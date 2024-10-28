Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,260 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,244 in the last 365 days.

Capital Bancorp, Inc. Posts Broad Based Growth Leading to a Sharp Profitability Increase

Third Quarter 2024 Results

  • Net Income of $8.7 million, or $0.62 per share
    • Net Income, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP)(1), of $9.2 million, or $0.66 per share
  • Tangible Book Value Per Share(1) of $20.13, increased 4.5%, or $0.87 as compared to $19.26 (2Q 2024).
  • Net Interest Income increased $1.3 million, or 3.5% (not annualized), from 2Q 2024
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM") decreased to 6.41% as compared to 6.46% (2Q 2024)
    • Core NIM, as adjusted to exclude the impact of credit card loans (non-GAAP)(1) increased to 4.08% as compared to 4.00% (2Q 2024)
  • Loan Growth of $85.9 million, or 16.9% annualized for 3Q 2024
  • Deposit Growth of $85.8 million, or 16.2% annualized for 3Q 2024; Noninterest bearing deposits increased $33.5 million, or 19.5% annualized from 2Q 2024
  • Cash dividend of $0.10 per share declared

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $8.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2024, compared to net income of $8.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2024, and $9.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2023. Net income, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP)(1), was $9.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2024, compared to $8.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2024.

The Company also declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable on November 20, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 4, 2024.

“We continue to benefit from our diversified business which is driving growth across our platforms," said Ed Barry, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "With the changing interest rate environment, our core margin has inflected. The acquisition of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is now complete and we are now focused on integration and unlocking opportunity out of their complementary lines of business."

"The Bank continues to execute on its smart growth strategy as reflected by the impressive year-to-date and third quarter growth in commercial bank loan balances and deposits, both interest bearing and non-interest bearing. Our diversified profit centers complement one another and our recent acquisition of IFH adds an additional high potential opportunity for growth,” said Steven J Schwartz, Chairman of the Company. “In addition, our quarter-over-quarter 4.5% increase in tangible book value (with all investment securities fully marked), together with stable asset quality, ROA and ROE metrics, offer clear evidence of our franchise durability.”

(1) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Acquisition of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc.
On October 1, 2024, the Company completed its previously announced merger with Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. ("IFHI"). Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, each share of IFHI’s common stock, par value $1.00 per share (“IFHI Common Stock”) was converted into the right to receive (a) 1.115 shares of common stock of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (“Capital Common Stock”); and (b) $5.36 in cash per share of IFHI Common Stock held immediately prior to the Effective Time, in addition to cash in lieu of fractional shares. In addition, each stock option granted by IFHI to purchase shares of IFHI Common Stock, whether vested or unvested, outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time, was assumed by the Company and converted into an equivalent option to purchase Capital Common Stock, with the same terms and conditions as applied to the IFHI stock option.

In the first nine months of 2024, the Company incurred pre-tax merger-related expenses of $1.3 million, including expenses totaling $0.5 million for the third quarter 2024, consistent with modeled expectations.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's net income under GAAP to non-GAAP results excluding merger-related expenses.

  Third Quarter 2024   Second Quarter 2024
(in thousands, except per share data) Income Before Income Taxes   Income Tax Expense (Benefit)   Net Income   Diluted Earnings per Share   Income Before Income Taxes   Income Tax Expense   Net Income   Diluted Earnings per Share
GAAP Earnings $ 11,499     $ 2,827     $ 8,672     $ 0.62     $ 10,933     $ 2,728     $ 8,205     $ 0.59  
Add: Merger-Related Expenses   520       (37 )     557           83       21       62      
Non-GAAP Earnings $ 12,019     $ 2,790     $ 9,229     $ 0.66     $ 11,016     $ 2,749     $ 8,267     $ 0.59  


  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
(in thousands, except per share data) Income Before Income Taxes   Income Tax Expense   Net Income   Diluted Earnings per Share
GAAP Earnings $ 31,056     $ 7,617     $ 23,439     $ 1.69  
Add: Merger-Related Expenses   1,315       158       1,157      
Non-GAAP Earnings $ 32,371     $ 7,775     $ 24,596     $ 1.77  
                               

Note: The tax benefit associated with merger-related expenses has been adjusted to reflect the estimated nondeductible portion of the expenses.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Earnings Summary

Net income of $8.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, increased $0.5 million compared to $8.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2024. Net income, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP)(1), increased $0.9 million to $9.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2024 compared to $8.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2024.

  • Net interest income of $38.4 million increased $1.3 million, or 3.5%, compared to the second quarter 2024.
    • Interest income of $52.6 million increased $2.0 million, or 3.9%, over the second quarter 2024 primarily from $1.7 million in portfolio loan interest income, as growth in average balances increased $61.0 million. Interest income from interest-bearing deposits held at other financial institutions increased $0.2 million, as average balances increased $14.0 million to $91.1 million.
    • Interest expense of $14.3 million increased $0.7 million, or 5.1% over the second quarter 2024 due to increases in customer money market deposits and time deposits of $0.4 million and $0.3 million, respectively. Average balances increased $27.0 million and $14.0 million, respectively.
  • The provision for credit losses was $3.7 million, an increase of $0.3 million from the second quarter 2024 primarily driven by unsecured credit card loan growth in the quarter. Net charge-offs totaled $2.7 million in the third quarter including $1.7 million from credit card related loans, $0.6 million from commercial real estate, and $0.4 million from commercial and industrial loans. The $0.8 million net charge-offs increase quarter over quarter includes $0.6 million from a commercial loan charge-off that was fully reserved for, and $0.2 million from higher credit card loans. At September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio was 1.51%, down 2 basis points from the ratio at June 30, 2024.
  • Noninterest income of $6.6 million decreased $0.3 million as compared to the second quarter 2024 primarily due to decreased credit card fees of $0.3 million.
  • Noninterest expense of $29.7 million increased $0.2 million as compared to the second quarter 2024. Noninterest expense of $29.2 million, excluding merger-related expenses of $0.5 million, decreased $0.2 million as compared to the second quarter 2024. Variances include:
    • Advertising expense of $1.2 million decreased $0.8 million off of seasonally high second quarter levels.
    • Professional fees of $2.0 million increased $0.2 million primarily related to increased non-merger-related legal fees.
    • Other expense categories increased $0.4 million including slight increases from data and loan processing expense and operational losses.
  • Income tax expense of $2.8 million, or 24.6% of pre-tax income for the third quarter 2024, increased $0.1 million from $2.7 million, or 25.0% of pre-tax income for the second quarter 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total assets of $2.6 billion at September 30, 2024 increased $122.2 million, or 5.0% (not annualized), from June 30, 2024.

