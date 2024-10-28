Submit Release
Park National Corporation reports financial results for third quarter and first nine months of 2024

NEWARK, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.06 per common share and a special one-time dividend of $0.50 per common share, both payable on December 10, 2024, to common shareholders of record as of November 15, 2024.

“Our bankers remain unwavering in their desire to serve more and find creative ways to meet the needs of our customers,” said Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Trautman. “Our bankers are diligent, compassionate and resilient. We saw it firsthand this month as Park bankers and customers in the Carolinas and Florida weathered hurricanes Helene and Milton and overcame extreme challenges and devastation. I couldn’t be prouder of our team and how they stepped up to take care of each other and their communities.”

Park’s net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $38.2 million, a 3.5 percent increase from $36.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter 2024 net income per diluted common share was $2.35, compared to $2.28 for the third quarter of 2023. Park's net income for the first nine months of 2024 was $112.8 million, a 10.3 percent increase from $102.2 million for the first nine months of 2023. Net income per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2024 was $6.95 compared to $6.29 for the first nine months of 2023.

Park’s total loans increased 3.4 percent (4.6 percent annualized) during the first nine months of 2024 and increased 5.2 percent for the 12-month period ended September 30, 2024.

Park's total deposits increased 2.1 percent (2.9 percent annualized) during the first nine months of 2024 and decreased 0.4 percent for the 12-month period ended September 30, 2024. The combination of solid loan growth and steady deposits resulted in a net interest margin of 4.45 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 4.39 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and 4.12 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2023. For the first nine months of 2024, the net interest margin was 4.37 percent compared to 4.09 percent for the first nine months of 2023.

“We have enjoyed consistent loan growth in 2024, coupled with disciplined control of funding costs and exceptional customer service, resulting in near-record earnings,” said Park President Matthew Miller. “Our performance is driven by our bankers’ commitment to produce exceptional results for our customers, communities and shareholders.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of September 30, 2024). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

Category: Earnings

Media contact: Michelle Hamilton, 740-349-6014, media@parknationalbank.com

Investor contact: Brady Burt, 740-322-6844, investor@parknationalbank.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by our filings with the SEC. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: (1) Park's ability to execute our business plan successfully and within the expected timeframe; (2) adverse changes in future economic and financial market conditions; (3) adverse changes in real estate values and liquidity in our primary market areas; (4) the financial health of our commercial borrowers; (5) adverse changes in federal, state and local governmental law and policy, including the regulatory landscape, capital markets, elevated government debt, potential changes in tax legislation, government shutdown, infrastructure spending and social programs; (6) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; (7) our litigation and regulatory compliance exposure; (8) increased credit risk and higher credit losses resulting from loan concentrations; (9) competitive pressures among financial services organizations; (10) changes in accounting policies and practices as may be adopted by regulatory agencies; (11) Park's assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting policies and modeling which may prove unreliable, inaccurate or not predictive of actual results; (12) Park's ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes and Park's reliance on, and the potential failure of, a number of third-party vendors to perform as expected; (13) failures in or breaches of Park's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors and other service providers; (14) negative impacts on financial markets and the economy of any changes in the credit ratings of the U.S. Treasury obligations and other U.S. government-backed debt, as well as issues surrounding the levels of U.S., European and Asian government debt and concerns regarding the growth rates and financial stability of certain sovereign governments, supranationals and financial institutions in Europe and Asia; (15) effects of a fall in stock market prices on Park's asset and wealth management businesses; (16) continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; (17) the impact on Park's business, personnel, facilities or systems of losses related to acts of fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; (18) the impact of widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics, dislocations, regional or national protests and civil unrest (including any resulting branch closures or damages), military or terrorist activities or international hostilities on the economy and financial markets generally and on us or our counterparties specifically; (19) the potential further deterioration of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks; (20) the effect of healthcare laws in the U.S. and potential changes for such laws that may increase our healthcare and other costs and negatively impact our operations and financial results; (21) the impact of larger or similar-sized financial institutions encountering problems that may adversely affect the banking industry; and (22) other risk factors relating to the financial services industry.

Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

 
 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
As of or for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023          
             
    2024     2024     2023     Percent change vs.
(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios) 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 3rd QTR   2Q '24 3Q '23
INCOME STATEMENT:            
Net interest income $ 101,114   $ 97,837   $ 94,269     3.3 % 7.3 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses   5,315     3,113     (1,580 )   70.7 % N.M.
Other income   36,530     28,794     27,713     26.9 % 31.8 %
Other expense   85,681     75,189     77,808     14.0 % 10.1 %
Income before income taxes $ 46,648   $ 48,329   $ 45,754     (3.5)% 2.0 %
Income taxes   8,431     8,960     8,837     (5.9)% (4.6)%
Net income $ 38,217   $ 39,369   $ 36,917     (2.9)% 3.5 %
             
MARKET DATA:            
Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 2.37   $ 2.44   $ 2.29     (2.9)% 3.5 %
Earnings per common share - diluted (a)   2.35     2.42     2.28     (2.9)% 3.1 %
Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share   1.06     1.06     1.05     % 1.0 %
Book value per common share at period end   76.74     73.27     67.41     4.7 % 13.8 %
Market price per common share at period end   167.98     142.34     94.52     18.0 % 77.7 %
Market capitalization at period end   2,713,152     2,298,723     1,522,096     18.0 % 78.3 %
             
Weighted average common shares - basic (b)   16,151,640     16,149,523     16,133,310     % 0.1 %
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b)   16,264,393     16,239,617     16,217,880     0.2 % 0.3 %
Common shares outstanding at period end   16,151,640     16,149,523     16,103,425     % 0.3 %
             
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)            
Return on average assets (a)(b)   1.53 %   1.61 %   1.47 %   (5.0)% 4.1 %
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)   12.56 %   13.52 %   13.28 %   (7.1)% (5.4)%
Yield on loans   6.24 %   6.13 %   5.65 %   1.8 % 10.4 %
Yield on investment securities   3.74 %   3.83 %   3.73 %   (2.3)% 0.3 %
Yield on money market instruments   5.38 %   5.33 %   5.34 %   0.9 % 0.7 %
Yield on interest earning assets   5.88 %   5.78 %   5.27 %   1.7 % 11.6 %
Cost of interest bearing deposits   2.06 %   1.99 %   1.63 %   3.5 % 26.4 %
Cost of borrowings   3.97 %   4.08 %   3.92 %   (2.7)% 1.3 %
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities   2.15 %   2.10 %   1.76 %   2.4 % 22.2 %
Net interest margin (g)   4.45 %   4.39 %   4.12 %   1.4 % 8.0 %
Efficiency ratio (g)   61.98 %   59.09 %   63.25 %   4.9 % (2.0)%
             
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:            
Tangible book value per common share (d) $ 66.62   $ 63.14   $ 57.19     5.5 % 16.5 %
Average interest earning assets   9,100,594     9,016,905     9,178,281     0.9 % (0.8)%
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j)   51,963     51,442     44,174     1.0 % 17.6 %
             
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
             
             
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights (continued)
As of or for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023          
             
          Percent change vs.
(in thousands, except ratios) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023   2Q '24 3Q '23
BALANCE SHEET:            
Investment securities $ 1,233,297   $ 1,264,858   $ 1,708,827     (2.5)% (27.8)%
Loans   7,730,984     7,664,377     7,349,745     0.9 % 5.2 %
Allowance for credit losses   87,237     86,575     84,602     0.8 % 3.1 %
Goodwill and other intangible assets   163,320     163,607     164,581     (0.2)% (0.8)%
Other real estate owned (OREO)   1,119     1,210     1,354     (7.5)% (17.4)%
Total assets   9,903,049     9,919,783     10,000,914     (0.2)% (1.0)%
Total deposits   8,214,671     8,312,505     8,244,724     (1.2)% (0.4)%
Borrowings   306,964     283,874     541,811     8.1 % (43.3)%
Total shareholders' equity   1,239,413     1,183,257     1,085,564     4.7 % 14.2 %
Tangible equity (d)   1,076,093     1,019,650     920,983     5.5 % 16.8 %
Total nonperforming loans   71,541     72,745     55,635     (1.7)% 28.6 %
Total nonperforming assets   72,660     73,955     56,989     (1.8)% 27.5 %
             
