Cari Fais Confirmed as First Latina Director of the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced the confirmation of Cari Fais as the Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs (“Division”). Confirmed by the New Jersey Senate today, Director Fais has overseen the state’s consumer protection agency as Acting Director since Governor Phil Murphy announced her nomination in April 2022. She is the first Latina to serve as Director of the Division.

Director Fais has led the Division in important consumer protection initiatives aimed at protecting vulnerable and disadvantaged consumers in New Jersey. Those initiatives include using the Division’s enforcement powers to halt predatory lending practices, protect elderly investors from securities fraud and financial exploitation, and hold national discount retail chains accountable for targeting underserved communities with deceptive business practices.

Director Fais has also prioritized data privacy, cybersecurity, and technology accountability. Under her leadership, the Division has taken action against social media companies for deceptive and unconscionable conduct that harms New Jersey’s children, obtained significant settlements against corporations that failed to safeguard consumers’ personal data, and secured reforms from technology companies that misrepresented their data privacy and security practices.

“Since her nomination, Cari Fais has demonstrated strong leadership skills and an unwavering commitment to consumer protection in New Jersey,” said Governor Murphy. “Under her direction, the Division has been instrumental in advancing my Administration’s mission of promoting a stronger and fairer New Jersey for all. I commend the Senate for recognizing her capabilities by confirming her nomination, and I congratulate her on becoming the first Latina to lead the Division of Consumer Affairs.”

“As Acting Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs, Cari has been a valued partner in carrying out the important work being done by the Department of Law and Public Safety,” said Attorney General Platkin. “Under her leadership, the Division continues to serve as a national model in consumer protection by robustly enforcing the laws and standards set for businesses and professionals in New Jersey. I look forward to her continued collaboration and support in keeping New Jersey safe for all who live, work, or visit our state.”

As head of the Division of Consumer Affairs, Director Fais leads a civil law enforcement and regulatory agency of more than 500 employees charged with protecting the safety and well-being of New Jersey residents. The Division pursues this mission through its Office of Consumer Protection, Bureau of Securities, Charities Section, Office of Weights and Measures, and Legalized Games of Chance Section, as well as 51 professional and occupational boards that oversee over 750,000 licensed professionals, and its Regulated Business Section that oversees approximately 60,000 registered businesses.

Under Director Fais’ leadership, the Division has taken numerous consumer protection actions to significantly impact the lives of New Jerseyans. Among them are:

proposing new rules aimed at promoting greater transparency in prescription drug pricing, including how and why prices are increased;

suing social media giants TikTok and Meta for allegedly designing manipulative and harmful platforms meant to cause excessive, compulsive, and habitual use among their young users and deceptively marketing those platforms as safe for children;

securing a $27.3 million settlement with Yellowstone Capital LLC and associated companies to resolve allegations that the companies cheated financially strapped small businesses and their owners out of millions of dollars by luring them into predatory lending arrangements disguised as cash advances;

intervening to halt numerous entities from offering and selling unregistered securities in New Jersey, including those tied to cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens;

acting to revoke, suspend, or otherwise restrict the practicing privileges of physicians and other medical professionals who commit sexual abuse and misconduct in office settings or who indiscriminately prescribe opioid medications that can lead to addiction or overdose deaths;

targeting enforcement actions in industries that generate a high number of consumer complaints, including home improvement contractors, auto sales, and public movers; and

proposing new rules aimed at eliminating biases that negatively impact the quality of care delivered by health care providers to women of color during pregnancy, labor, delivery, postpartum, and neonatal periods.

“I am honored and humbled to be entrusted with the important work being done by the Division of Consumer Affairs. I thank Governor Murphy for his support and the Senate for its unanimous confirmation,” said Director Fais. “I also thank the dedicated Division employees working with me each day to carry out the Division’s consumer protection mission. As Director, I will proudly continue to lead them in serving all those who live or do business in New Jersey.”

Before assuming leadership of the Division, Director Fais was Chief of the Opioid Abuse Prevention and Enforcement Unit in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, where she directed criminal and civil investigations and prosecutions against corporations, executives, doctors, pharmacies, and others for the diversion of opioids, health care fraud, kickbacks, and the sale of misbranded drugs. As an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Director Fais investigated and prosecuted a variety of cases, including sophisticated frauds, violent crimes, and crimes against the United States.

Prior to attending law school, Director Fais was a victim advocate at Womanspace and at the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, where she launched a program to provide services for domestic violence victims in Trenton Municipal Court. Director Fais received her B.A., summa cum laude, from George Washington University, and received her J.D. from Columbia Law School, where she was a Notes Editor on the Columbia Law Review and served on the board of the Latinx Law Students Association.