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $156.7 million at September 30, 2024 increased $20.2 million from June 30, 2024, as total deposits increased $85.8 million, and Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $20.0 million, partially offset by an increase in total portfolio loans of $85.9 million.
  • Total portfolio loans of $2.1 billion at September 30, 2024 increased $85.9 million, or 4.3% (not annualized) from June 30, 2024. Total average loans increased $61.0 million quarter over quarter.
    • Owner-occupied commercial real estate loans increased $32.1 million, or 10.0% (not annualized) from June 30, 2024.
    • The average portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio of 98.20% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 remained stable.
  • Total deposits of $2.2 billion at September 30, 2024 increased $85.8 million, or 4.1% (not annualized), from June 30, 2024, The increase includes $40.4 million of customer time deposits, $33.5 million of noninterest-bearing deposits primarily related to growth in title company deposit balances and $14.1 million of growth in customer money market deposits.
    • Uninsured and unprotected deposits were approximately $645.6 million as of September 30, 2024, representing 29.5% of the Company's deposit portfolio.
    • Low and no interest bearing deposits of $988.4 million increased $33.5 million, or 3.5% (not annualized) from June 30, 2024. Average noninterest-bearing deposits of $680.7 million increased $27.7 million, or 4.2% (not annualized), and represented 32.6% of total average deposits at September 30, 2024.
  • The investment securities portfolio continues to be classified as available-for-sale and had a fair market value of $208.7 million, or 8.1% of total assets, an effective duration of 3.0 years, with U.S. Treasury Securities representing 61.8% of the overall investment portfolio at September 30, 2024. The AOCI on the investment securities portfolio decreased $4.5 million during the quarter to a negative $8.6 million as of September 30, 2024, which represents 3.1% of total stockholders' equity. The Company does not have a held-to-maturity investment securities portfolio.
  • Liquidity - The Company maintains stable and reliable sources of available borrowings consistent with prior quarter. Sources of available borrowings at September 30, 2024 totaled $691.8 million, including available collateralized lines of credit of $500.4 million, unsecured lines of credit with other banks of $76.0 million and unpledged investment securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings of $115.4 million.
  • Capital Positions - As of September 30, 2024, the Company reported a robust common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 14.78%, compared to 15.08% at June 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, the Company and the Bank maintain regulatory capital ratios that exceed all capital adequacy requirements.

Financial Metrics

Net Interest Margin - Net interest margin decreased 5 basis points to 6.41% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to prior quarter. Core Net Interest Margin, as adjusted to exclude the impact of OpenSky credit card loans (non-GAAP)(1), increased 8 basis points to 4.08% as compared to prior quarter.

  • The average yield on interest earning assets of 8.79% decreased 3 basis points compared to the prior quarter. The yield on portfolio loans, as adjusted to exclude the impact of OpenSkycredit card loans (non-GAAP)(1), of 7.15% for the third quarter 2024, increased 11 basis points primarily from portfolio turnover.
  • The total cost of deposits increased 3 basis points to 2.64% for the third quarter 2024 as compared to the prior quarter.
  • The total cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 5 basis points to 3.92% for the third quarter 2024 as compared to the prior quarter.

Efficiency Ratios – The efficiency ratio was 66.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 67.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The efficiency ratio, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP)(1), was 64.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 66.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Credit Metrics and Asset Quality - Overall credit performance remains stable with the allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio decreasing 2 basis points to 1.51% at September 30, 2024 as compared to June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets increased 2 basis point to 0.60% of total assets at September 30, 2024 as compared to June 30, 2024. Total nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2024 increased $1.4 million to $15.5 million compared to June 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, special mention loans totaled $20.3 million, or 1.0% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $23.3 million, or 1.2% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, substandard loans totaled $23.8 million, or 1.1% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $22.1 million, or 1.2% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2024.

Performance Ratios – Annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") and annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") were 1.42% and 12.59%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 1.40% and 12.53%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

  • Annualized ROAA and annualized ROAE, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP)(1), were 1.51% and 13.40%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 1.41% and 12.62%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Consistent Tangible Book Value Growth - Tangible book value per common share(1) grew $0.87, or 4.5%, to $20.13 at September 30, 2024 when compared to June 30, 2024. The Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets during any of the periods presented and therefore, tangible book value per share(1) is equal to book value per share.

Commercial Bank

Continued Portfolio Loan Growth - Gross portfolio loans, excluding OpenSkycredit card loans, increased $80.5 million, to $2.0 billion, at September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024.

The $80.5 million gross portfolio loan growth includes commercial real estate loans of $38.5 million, residential real estate loans of $22.4 million and commercial and industrial loans of $16.1 million. Historical gross portfolio loan balances are disclosed in the Composition of Loans table within the Historical Financial Highlights.

Net Interest Income - Interest income of $35.8 million increased $1.9 million from prior quarter, driven by loan growth and higher loan yields. Interest expense of $14.0 million increased $0.7 million, driven by an increase in average balances in the third quarter 2024.

Credit Metrics - Nonperforming assets increased 2 basis point to 0.60% of total assets at September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024. Total nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2024 increased to $15.5 million compared to June 30, 2024.

The following tables present non-owner-occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and multi-family loans and the weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV").

Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, including multi-family

  As of September 30, 2024
(in thousands) Amount   Average Loan Size   Weighted Average LTV(1)   % of Non-Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans   % of Total Portfolio Loans, Gross
Loan type:                  
Multi-family $ 170,513     $ 1,853     58.1 %   Not Applicable   8.1 %
                   
Retail $ 116,324     $ 1,454     56.6 %   28.8 %   5.5 %
Mixed use   96,337       1,189     52.8 %   23.9 %   4.6 %
Hotel   74,343       4,130     52.4 %   18.4 %   3.5 %
Industrial   63,109       1,127     54.2 %   15.6 %   3.0 %
Office   13,356       557     63.2 %   3.3 %   0.6 %
Other   40,018       1,819     55.4 %   10.0 %   1.9 %
Total non-owner-occupied commercial real estate loans $ 403,487     $ 1,436     54.6 %   100.0 %   19.1 %
Total portfolio loans, gross $ 2,113,705                  
                       

Owner-occupied commercial real estate loans

  As of September 30, 2024
(in thousands) Amount   Average Loan Size   Weighted Average LTV(1)   % of Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans   % of Total Portfolio Loans, Gross
Loan type:                  
Industrial $ 108,048     $ 1,522     56.9 %   30.7 %   5.1 %
Office   44,781       640     57.5 %   12.7 %   2.1 %
Retail   41,137       762     59.2 %   11.7 %   1.9 %
Mixed use   17,550       924     65.2 %   5.0 %   0.8 %
Other(2)   139,946       2,799     61.6 %   39.9 %   6.6 %
Total owner-occupied commercial real estate loans $ 351,462     $ 1,331     59.6 %   100.0 %   16.6 %
Total portfolio loans, gross $ 2,113,705                  
                       

(1) The weighted average LTV of the loan categories previously mentioned are calculated by reference to the most recent appraisal of the property securing each loan.
(2) Other owner-occupied commercial real estate loans include special purpose loans of $57.9 million, skilled nursing loans of $53.8 million, and other loans of $28.2 million.

Classified and Criticized Loans - At September 30, 2024, special mention loans totaled $20.3 million, or 1.0% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $23.3 million, or 1.2% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, substandard loans totaled $23.8 million, or 1.1% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $22.1 million, or 1.2% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2024.

OpenSky

Revenues - Total revenue of $19.7 million decreased $0.4 million from the prior quarter. Interest income of $15.6 million decreased $0.2 million from the prior quarter. Average OpenSky credit card loan balances, net of reserves and deferred fees of $119.5 million for the third quarter 2024, increased $8.2 million, or 7.3% (not annualized), compared to prior quarter. Noninterest income of $4.1 million decreased $0.3 million as compared to prior quarter primarily related to lower annual fee income.

Noninterest Expense - Total noninterest expense of $13.3 million decreased $0.5 million primarily related to a reduction in seasonally high advertising expense in the second quarter 2024.

Loan and Deposit Balances - Loan balances, net of reserves, of $127.1 million at September 30, 2024 increased by $4.9 million, or 4.0%, compared to $122.2 million at June 30, 2024. Corresponding deposit balances of $170.8 million at September 30, 2024 decreased $2.7 million, or 1.6%, compared to $173.5 million at June 30, 2024. Gross unsecured loan balances of $39.7 million at September 30, 2024 increased $6.2 million, or 18.4%, compared to $33.6 million at June 30, 2024. During the third quarter 2024, the number of credit card accounts increased by 11,218 to 548,952 from June 30, 2024.

OpenSkyCredit - Portfolio credit metrics continue to be stable and generally consistent with modeled expectations during the third quarter 2024. The provision for credit losses of $2.3 million remained flat when compared to the prior quarter.

 
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
                           
  Quarter Ended   3Q24 vs 2Q24   3Q24 vs 3Q23
(in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023   $ Change   % Change   $ Change   % Change
Earnings Summary                          
Interest income $ 52,610     $ 50,615     $ 47,741     $ 1,995     3.9 %   $ 4,869     10.2 %
Interest expense   14,256       13,558       10,931       698     5.1 %     3,325     30.4 %
Net interest income   38,354       37,057       36,810       1,297     3.5 %     1,544     4.2 %
Provision for credit losses   3,748       3,417       2,280       331     9.7 %     1,468     64.4 %
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments   17       104       24       (87 )   (83.7 )%     (7 )   (29.2 )%
Noninterest income   6,635       6,890       6,326       (255 )   (3.7 )%     309     4.9 %
Noninterest expense   29,725       29,493       28,046       232     0.8 %     1,679     6.0 %
Income before income taxes   11,499       10,933       12,786       566     5.2 %     (1,287 )   (10.1 )%
Income tax expense   2,827       2,728       2,998       99     3.6 %     (171 )   (5.7 )%
Net income $ 8,672     $ 8,205     $ 9,788     $ 467     5.7 %   $ (1,116 )   (11.4 )%
                           
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1) $ 15,264     $ 14,454     $ 15,090     $ 810     5.6 %   $ 174     1.2 %
PPNR, as adjusted(1) $ 15,784     $ 14,537     $ 15,090     $ 1,247     8.6 %   $ 694     4.6 %
                           
Common Share Data                          
Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.62     $ 0.59     $ 0.70     $ 0.03     5.1 %   $ (0.08 )   (11.4 )%
Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.62     $ 0.59     $ 0.70     $ 0.03     5.1 %   $ (0.08 )   (11.4 )%
Earnings per share - Diluted, as adjusted(1) $ 0.66     $ 0.59     $ 0.70     $ 0.07     11.9 %   $ (0.04 )   (5.7 )%
Weighted average common shares - Basic   13,914       13,895       13,933                  
Weighted average common shares - Diluted   13,951       13,895       14,024                  
                           
Return Ratios                          
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.42 %     1.40 %     1.75 %                
Return on average assets, as adjusted (annualized)(1)   1.51 %     1.41 %     1.75 %                
Return on average equity (annualized)   12.59 %     12.53 %     16.00 %                
Return on average equity, as adjusted (annualized)(1)   13.40 %     12.62 %     16.00 %                