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:            
Loans as a % of period end total assets   78.07 %   77.26 %   73.49 %   1.0 % 6.2 %
Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans   0.93 %   0.95 %   0.76 %   (2.1)% 22.4 %
Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets   0.94 %   0.96 %   0.78 %   (2.1)% 20.5 %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans   1.13 %   1.13 %   1.15 %   % (1.7)%
Net loan charge-offs $ 4,653   $ 1,622   $ 1,024     186.9 % 354.4 %
Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b)   0.24 %   0.09 %   0.06 %   166.7 % 300.0 %
             
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:            
Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets   12.52 %   11.93 %   10.85 %   4.9 % 15.4 %
Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f)   11.05 %   10.45 %   9.36 %   5.7 % 18.1 %
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b)   12.20 %   11.94 %   11.07 %   2.2 % 10.2 %
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b)   15.76 %   15.44 %   15.17 %   2.1 % 3.9 %
Average loans / Average deposits (b)   92.69 %   92.53 %   86.69 %   0.2 % 6.9 %
             
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.   


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
Nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023      
         
    2024     2023      
(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios) Nine months ended
September 30		 Nine months ended
September 30		   Percent change vs '23
INCOME STATEMENT:        
Net interest income $ 294,574   $ 278,039     5.9 %
Provision for credit losses   10,608     1,095     N.M.
Other income   91,524     77,115     18.7 %
Other expense   238,098     230,196     3.4 %
Income before income taxes $ 137,392   $ 123,863     10.9 %
Income taxes   24,602     21,629     13.7 %
Net income $ 112,790   $ 102,234     10.3 %
         
MARKET DATA:        
Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 6.99   $ 6.32     10.6 %
Earnings per common share - diluted (a)   6.95     6.29     10.5 %
Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share   3.18     3.15     1.0 %
         
Weighted average common shares - basic (b)   16,139,335     16,180,261     (0.3)%
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b)   16,231,766     16,261,109     (0.2)%
         
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)        
Return on average assets (a)(b)   1.53 %   1.37 %   11.7 %
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)   12.77 %   12.48 %   2.3 %
Yield on loans   6.12 %   5.44 %   12.5 %
Yield on investment securities   3.83 %   3.69 %   3.8 %
Yield on money market instruments   5.41 %   4.94 %   9.5 %
Yield on interest earning assets   5.77 %   5.08 %   13.6 %
Cost of interest bearing deposits   2.00 %   1.42 %   40.8 %
Cost of borrowings   4.11 %   3.56 %   15.4 %
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities   2.11 %   1.55 %   36.1 %
Net interest margin (g)   4.37 %   4.09 %   6.8 %
Efficiency ratio (g)   61.38 %   64.29 %   (4.5)%
         
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:        
Net loan charge-offs $ 7,116   $ 2,255     215.6 %
Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b)   0.13 %   0.04 %   225.0 %
         
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY        
Average shareholders' equity / Average Assets (b)   11.96 %   10.97 %   9.0 %
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b)   15.56 %   15.28 %   1.8 %
Average loans / Average deposits (b)   92.11 %   85.37 %   7.9 %
         
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:        
Average interest earning assets   9,055,400     9,189,014     (1.5)%
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j)   148,000     124,958     18.4 %
         
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Month Ended
    September 30   September 30
(in thousands, except share and per share data)     2024     2023       2024     2023
                 
Interest income:                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 120,203   $ 103,258     $ 346,732   $ 291,300
Interest on debt securities:                
Taxable     10,228     13,321       33,077     39,731
Tax-exempt     1,381     2,900       4,173     8,718
Other interest income     1,996     1,410       5,370     6,715
Total interest income     133,808     120,889       389,352     346,464
                 
