TUESDAY: Governor Newsom to announce new funding for homelessness with Mayor Bass

LOS ANGELES COUNTY – Tomorrow, in Los Angeles, Governor Newsom will be joined by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to announce new state funding to help communities connect unhoused individuals with housing and services.

WHEN: Tuesday, October 29 at 9 a.m. PST

LIVESTREAM: CA Governor Twitter page, CA Governor Facebook page, and the CA Governor YouTube page.

**NOTE: This press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than 7 a.m., October 29. Information will be provided in the RSVP confirmation note.