______________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

 
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
                 
    Nine Months Ended        
    September 30,        
(in thousands, except per share data)   2024   2023   $ Change   % Change
Earnings Summary                
Interest income   $ 151,594     $ 136,237     $ 15,357     11.3 %
Interest expense     41,175       29,600       11,575     39.1 %
Net interest income     110,419       106,637       3,782     3.5 %
Provision for credit losses     9,892       6,802       3,090     45.4 %
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments     263       5       258     5,160.0 %
Noninterest income     19,497       19,039       458     2.4 %
Noninterest expense     88,705       83,860       4,845     5.8 %
Income before income taxes     31,056       35,009       (3,953 )   (11.3 )%
Income tax expense     7,617       8,168       (551 )   (6.7 )%
Net income   $ 23,439     $ 26,841     $ (3,402 )   (12.7 )%
                 
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1)   $ 41,211     $ 41,816     $ (605 )   (1.4 )%
PPNR, as adjusted(1)   $ 42,526     $ 41,816     $ 710     1.7 %
                 
Common Share Data                
Earnings per share - Basic   $ 1.69     $ 1.91     $ (0.22 )   (11.5 )%
Earnings per share - Diluted   $ 1.69     $ 1.90     $ (0.21 )   (11.1 )%
Earnings per share - Diluted, as adjusted(1)   $ 1.77     $ 1.90          
Weighted average common shares - Basic     13,909       14,038          
Weighted average common shares - Diluted     13,909       14,112          
                 
Return Ratios                
Return on average assets (annualized)     1.32 %     1.64 %        
Return on average assets, as adjusted (annualized)(1)     1.39 %     1.64 %        
Return on average equity (annualized)     11.79 %     15.08 %        
Return on average equity, as adjusted (annualized)(1)     12.37 %     15.08 %        

______________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

 
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
                       
  Quarter Ended       Quarter Ended
  September 30,     June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data) 2024
 		  2023
 		  % Change   2024
 		  2023
 		  2023
Balance Sheet Highlights                      
Assets $ 2,560,788     $ 2,272,484     12.7 %   $ 2,438,583     $ 2,324,238     $ 2,226,176  
Investment securities available for sale   208,700       206,055     1.3 %     207,917       202,254       208,329  
Mortgage loans held for sale   19,554       4,843     303.8 %     19,219       10,303       7,481  
Portfolio loans receivable(2)   2,107,522       1,862,679     13.1 %     2,021,588       1,964,525       1,903,288  
Allowance for credit losses   31,925       28,279     12.9 %     30,832       29,350       28,610  
Deposits   2,186,224       1,967,988     11.1 %     2,100,428       2,005,695       1,895,996  
FHLB borrowings   52,000       22,000     136.4 %     32,000       22,000       22,000  
Other borrowed funds   12,062       12,062     %     12,062       12,062       27,062  
Total stockholders' equity   280,111       242,878     15.3 %     267,854       259,465       254,860  
Tangible common equity(1)   280,111       242,878     15.3 %     267,854       259,465       254,860  
                       
Common shares outstanding   13,918       13,893     0.2 %     13,910       13,890       13,923  
Book value per share $ 20.13     $ 17.48     15.2 %   $ 19.26     $ 18.68     $ 18.31  
Tangible book value per share(1) $ 20.13     $ 17.48     15.2 %   $ 19.26     $ 18.68     $ 18.31  
Dividends per share $ 0.10     $ 0.08     25.0 %   $ 0.08     $ 0.08     $ 0.08  

______________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(2) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.

 
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(in thousands) September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
Interest income                          
Loans, including fees $ 50,047     $ 48,275     $ 45,991     $ 45,109     $ 45,385     $ 144,313     $ 129,651  
Investment securities available for sale   1,343       1,308       1,251       1,083       1,089       3,902       3,732  
Federal funds sold and other   1,220       1,032       1,127       777       1,267       3,379       2,854  
Total interest income   52,610       50,615       48,369       46,969       47,741       151,594       136,237  
                           
Interest expense                          
Deposits   13,902       13,050       12,833       11,759       10,703       39,785       27,866  
Borrowed funds   354       508       528       321       228       1,390       1,734  
Total interest expense   14,256       13,558       13,361       12,080       10,931       41,175       29,600  
                           
Net interest income   38,354       37,057       35,008       34,889       36,810       110,419       106,637  
Provision for credit losses   3,748       3,417       2,727       2,808       2,280       9,892       6,802  
Provision for (release of) credit losses on unfunded commitments   17       104       142       (106 )     24       263       5  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   34,589       33,536       32,139       32,187       34,506       100,264       99,830  
                           
Noninterest income                          
Service charges on deposits   235       200       207       240       250       642       724  
Credit card fees   4,055       4,330       3,881       3,970       4,387       12,266       13,303  
Mortgage banking revenue   1,882       1,990       1,453       1,166       1,243       5,325       3,730  
Other income   463       370       431       560       446       1,264       1,282  
Total noninterest income   6,635       6,890       5,972       5,936       6,326       19,497       19,039  
                           
Noninterest expenses                          
Salaries and employee benefits   13,345       13,272       12,907       11,638       12,419       39,524       37,116  
Occupancy and equipment   1,791       1,864       1,613       1,573       1,351       5,268       4,100  
Professional fees   1,980       1,769       1,947       1,930       2,358       5,696       7,340  
Data processing   6,930       6,788       6,761       6,128       6,469       20,479       19,558  
Advertising   1,223       2,072       2,032       1,433       1,565       5,327       4,728  
Loan processing   615       476       371       198       426       1,462       1,435  
Foreclosed real estate expenses, net   1             1             1       2       7  
Merger-related expenses   520       83       712                   1,315        
Operational losses   1,008       782       931       1,490       953       2,721       3,123  
Other operating   2,312       2,387       2,212       2,517       2,504       6,911       6,453  
Total noninterest expenses   29,725       29,493       29,487       26,907       28,046       88,705       83,860  
Income before income taxes   11,499       10,933       8,624       11,216       12,786       31,056       35,009  
Income tax expense   2,827       2,728       2,062       2,186       2,998       7,617       8,168  
Net income $ 8,672     $ 8,205     $ 6,562     $ 9,030     $ 9,788     $ 23,439     $ 26,841  
                                                       