Interest expense:                
Interest on deposits:                
Demand and savings deposits     22,762     20,029       62,987     52,309
Time deposits     7,073     3,097       21,936     6,410
Interest on borrowings     2,859     3,494       9,855     9,706
Total interest expense     32,694     26,620       94,778     68,425
                 
Net interest income     101,114     94,269       294,574     278,039
                 
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses     5,315     (1,580 )     10,608     1,095
                 
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses     95,799     95,849       283,966     276,944
                 
Other income     36,530     27,713       91,524     77,115
                 
Other expense     85,681     77,808       238,098     230,196
                 
Income before income taxes     46,648     45,754       137,392     123,863
                 
Income taxes     8,431     8,837       24,602     21,629
                 
Net income   $ 38,217   $ 36,917     $ 112,790   $ 102,234
                 
Per common share:                
Net income - basic   $ 2.37   $ 2.29     $ 6.99   $ 6.32
Net income - diluted   $ 2.35   $ 2.28     $ 6.95   $ 6.29
                 
Weighted average common shares - basic     16,151,640     16,133,310       16,139,335     16,180,261
Weighted average common shares - diluted     16,264,393     16,217,880       16,231,766     16,261,109
                 
Cash dividends declared:                
Quarterly dividend   $ 1.06   $ 1.05     $ 3.18   $ 3.15
                 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
     
(in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023  
     
Assets    
     
Cash and due from banks $ 147,338     $ 160,477  
Money market instruments   54,345       57,791  
Investment securities   1,233,297       1,429,144  
Loans   7,730,984       7,476,221  
Allowance for credit losses   (87,237 )     (83,745 )
Loans, net   7,643,747       7,392,476  
Bank premises and equipment, net   70,939       74,211  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   163,320       164,247  
Other real estate owned   1,119       983  
Other assets   588,944       557,124  
Total assets $ 9,903,049     $ 9,836,453  
     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
     
Deposits:    
Noninterest bearing $ 2,516,722     $ 2,628,234  
Interest bearing   5,697,949       5,414,332  
Total deposits   8,214,671       8,042,566  
Borrowings   306,964       517,329  
Other liabilities   142,001       131,265  
Total liabilities $ 8,663,636     $ 8,691,160  
     
     
Shareholders' Equity:    
Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) $     $  
Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,104 shares issued at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023)   462,129       463,280  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (34,684 )     (66,191 )
Retained earnings   964,008       903,877  
Treasury shares (1,471,464 shares at September 30, 2024 and 1,506,625 shares at December 31, 2023)   (152,040 )     (155,673 )
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,239,413     $ 1,145,293  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,903,049     $ 9,836,453  


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
           
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
(in thousands)   2024     2023       2024     2023  
           
Assets          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 124,825   $ 146,162     $ 131,125   $ 151,735  
Money market instruments   147,708     104,754       132,681     181,793  
Investment securities   1,242,969     1,737,292       1,298,657     1,773,695  
Loans   7,680,657     7,267,476       7,583,833     7,166,863  
Allowance for credit losses   (86,623 )   (88,522 )     (85,367 )   (87,511 )
Loans, net   7,594,034     7,178,954       7,498,466     7,079,352  
Bank premises and equipment, net   71,913     78,483       73,386     80,361  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   163,509     164,801       163,820     165,127  
Other real estate owned   1,214     1,870       1,230     1,759  
Other assets   574,461     552,798       565,950     546,434  
Total assets $ 9,920,633   $ 9,965,114     $ 9,865,315   $ 9,980,256  
           
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
           
Deposits:          
Noninterest bearing $ 2,521,083   $ 2,748,259     $ 2,554,232   $ 2,854,736  
Interest bearing   5,765,082     5,634,621       5,678,898     5,540,680  
Total deposits   8,286,165     8,382,880       8,233,130     8,395,416  
Borrowings   286,763     353,203       320,353     364,384  
Other liabilities   137,140     126,354       131,689     125,532  
Total liabilities $ 8,710,068   $ 8,862,437     $ 8,685,172   $ 8,885,332  
           
