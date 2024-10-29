Inslee statement on ballot dropbox attack in Clark County

WASHINGTON, October 29 - Gov. Jay Inslee released the following statement in response to an attack on a ballot dropbox in Vancouver, which resulted in hundreds of ballots being destroyed. The incident took place not long after a similar one at a ballot box in Portland, Ore.

“This was a violent attack on democracy, and we will do everything to keep our election system strong and secure in Washington. Our state and local election teams are fully dedicated to making sure every person’s vote is counted fairly and accurately. There will be 24-hour enhanced security around ballot drop-off locations.

“While law enforcement investigates this incident, we urge concerned Vancouver-area voters to check with the Clark County Auditor’s office or VoteWA.gov for accurate information about how to obtain a replacement ballot or track their ballot once it has been returned. There are multiple ways for voters to cast their ballot and make sure their voice is heard.”