Consolidated Balance Sheets
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (audited)   (unaudited)
(in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 23,462     $ 19,294     $ 12,361     $ 14,513     $ 13,767  
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions   133,180       117,160       72,787       39,044       130,428  
Federal funds sold   58       57       56       407       1,957  
Total cash and cash equivalents   156,700       136,511       85,204       53,964       146,152  
Investment securities available for sale   208,700       207,917       202,254       208,329       206,055  
Restricted investments   5,895       4,930       4,441       4,353       4,340  
Loans held for sale   19,554       19,219       10,303       7,481       4,843  
Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs   2,107,522       2,021,588       1,964,525       1,903,288       1,862,679  
Less allowance for credit losses   (31,925 )     (30,832 )     (29,350 )     (28,610 )     (28,279 )
Total portfolio loans held for investment, net   2,075,597       1,990,756       1,935,175       1,874,678       1,834,400  
Premises and equipment, net   5,959       5,551       4,500       5,069       5,297  
Accrued interest receivable   12,468       12,162       12,258       11,494       11,231  
Deferred tax asset   10,748       12,150       12,311       12,252       13,644  
Bank owned life insurance   38,779       38,414       38,062       37,711       37,315  
Accounts receivable   597       1,336       11,637       1,055       696  
Other assets   25,791       9,637       8,093       9,790       8,511  
Total assets $ 2,560,788     $ 2,438,583     $ 2,324,238     $ 2,226,176     $ 2,272,484  
                   
Liabilities                  
Deposits                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 718,120     $ 684,574     $ 665,812     $ 617,373     $ 680,803  
Interest-bearing   1,468,104       1,415,854       1,339,883       1,278,623       1,287,185  
Total deposits   2,186,224       2,100,428       2,005,695       1,895,996       1,967,988  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   52,000       32,000       22,000       22,000       22,000  
Other borrowed funds   12,062       12,062       12,062       27,062       12,062  
Accrued interest payable   8,503       6,573       6,009       5,583       5,204  
Other liabilities   21,888       19,666       19,007       20,675       22,352  
Total liabilities   2,280,677       2,170,729       2,064,773       1,971,316       2,029,606  
                   
Stockholders' equity                  
Common stock   139       139       139       139       139  
Additional paid-in capital   55,585       55,005       54,229       54,473       54,549  
Retained earnings   232,995       225,824       218,731       213,345       206,033  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (8,608 )     (13,114 )     (13,634 )     (13,097 )     (17,843 )
Total stockholders' equity   280,111       267,854       259,465       254,860       242,878  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,560,788     $ 2,438,583     $ 2,324,238     $ 2,226,176     $ 2,272,484  
                                       

The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

           
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024 		  Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024		   Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023
  Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Rate(1) 		  Average
Outstanding
Balance		   Interest Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Rate(1) 		  Average
Outstanding
Balance		   Interest Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
  (in thousands)
Assets                                  
Interest earning assets:                                  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 91,089   $ 1,137   4.97 %   $ 77,069   $ 937   4.89 %   $ 87,112   $ 1,183   5.39 %
Federal funds sold   57     1   6.98       56     1   7.18       1,134     15   5.25  
Investment securities available for sale   221,303     1,343   2.41       223,973     1,308   2.35       229,731     1,089   1.88  
Restricted investments   4,911     82   6.64       5,435     94   6.96       4,058     69   6.75  
Loans held for sale   9,967     161   6.43       7,907     132   6.71       6,670     111   6.60  
Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3)   2,053,619     49,886   9.66       1,992,630     48,143   9.72       1,847,772     45,274   9.72  
Total interest earning assets   2,380,946     52,610   8.79       2,307,070     50,615   8.82       2,176,477     47,741   8.70  
Noninterest earning assets   56,924             46,798             44,640        
Total assets $ 2,437,870           $ 2,353,868           $ 2,221,117        
                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 228,365     321   0.56     $ 216,247     148   0.28     $ 215,527     71   0.13  
Savings   4,135     5   0.48       4,409     1   0.09       5,582     3   0.21  
Money market accounts   698,239     7,442   4.24       671,240     7,032   4.21       655,990     6,373   3.85  
Time deposits   479,824     6,134   5.09       465,822     5,869   5.07       374,429     4,256   4.51  
Borrowed funds   43,655     354   3.23       54,863     508   3.72       34,932     228   2.59  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,454,218     14,256   3.90       1,412,581     13,558   3.86       1,286,460     10,931   3.37  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   28,834             24,844             25,047        
Noninterest-bearing deposits   680,731             653,018             666,939        
Stockholders’ equity   274,087             263,425             242,671        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,437,870           $ 2,353,868           $ 2,221,117        
                                   
Net interest spread         4.89 %           4.96 %           5.33 %
Net interest income     $ 38,354           $ 37,057           $ 36,810    
Net interest margin(4)         6.41 %           6.46 %           6.71 %

_______________
(1) Annualized.
(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3) For the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, collectively, portfolio loans yield excluding credit card loans was 7.15%, 7.04% and 6.76%, respectively.
(4) For the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, collectively, credit card loans accounted for 233, 246 and 266 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.

