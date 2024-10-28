El Pollo Loco Now Offering Two Tacos for only $5 Every Tuesday

Loco Rewards Members get THREE tacos for $5!

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning Tuesday, October 29, 2024, El Pollo Loco offers two tacos for $5 every Tuesday through December 31, 2024.

WHO:

El Pollo Loco , the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings .

WHAT:

El Pollo Loco invites all taco enthusiasts to participate in Taco Tuesday with an exciting new promotion! Starting Tuesday, October 29, 2024, customers can order any two delicious tacos for only $5 ( in-store or online). Add chips, salsa, and a regular drink for only $2.50 more! This offer is valid every Tuesday through December 31, 2024.

SPECIAL OFFER FOR LOCO REWARDS MEMBERS: Loco Rewards Members can elevate their Taco Tuesday experience by receiving THREE tacos for just $5. Not a member yet?

Signing up is free and easy through El Pollo Loco’s app or website . Members earn points with every purchase, receive special offers year-round, and get access to exclusive promotions like this one.

WHERE:

Available at participating El Pollo Loco locations for a limited time. To find a location near you, visit elpolloloco.com/locations . Pricing and participation may vary by location.

WHEN:

Every Tuesday until December 31, 2024

WHY:

"We know our fans want high-quality, craveable, affordable food," said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco. “This offer is a delicious way to celebrate Taco Tuesday every week for the rest of the year and offer added value to our dedicated Loco Rewards users.”

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Recently voted as the #1 “Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards , our menu features innovative meals with Mexican flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco , inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants across seven U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with ten licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order , visit the Loco Rewards app or ElPolloLoco.com . Follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or X .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27411611-bc2f-4457-9a5b-3871d52cf306

MEDIA CONTACT: Glenda Vaquerano The ID Agency | eplmedia@theidagency.com Brittney Shaffer El Pollo Loco | BShaffer@elpolloloco.com

