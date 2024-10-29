Discovering Potential Founder Siew Ling Hwang Publishes New Book: "PSLE Oral SBC Guidebook"

SINGAPORE, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discovering Potential is pleased to announce the publication of “ PSLE Oral Stimulus-Based Conversation (SBC) Guidebook ,” a new book by founder Siew Ling Hwang. This 48-page guidebook is designed to support students in preparing for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) Oral assessment . Covering 18 commonly tested themes, it equips students with strategies to brainstorm and articulate their thoughts effectively, promoting confident and fluent verbal communication.At its core, the “PSLE Oral SBC Guidebook” emphasizes self-awareness, situational understanding, and the ability to relate personal experiences to common conversation topics. By providing a structured approach, the guidebook helps students generate authentic responses and reduce the anxiety often associated with oral exams. Drawing from her experience in communication coaching and behavioral assessments, Siew Ling has crafted a resource that encourages students to approach the PSLE Oral with ease and self-assurance."I believe that mastering the PSLE Oral requires more than memorization; it requires introspection and the ability to connect personal experiences to familiar topics," says Siew Ling Hwang. "Through this guidebook, I aim to instill confidence and authentic communication skills in young learners, providing a foundation that extends beyond the classroom and exam setting."Discovering Potential, founded by Siew Ling, specializes in empowering individuals through soft skills development, including PSLE Oral, Interview Skills, Communication Skills, and Self-Development Coaching. Siew Ling, a certified practitioner in behavioral assessments and neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), brings her background in corporate training and communication to every resource and service offered by Discovering Potential. The release of this guidebook reflects her commitment to accessible, practical tools that support young students’ development in essential life skills.By encouraging students to draw from their observations, feelings, and personal stories, this guidebook provides a bank of adaptable responses for a variety of oral exam scenarios. The method goes beyond rote memorization, helping students approach each topic with genuine engagement. Parents looking to support their children's oral skills will find this guidebook an invaluable bridge between structured learning and everyday communication.For more information on the “PSLE Oral SBC Guidebook,” or to order, visit www.discoveringpotential.com.sg/product-page/psle-oral-stimulus-based-conversation-guidebook About Discovering PotentialDiscovering Potential was founded by Siew Ling Hwang, a renowned Interview and Communication Skills Coach. Siew Ling has achieved multiple qualifications, including the University of Cambridge (Communicating for Influence and Impact), MIT-Sloan School of Management (Interpersonal Communication), and University of Melbourne (Bachelor of Commerce – Economics and Finance). Additionally, Siew Ling is a Certified Advanced Behavioural Analyst, Certified Behavioural Analyst and Career Consultant, Certified Practitioner of Neuro Linguistic Programming, Certified Practitioner of NLP Coaching, Certification in MBTI Global Step I and Step II, and is a Certified Practitioner of Time Line Therapy.