   
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024
   2023
  Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Rate(1) 		  Average
Outstanding
Balance		   Interest Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
  (in thousands)
Assets                      
Interest earning assets:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 84,254   $ 3,123   4.95 %   $ 72,116   $ 2,531   4.69 %
Federal funds sold   57     3   7.03       1,605     53   4.42  
Investment securities available for sale   226,151     3,902   2.30       252,993     3,732   1.97  
Restricted investments   4,982     253   6.78       5,184     270   6.96  
Loans held for sale   7,591     376   6.62       6,145     299   6.51  
Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3)   1,991,435     143,937   9.65       1,801,355     129,352   9.60  
Total interest earning assets   2,314,470     151,594   8.75       2,139,398     136,237   8.51  
Noninterest earning assets   49,458             44,123        
Total assets $ 2,363,928           $ 2,183,521        
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 209,346     579   0.37     $ 203,099     208   0.14  
Savings   4,460     7   0.21       5,965     6   0.13  
Money market accounts   684,017     21,610   4.22       628,977     16,371   3.48  
Time deposits   465,256     17,589   5.05       353,635     11,281   4.27  
Borrowed funds   52,461     1,390   3.54       65,192     1,734   3.56  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,415,540     41,175   3.89       1,256,868     29,600   3.15  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                      
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   25,844             22,846        
Noninterest-bearing deposits   657,044             665,821        
Stockholders’ equity   265,500             237,986        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,363,928           $ 2,183,521        
                       
Net interest spread         4.86 %           5.36 %
Net interest income     $ 110,419           $ 106,637    
Net interest margin(4)         6.37 %           6.66 %
                           

(1) Annualized.
(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, collectively, portfolio loans yield excluding credit card loans was 7.05% and 6.57%, respectively.
(4) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, collectively, credit card loans accounted for 239 and 268 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.

The Company’s reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The four segments include Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company’s mortgage loan division), OpenSky (the Company’s credit card division) and the Corporate Office.

Effective January 1, 2024, the Company allocated certain expenses previously recorded directly to the Commercial Bank segment to the other segments. These expenses are for shared services also consumed by OpenSky, CBHL, and Corporate. The Company performs an allocation process based on several metrics the Company believes more accurately ascribe shared service overhead to each segment. The Company believes this reflects the cost of support for each segment that should be considered in assessing segment performance. Historical information has been recast to reflect financial information consistently with the 2024 presentation.

The following schedule presents financial information for the periods indicated. Total assets are presented as of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023.

 
Segments
For the three months ended September 30, 2024
(in thousands)   Commercial Bank   CBHL   OpenSky   Corporate(2)   Eliminations   Consolidated
Interest income   $ 35,805     $ 161     $ 15,625     $ 1,049     $ (30 )   $ 52,610  
Interest expense     13,984       108             194       (30 )     14,256  
Net interest income     21,821       53       15,625       855             38,354  
Provision for credit losses     1,453             2,294       1             3,748  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments     17                               17  
Net interest income after provision     20,351       53       13,331       854             34,589  
Noninterest income     726       1,811       4,096       2             6,635  
Noninterest expense(1)     12,422       2,395       13,276       1,632             29,725  
Net income (loss) before taxes   $ 8,655     $ (531 )   $ 4,151     $ (776 )   $     $ 11,499  
                         
Total assets   $ 2,358,555     $ 19,831     $ 121,587     $ 300,325     $ (239,510 )   $ 2,560,788  
                         
For the three months ended June 30, 2024
(in thousands)   Commercial Bank   CBHL   OpenSky   Corporate(2)   Eliminations   Consolidated
Interest income   $ 33,935     $ 132     $ 15,785     $ 824     $ (61 )   $ 50,615  
Interest expense     13,312       83             224       (61 )     13,558  
Net interest income     20,623       49       15,785       600             37,057  
Provision for credit losses     1,118             2,299                   3,417  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments     104                               104  
Net interest income after provision     19,401       49       13,486       600             33,536  
Noninterest income     677       1,845       4,368                   6,890  
Noninterest expense(1)     12,209       2,500       13,775       1,009             29,493  
Net income (loss) before taxes   $ 7,869     $ (606 )   $ 4,079     $ (409 )   $     $ 10,933  
                         
Total assets   $ 2,254,198     $ 19,622     $ 115,593     $ 288,872     $ (239,702 )   $ 2,438,583  
                         
For the three months ended September 30, 2023
(in thousands)   Commercial Bank   CBHL   OpenSky   Corporate(2)   Eliminations   Consolidated
Interest income   $ 30,409     $ 111     $ 16,143     $ 1,162     $ (84 )   $ 47,741  
Interest expense     10,736       32             247       (84 )     10,931  
Net interest income     19,673       79       16,143       915             36,810  
Provision for credit losses     275             1,875       130             2,280  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments     24                               24  
Net interest income after provision     19,374       79       14,268       785             34,506  
Noninterest income     665       1,255       4,405       1             6,326  
Noninterest expense(1)     12,610       1,880       13,227       329             28,046  
Net income (loss) before taxes   $ 7,429     $ (546 )   $ 5,446     $ 457     $     $ 12,786  
                         
Total assets   $ 2,102,749     $ 5,280     $ 116,318     $ 264,950     $ (216,813 )   $ 2,272,484  

________________________
(1) Noninterest expense includes $6.2 million, $6.3 million, and $6.1 million in data processing expense in OpenSky’s segment for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.
(2) The Corporate segment invests idle cash in revenue-producing assets including interest-bearing cash accounts, loan participations and other appropriate investments for the Company.

 
Segments
For the nine months ended September 30, 2024
(in thousands)   Commercial Bank   CBHL   OpenSky   Corporate(2)   Eliminations   Consolidated
Interest income   $ 102,269     $ 376     $ 46,331     $ 2,772     $ (154 )   $ 151,594  
Interest expense     40,450       232             647       (154 )     41,175  
Net interest income     61,819       144       46,331       2,125             110,419  
Provision for credit losses     3,680             6,152       60             9,892  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments     263                               263  
Net interest income after provision     57,876       144       40,179       2,065             100,264  
Noninterest income     2,107       5,008       12,379       3             19,497  
Noninterest expense(1)     36,890       7,000       40,650       4,165             88,705  
Net income (loss) before taxes   $ 23,093     $ (1,848 )   $ 11,908     $ (2,097 )   $     $ 31,056  
                         
Total assets   $ 2,358,555     $ 19,831     $ 121,587     $ 300,325     $ (239,510 )   $ 2,560,788  
                         
For the nine months ended September 30, 2023
(in thousands)   Commercial Bank   CBHL   OpenSky™   Corporate(2)   Eliminations   Consolidated
Interest income   $ 85,451     $ 299     $ 47,441     $ 3,274     $ (228 )   $ 136,237  
Interest expense     29,012       104             712       (228 )     29,600  
Net interest income     56,439       195       47,441       2,562             106,637  
Provision for credit losses     849             5,823       130             6,802  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments     5                               5  
Net interest income after provision     55,585       195       41,618       2,432             99,830  
Noninterest income     1,964       3,743       13,329       3             19,039  
Noninterest expense(1)     36,043       6,538       40,083       1,196             83,860  
Net income (loss) before taxes   $ 21,506     $ (2,600 )   $ 14,864     $ 1,239     $     $ 35,009  
                         
Total assets   $ 2,102,749     $ 5,280     $ 116,318     $ 264,950     $ (216,813 )   $ 2,272,484  
                                                 

(1) Noninterest expense includes $18.7 million and $17.9 million in data processing expense in OpenSky’s segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2) The Corporate segment invests idle cash in revenue-producing assets including interest-bearing cash accounts, loan participations and other appropriate investments for the Company.

