Music for Future Foundation Marks Five Years of Transforming Armenia’s Classical Music Education

YEREVAN, ARMENIA, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Music for Future Foundation, founded by Sergey Smbatyan, is celebrating its fifth anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its mission to transform classical music education in Armenia. Over the past five years, the Foundation has provided exceptional training and international opportunities for young musicians, helping elevate Armenia’s cultural presence on the global stage.Since its inception, the Music for Future Foundation has offered master classes with internationally acclaimed musicians such as Gil Shaham, Steven Isserlis, and Neemi Järvi. These programs, combined with overseas training and performance opportunities, have allowed young Armenian musicians to refine their skills and connect with the global classical music community.“Our success is rooted in giving children the opportunity to learn from the best teachers. Over the past five years, we have built a system that helps young musicians shape their future, discover their path, and understand how they can contribute to the world of music. We take pride in our accomplishments on the international stage. Our cultural heritage is deeply important to us, and we remain committed to ensuring that it is recognized and celebrated on the global stage,” said Sergey Smbatyan, UNICEF National Ambassador and Artistic Director of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra. “This anniversary reflects not only our accomplishments but also our commitment to ensuring Armenia’s cultural heritage is represented internationally.”The Foundation’s comprehensive approach extends beyond music training, offering students foreign language courses and cultural enrichment activities, including museum visits and concert attendance in partnership with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra. The Foundation offers scholarships to gifted young Armenian musicians, ensuring they have access to world-class music education and opportunities to develop their talents to the fullest.Over the past five years, the Foundation’s scholars have gone on to attend prestigious institutions in London, Vienna, and Zurich, while regularly performing on international stages. This global exposure is a key part of the Foundation’s mission to foster not only technical proficiency but also a sense of belonging within the worldwide classical music community.The Foundation's success has been supported by key partnerships, especially with the Yerevan Municipality. Under Mayor Tigran Avinyan’s leadership, the city has embraced a strong focus on culture and the education of young artists. His active involvement with the "Music for Future" Foundation—attending concerts, participating in events, and engaging with the scholars—shows his deep commitment to nurturing Armenia’s next generation of talent and enhancing Armenia’s cultural education.As the Music for Future Foundation marks this important milestone, it remains dedicated to its mission of empowering young musicians and promoting Armenian culture on the world stage.To learn more about the Music for Future Foundation or to support its work, visit m4f.foundation.

