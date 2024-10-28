Magnite to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in the following financial conferences:

Truist Securities Virtual Internet Growth Summit on Tuesday, November 12

Seaport Virtual Digital Media & Advertising Conference on Monday, November 18

Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference in New York City on Tuesday, November 19

RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York City on Wednesday, November 20 – company management will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m ET

Macquarie International Conference in Sydney on Wednesday and Thursday, November 20 and 21

Wells Fargo 8th Annual TMT Summit in Rancho Palos Verdes on Tuesday, December 3 – company management will participate in a fireside chat at 8:45 a.m. PT

Wolfe Research Small and Mid-Cap Conference in New York on Wednesday, December 4

Scotiabank Technology Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, December 10

Live webcasts of the RBC and Wells Fargo fireside chats will be available in the “Events & Presentations” section of Magnite’s investor relations website at: https://investor.magnite.com. The webcast replays will be available following the conclusion of the live presentations for 90 days.

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Nick Kormeluk, 949-500-0003

nkormeluk@magnite.com

