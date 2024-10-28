Credit Acceptance Again Named a Best Workplace for Women™ by Fortune

Southfield, Michigan, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named one of the 2024 Best Workplaces for Women™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune for the sixth time. We ranked #29 on the Top 100 Large Company list, up 47 spots from last year.



“With nearly 60% of our workforce being women, empowering female team members is imperative to our business success,” said Wendy Rummler, Chief People Officer. “This recognition spotlights our commitment to creating a culture where all team members can thrive regardless of gender, job title, race, work status, or other demographic factors.”

Our remote-first work environment provides the flexibility that research shows is especially important to women. We also offer professional development programs for individuals at all stages of their career, providing pathways for growth and success regardless of team members’ levels at the company. And our “DrivHER” Team Member Resource Group was formed in 2023, acting as an empowering support system for female team members and allies. These efforts are recognized by our employees, as reflected in our Trust Index® scores, with 97% of team members agreeing that fairness is upheld across age, race, gender, and sexual orientation, two percentage points above the 2024 Top 10 average.

As a result, Credit Acceptance is consistently recognized as one of the best places to work by team members. This is the fourth award so far this year that the Company has received from Great Place to Work® and Fortune, having also been named to the 100 Best Companies to Work For®, Best Workplaces for MillennialsTM, and the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & InsuranceTM lists.

About Credit Acceptance

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles, or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women List by analyzing the survey responses of nearly 600,000 employees who work for Great Place To Work Certified™ companies that also meet the criteria for this list. To be eligible, a company must employ at least 50 women, have least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and have at least one female C-suite executive. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey.