Shareholders' Equity:          
Preferred shares $   $     $   $  
Common shares   460,524     460,592       461,193     460,672  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (60,415 )   (97,029 )     (67,130 )   (94,762 )
Retained earnings   962,496     893,124       939,387     877,506  
Treasury shares   (152,040 )   (154,010 )     (153,307 )   (148,492 )
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,210,565   $ 1,102,677     $ 1,180,143   $ 1,094,924  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,920,633   $ 9,965,114     $ 9,865,315   $ 9,980,256  
           


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters
           
    2024   2024   2024   2023   2023  
(in thousands, except per share data) 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR
           
Interest income:          
Interest and fees on loans $ 120,203 $ 115,318 $ 111,211 $ 108,495 $ 103,258  
Interest on debt securities:          
Taxable   10,228   10,950   11,899   13,055   13,321  
Tax-exempt   1,381   1,382   1,410   2,248   2,900  
Other interest income   1,996   1,254   2,120   1,408   1,410  
Total interest income   133,808   128,904   126,640   125,206   120,889  
           
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits:          
Demand and savings deposits   22,762   20,370   19,855   19,467   20,029  
Time deposits   7,073   7,525   7,338   6,267   3,097  
Interest on borrowings   2,859   3,172   3,824   4,398   3,494  
Total interest expense   32,694   31,067   31,017   30,132   26,620  
           
Net interest income   101,114   97,837   95,623   95,074   94,269  
           
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses   5,315   3,113   2,180   1,809   (1,580 )
           
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of ) credit losses   95,799   94,724   93,443   93,265   95,849  
           
Other income   36,530   28,794   26,200   15,519   27,713  
           
Other expense   85,681   75,189   77,228   79,043   77,808  
           
Income before income taxes   46,648   48,329   42,415   29,741   45,754  
           
Income taxes   8,431   8,960   7,211   5,241   8,837  
           
Net income  $ 38,217 $ 39,369 $ 35,204 $ 24,500 $ 36,917  
           
Per common share:          
Net income - basic $ 2.37 $ 2.44 $ 2.18 $ 1.52 $ 2.29  
Net income - diluted $ 2.35 $ 2.42 $ 2.17 $ 1.51 $ 2.28  


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters
           
    2024   2024   2024     2023     2023
(in thousands) 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR
           
Other income:          
Income from fiduciary activities $ 10,615 $ 10,728 $ 10,024   $ 8,943   $ 9,100
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,362   2,214   2,106     2,054     2,109
Other service income   3,036   2,906   2,524     2,349     2,615
Debit card fee income   6,539   6,580   6,243     6,583     6,652
Bank owned life insurance income   2,057   1,565   2,629     1,373     1,448
ATM fees   471   458   496     517     575
Pension settlement gain   5,783            
Loss on sale of debt securities, net       (398 )   (7,875 )  
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net   1,557   358   (687 )   353     998
Other components of net periodic benefit income   2,204   2,204   2,204     1,893     1,893
Miscellaneous   1,906   1,781   1,059     (671 )   2,323
Total other income $ 36,530 $ 28,794 $ 26,200   $ 15,519   $ 27,713
           
Other expense:          
Salaries $ 38,370 $ 35,954 $ 35,733   $ 36,192   $ 34,525
Employee benefits   10,162   9,873   11,560     10,088     10,822
Occupancy expense   3,731   2,975   3,181     3,344     3,203
Furniture and equipment expense   2,571   2,454   2,583     2,824     3,060
Data processing fees   11,764   9,542   8,808     9,605     9,700
Professional fees and services   7,842   6,022   6,817     7,015     7,572
Marketing   1,464   1,164   1,741     1,716     1,197
Insurance   1,640   1,777   1,718     1,708     2,158
Communication   955   1,002   1,036     993     1,135
State tax expense   1,116   1,129   1,110     1,158     1,125
Amortization of intangible assets   287   320   320     334     334
Foundation contributions   2,000         1,000    
Miscellaneous   3,779   2,977   2,621     3,066     2,977
Total other expense $ 85,681 $ 75,189 $ 77,228   $ 79,043   $ 77,808
           


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information
                 
        Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024   2023     2022     2021     2020     2019  
                 
