Philippines that would make their earnings abroad grow," also said the senator, a known advocate of the rights and welfare of our migrant workers. The summit hopes to teach our OFWs and their families' financial literacy, which they can use as a tool to grow their money in their homeland. Aside from teaching OFWs and their families how to wisely invest their savings and grow their income, the summit hopes to educate them how to protect their hard-earned money and how not to fall victims of investment scams, fraudulent money schemes, and other wasteful practices that hinder their financial growth. "This special occasion is a way for my family to give back to our OFWs for the many sacrifices that they have done for our nation. Our OFWs and their families continue to attend this event as they are given the opportunities and services provided by our partners in the private and public sector for concerns ranging from access to financial services, social benefits, legal assistance, among others," noted Villar. Registration is free, and those who can register are OFWs and qualified beneficiaries such as members of their family like their spouses and children, parents and siblings. Participants can register online. Just go to the link: https://ofwsummit.villarfoundation.com.ph/ or scan the QR code posted online and infront of the flyer/poster,and follow the indicated instructions. They can also go to OFW & Family Summit Desk in Vista Mall and Starmall branches nationwide. They can register on-site on November 8 (Friday). To join the raffle draw, one must be registered. Raffle prizes include among others, Camella house and lot, motorcycles and Kabuhayan showcases from All Day Home. For those joining the event, the senator reminded them to bring the passport and working visa of OFW, proof of remittances, Seaman's Book, job contract, copy of documents as proof of filiation to the OFW such has marriage contract, birth certificates and valid identification that prove you are a relative of the OFWs. Villar naghikayat muli ng OFW at kanilang mga pamilya sa 13th OFW & Family Summit Muling hinikayat ni Senador Cynthia A. Villar ang mga Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) at kanilang mga miyembro ng pamilya na magparehistro para sa nalalapit na 13th OFW and Family Summit sa Nobyembre 8, 8:00 a.m. na gaganapin sa The Tent, Vista Global South, C5 Extension Road, Las Piñas City. "This year's theme "Tara Magnegosyo Na!" is timely because of many OFWs are returning home and finding ways to grow their hard-earned money overseas," according to Villar. "The mindset should not be working abroad for the remainder of their life. There should be a viable plan upon return to the Philippines that would make their earnings abroad grow," ayon kay. Villar na kilalang advocate ng karapatan at kapakanan ng mga migrant workers. Ang summit ay naglalayon na turuan ang ating mga OFW at kanilang mga pamilya ng financial literacy, na magagamit nila upang mapalago ang kanilang pera sa kanilang sariling bayan. Bukod sa pagtuturo sa mga OFW at kanilang mga pamilya kung paano ang matalinong pagg-invest ng kanilang mga ipon at lumaki ang kanilang kita, layunin din ng summit na turuan sila kung paano protektahan ang kanilang pinaghirapang pera upang hindi mabiktima ng investment scam, mapanlinlang. "This special occasion is a way for my family to give back to our OFWs for the many sacrifices that they have done for our nation. Our OFWs and their families continue to attend this event as they are given the opportunities and services provided by our partners in the private and public sector for concerns ranging from access to financial services, social benefits, legal assistance, among others," dagdag pa ni Villar. Libre ang registration, at ang mga maaaring magparehistro ay mga OFW at qualified beneficiaries tulad ng mga miyembro ng kanilang pamilya, kanilang asawa at anak, magulang at kapatid. Ang mga kalahok ay maaaring magparehistro online. Pumunta lamang sa link: https://ofwsummit.villarfoundation.com.ph/ o i-scan ang QR code na. nakapost sa online at sa harap ng flyer/poster at sundin ang mga tagubilin na ito. Ayon kay Villar, maaari rin silang pumunta sa OFW & Family Summit Desk sa Vista Mall at Starmall branches nationwide. Maaari silang magparehistro on site sa Nobyembre 8 (Biyernes). Upang makasali sa raffle draw, kailangang nakarehistro ang isa. Kabilang sa mga premyo sa raffle, Camella house and lot, Kawasaki Motorcycles, Allhome Appliances, at Kabuhayan showcases mula sa AllDay. Sa mga sumali sa nasabing okasyon, pinaalalahanan sila ng senador na dalhin ang passport at working visa ng OFW, proof of remittances, Seaman's Book, job contract, kopya ng mga dokumento bilang patunay na sila ay kamag-anak ng OFWs.