 
HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
    Quarter Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)   September 30,
2024 		  June 30, 2024   March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023
Earnings:                    
Net income   $ 8,672     $ 8,205     $ 6,562     $ 9,030     $ 9,788  
Earnings per common share, diluted     0.62       0.59       0.47       0.65       0.70  
Net interest margin     6.41 %     6.46 %     6.24 %     6.40 %     6.71 %
Net interest margin, excluding credit card loans(1)     4.08 %     4.00 %     3.85 %     3.92 %     4.05 %
Return on average assets(2)     1.42 %     1.40 %     1.15 %     1.63 %     1.75 %
Return on average equity(2)     12.59 %     12.53 %     10.19 %     14.44 %     16.00 %
Efficiency ratio     66.07 %     67.11 %     71.95 %     65.91 %     65.02 %
                     
Balance Sheet:                    
Total portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees   $ 2,107,522     $ 2,021,588     $ 1,964,525     $ 1,902,643     $ 1,861,929  
Total deposits     2,186,224       2,100,428       2,005,695       1,895,996       1,967,988  
Total assets     2,560,788       2,438,583       2,324,238       2,226,176       2,272,484  
Total stockholders' equity     280,111       267,854       259,465       254,860       242,878  
Total average portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees     2,053,619       1,992,630       1,927,372       1,863,298       1,847,772  
Total average deposits     2,091,294       2,010,736       1,957,559       1,885,092       1,918,467  
Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (period-end balances)     96.40 %     96.25 %     97.95 %     100.35 %     94.61 %
Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (average balances)     98.20 %     99.10 %     98.46 %     98.84 %     96.32 %
                     
Asset Quality Ratios:                    
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.60 %     0.58 %     0.62 %     0.72 %     0.67 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.73 %     0.70 %     0.73 %     0.84 %     0.82 %
Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans(2)     0.51 %     0.39 %     0.41 %     0.53 %     0.38 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.51 %     1.53 %     1.49 %     1.50 %     1.52 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     206.50 %     219.40 %     204.37 %     178.34 %     185.61 %
                     
Bank Capital Ratios:                    
Total risk based capital ratio     13.76 %     14.51 %     14.36 %     14.81 %     14.51 %
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio     12.50 %     13.25 %     13.10 %     13.56 %     13.25 %
Leverage ratio     9.84 %     10.36 %     10.29 %     10.51 %     10.04 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio     12.50 %     13.25 %     13.10 %     13.56 %     13.25 %
Tangible common equity     9.12 %     9.53 %     9.66 %     9.91 %     9.08 %
Holding Company Capital Ratios:                    
Total risk based capital ratio     16.65 %     16.98 %     16.83 %     17.38 %     17.11 %
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio     14.88 %     15.19 %     15.03 %     15.55 %     15.27 %
Leverage ratio     11.85 %     11.93 %     11.87 %     12.14 %     11.62 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio     14.78 %     15.08 %     14.92 %     15.43 %     15.27 %
Tangible common equity     10.94 %     10.98 %     11.16 %     11.45 %     10.69 %

_______________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(2) Annualized.

 
HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
    Quarter Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)   September 30,
2024 		  June 30, 2024   March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023
Composition of Loans:                    
Commercial real estate, non owner-occupied   $ 403,487     $ 397,080     $ 377,224     $ 351,116     $ 350,637  
Commercial real estate, owner-occupied     351,462       319,370       330,840       307,911       305,802  
Residential real estate     623,684       601,312       577,112       573,104       558,147  
Construction real estate     301,909       294,489       290,016       290,108       280,905  
Commercial and industrial     271,811       255,686       254,577       239,208       237,549  
Lender finance     29,546       33,294       13,484       11,085        
Business equity lines of credit     2,663       2,989       14,768       14,117       14,155  
Credit card, net of reserve(3)     127,098       122,217       111,898       123,331       122,533  
Other consumer loans     2,045       1,930       738       950       948  
Portfolio loans receivable   $ 2,113,705     $ 2,028,367     $ 1,970,657     $ 1,910,930     $ 1,870,676  
Deferred origination fees, net     (6,183 )     (6,779 )     (6,132 )     (7,642 )     (7,997 )
Portfolio loans receivable, net   $ 2,107,522     $ 2,021,588     $ 1,964,525     $ 1,903,288     $ 1,862,679  
                     
Composition of Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing   $ 718,120     $ 684,574     $ 665,812     $ 617,373     $ 680,803  
Interest-bearing demand     266,493       266,070       193,963       199,308       229,035  
Savings     3,763       4,270       4,525       5,211       5,686  
Money markets     686,526       672,455       678,435       663,129       668,774  
Brokered time deposits     153,022       155,148       160,641       142,356       128,665  
Other time deposits     358,300       317,911       302,319       268,619       255,025  
Total deposits   $ 2,186,224     $ 2,100,428     $ 2,005,695     $ 1,895,996     $ 1,967,988  
                     
Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics:                    
Origination of loans held for sale   $ 74,690     $ 82,363     $ 52,080     $ 45,152     $ 50,023  
Mortgage loans sold     67,296       66,417       40,377       34,140       39,364  
Gain on sale of loans     1,644       1,732       1,238       1,015       1,011  
Purchase volume as a % of originations     90.98 %     96.48 %     97.83 %     89.99 %     92.29 %
Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(4)     2.44 %     2.61 %     3.07 %     2.97 %     2.57 %
Mortgage commissions   $ 598     $ 582     $ 490     $ 465     $ 528  
                     
OpenSkyPortfolio Metrics:                    
Open customer accounts     548,952       537,734       526,950       525,314       529,205  
Secured credit card loans, gross   $ 89,641     $ 90,961     $ 85,663     $ 95,300     $ 98,138  
Unsecured credit card loans, gross     39,730       33,560       28,508       30,817       27,430  
Noninterest secured credit card deposits     170,750       173,499       171,771       173,857       181,185  

_______________
(3) Credit card loans are presented net of reserve for interest and fees.
(4) Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold.

