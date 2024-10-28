INE Launches Initiative to Optimize Year-End Training Budgets with Enhanced Cybersecurity and Networking Programs

CARY, N.C., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the year-end approaches, it’s common for enterprises to discover they still have funds that must be utilized. Often, these L&D dollars are "use or lose," meaning they will be returned to the general fund if not invested. Recognizing this, INE Security is launching an initiative to guide organizations in investing in technical training before the year end. This approach not only ensures wise expenditure of remaining budgets but also significantly strengthens organizational security postures.

Addressing Training Budgets:

Year-End Budget Scenario: It's common for organizations to approach year-end with an unused budget designated for training. If not spent, these funds often return to general accounts or are lost altogether, missing an opportunity for strategic investment.

It's common for organizations to approach year-end with an unused budget designated for training. If not spent, these funds often return to general accounts or are lost altogether, missing an opportunity for strategic investment. Strategic Spending: INE Security encourages using these funds to invest in team cybersecurity training, turning what could be wasted resources into a pivotal investment in security and professional development.

INE Security encourages using these funds to invest in team cybersecurity training, turning what could be wasted resources into a pivotal investment in security and professional development. Advantages of Utilizing Surplus Funds: Proactively using surplus training budgets can help organizations make strategic decisions that align with long-term goals, improving security protocols and fostering a knowledgeable workforce.



How Organizations Can Utilize Available Training Budgets:

Skill Enhancement : Upgrade the team's skills to defend against the latest networking, cloud, and cybersecurity threats.

Upgrade the team's skills to defend against the latest networking, cloud, and cybersecurity threats. Employee Retentio n: Invest in employees' growth to boost morale and retention - especially in a tight job market where your best employees may be lured to other companies.

Invest in employees' growth to boost morale and retention - especially in a tight job market where your best employees may be lured to other companies. Future-Proofing : Prepare teams for future challenges with forward-looking training programs.

Prepare teams for future challenges with forward-looking training programs. Compliance and Standards: Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations through accredited courses and certifications - bolstering your team for contract awards and impending compliance requirements (CMMC).

“In a time when digital threats are increasing in both complexity and frequency, proactive Networking, Cloud, and Cybersecurity training is more crucial than ever,” said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. “We recognize that many organizations end the year with a surplus in their training budgets. This is an excellent opportunity to invest in vital training, ensuring teams are not only prepared but are ahead of the curve.”

Organizations can benefit by engaging in INE Security’s expert-led courses and hands-on labs, which are designed to provide real-world experience and in-depth knowledge across Networking, Cloud, and Cybersecurity. In recognition of the often-underused training budgets available at year's end, INE Security is offering significant discounts for team training on two-year deals. This initiative not only helps organizations optimize their unspent training funds but also boosts their long-term security strategies.

To learn more about INE’s comprehensive Networking, Cloud, and Cybersecurity training programs, users can visit www.ine.com or contact INE Security’s corporate training advisors directly.

About INE

INE Security is the premier provider of online technical training for the IT/IS industry. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide and for IT/IS professionals looking to advance their careers. INE’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity, cloud, networking, and data science. INE Security is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in a cybersecurity career.