Appendix

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

Earnings Metrics, as Adjusted Quarter Ended
(in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023
                   
Net Income $ 8,672     $ 8,205     $ 6,562     $ 9,030     $ 9,788  
Add: Merger-Related Expenses, net of tax   557       62       538              
Net Income, as Adjusted $ 9,229     $ 8,267     $ 7,100     $ 9,030     $ 9,788  
                   
Weighted Average Common Shares - Diluted   13,951       13,895       13,919       13,989       14,024  
Earnings per Share - Diluted $ 0.62     $ 0.59     $ 0.47     $ 0.65     $ 0.70  
Earnings per Share - Diluted, as Adjusted $ 0.66     $ 0.59     $ 0.51     $ 0.65     $ 0.70  
                   
Average Assets $ 2,437,870     $ 2,353,868     $ 2,299,234     $ 2,202,479     $ 2,221,117  
Return on Average Assets(1)   1.42 %     1.40 %     1.15 %     1.63 %     1.75 %
Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted(1)   1.51 %     1.41 %     1.24 %     1.63 %     1.75 %
                   
Average Equity $ 274,087     $ 263,425     $ 258,892     $ 248,035     $ 242,671  
Return on Average Equity(1)   12.59 %     12.53 %     10.19 %     14.44 %     16.00 %
Return on Average Equity, as Adjusted(1)   13.40 %     12.62 %     11.03 %     14.44 %     16.00 %
                   
Net Interest Income $ 38,354     $ 37,057     $ 35,008     $ 34,889     $ 36,810  
Noninterest Income   6,635       6,890       5,972       5,936       6,326  
Total Revenue $ 44,989     $ 43,947     $ 40,980     $ 40,825     $ 43,136  
Noninterest Expense $ 29,725     $ 29,493     $ 29,487     $ 26,907     $ 28,046  
Efficiency Ratio(2)   66.07 %     67.11 %     71.95 %     65.91 %     65.02 %
                   
Noninterest Expense $ 29,725     $ 29,493     $ 29,487     $ 26,907     $ 28,046  
Less: Merger-Related Expenses   520       83       712              
Noninterest Expense, as Adjusted $ 29,205     $ 29,410     $ 28,775     $ 26,907     $ 28,046  
Efficiency Ratio, as Adjusted(2)   64.92 %     66.92 %     70.22 %     65.91 %     65.02 %

_______________
(1) Annualized.
(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income).

   
Earnings Metrics, as Adjusted Nine Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
       
Net Income $ 23,439     $ 26,841  
Add: Merger-Related Expenses, Net of Tax   1,157        
Net Income, as Adjusted $ 24,596     $ 26,841  
       
Weighted average common shares - Diluted   13,909       14,112  
Earnings per share - Diluted $ 1.69     $ 1.90  
Earnings per share - Diluted, as Adjusted $ 1.77     $ 1.90  
       
Average Assets $ 2,363,928     $ 2,183,521  
Return on Average Assets(1)   1.32 %     1.64 %
Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted(1)   1.39 %     1.64 %
       
Average Equity $ 265,500     $ 237,986  
Return on Average Equity(1)   11.79 %     15.08 %
Return on Average Equity, as Adjusted(1)   12.37 %     15.08 %
       
Net Interest Income $ 110,419     $ 106,637  
Noninterest Income   19,497       19,039  
Total Revenue $ 129,916     $ 125,676  
Noninterest Expense $ 88,705     $ 83,860  
Efficiency Ratio(2)   68.28 %     66.73 %
       
Noninterest Expense $ 88,705     $ 83,860  
Less: Merger-Related Expenses   1,315        
Noninterest Expense, as Adjusted $ 87,390     $ 83,860  
Efficiency Ratio, as Adjusted(2)   67.27 %     66.73 %

_______________
(1) Annualized.
(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income).

   
Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted Quarter Ended
(in thousands) September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023
                   
Net Interest Income $ 38,354     $ 37,057     $ 35,008     $ 34,889     $ 36,810  
Less: Credit Card Loan Income   15,137       15,205       14,457       14,677       15,792  
Net Interest Income, as Adjusted $ 23,217     $ 21,852     $ 20,551     $ 20,212     $ 21,018  
Average Interest Earning Assets   2,380,946       2,307,070       2,254,663       2,162,459       2,176,477  
Less: Average Credit Card Loans   119,458       111,288       110,483       114,551       116,814  
Total Average Interest Earning Assets, as Adjusted $ 2,261,488     $ 2,195,782     $ 2,144,180     $ 2,047,908     $ 2,059,663  
Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted   4.08 %     4.00 %     3.85 %     3.92 %     4.05 %


Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted Nine Months Ended
(in thousands) September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
       
Net Interest Income $ 110,419     $ 106,637  
Less: Credit Card Loan Income   44,798       46,419  
Net Interest Income, as Adjusted $ 65,621     $ 60,218  
Average Interest Earning Assets   2,314,470       2,139,398  
Less: Average Credit Card Loans   113,764       114,416  
Total Average Interest Earning Assets, as Adjusted $ 2,200,706     $ 2,024,982  
Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted   3.98 %     3.98 %


Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield, as Adjusted Quarter Ended
(in thousands) September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023
                   
Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income $ 49,886     $ 48,143     $ 45,908     $