Allowance for credit losses:                
Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 86,575   $ 85,084   $ 83,745   $ 85,379   $ 83,197   $ 85,675   $ 56,679   $ 51,512  
Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2022-02 in 2023 and ASU 2016-13 in 2021               383         6,090          
Charge-offs   6,554     3,097     3,240     10,863     9,133     5,093     10,304     11,177  
Recoveries   1,901     1,475     2,399     5,942     6,758     8,441     27,246     10,173  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   4,653     1,622     841     4,921     2,375     (3,348 )   (16,942 )   1,004  
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses   5,315     3,113     2,180     2,904     4,557     (11,916 )   12,054     6,171  
Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 87,237   $ 86,575   $ 85,084   $ 83,745   $ 85,379   $ 83,197   $ 85,675   $ 56,679  
                 
General reserve trends:                
Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 87,237   $ 86,575   $ 85,084   $ 83,745   $ 85,379   $ 83,197   $ 85,675   $ 56,679  
Allowance on accruing purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior)                           167     268  
Allowance on purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior)   N.A.     N.A.     N.A.     N.A.     N.A.     N.A.     678      
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans   2,489     5,311     5,032     4,983     3,566     1,616     5,434     5,230  
General reserves on collectively evaluated loans $ 84,748   $ 81,264   $ 80,052   $ 78,762   $ 81,813   $ 81,581   $ 79,396   $ 51,181  
                 
Total loans $ 7,730,984   $ 7,664,377   $ 7,525,005   $ 7,476,221   $ 7,141,891   $ 6,871,122   $ 7,177,785   $ 6,501,404  
Accruing PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior)   2,191     2,420     2,454     2,835     4,653     7,149     11,153     14,331  
Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior)   N.A.     N.A.     N.A.     N.A.     N.A.     N.A.     360,056     548,436  
Individually evaluated loans (k)   53,573     54,993     54,742     45,215     78,341     74,502     108,407     77,459  
Collectively evaluated loans $ 7,675,220   $ 7,606,964   $ 7,467,809   $ 7,428,171   $ 7,058,897   $ 6,789,471   $ 6,698,169   $ 5,861,178  
                 
Asset Quality Ratios:                
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans   0.24 %   0.09 %   0.05 %   0.07 %   0.03 % (0.05)% (0.24)%   0.02 %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans   1.13 %   1.13 %   1.13 %   1.12 %   1.20 %   1.21 %   1.19 %   0.87 %
General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans   1.10 %   1.07 %   1.07 %   1.06 %   1.16 %   1.20 %   1.19 %   0.87 %
                 
Nonperforming assets:                
Nonaccrual loans $ 67,991   $ 71,368   $ 70,189   $ 60,259   $ 79,696   $ 72,722   $ 117,368   $ 90,080  
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (for years 2022 and prior) (k)   N.A.     N.A.     N.A.     N.A.     20,134     28,323     20,788     21,215  
Loans past due 90 days or more   3,550     1,377     1,570     859     1,281     1,607     1,458     2,658  
Total nonperforming loans $ 71,541   $ 72,745   $ 71,759   $ 61,118   $ 101,111   $ 102,652   $ 139,614   $ 113,953  
Other real estate owned   1,119     1,210     1,674     983     1,354     775     1,431     4,029  
Other nonperforming assets                       2,750     3,164     3,599  
Total nonperforming assets $ 72,660   $ 73,955   $ 73,433   $ 62,101   $ 102,465   $ 106,177   $ 144,209   $ 121,581  
Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans   0.88 %   0.93 %   0.93 %   0.81 %   1.12 %   1.06 %   1.64 %   1.39 %
Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans   0.93 %   0.95 %   0.95 %   0.82 %   1.42 %   1.49 %   1.95 %   1.75 %
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans   0.94 %   0.96 %   0.98 %   0.83 %   1.43 %   1.55 %   2.01 %   1.87 %
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets   0.73 %   0.75 %   0.74 %   0.63 %   1.04 %   1.11 %   1.55 %   1.42 %
                 
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
                 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information (continued)
                 
        Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024   2023   2022   2021   2020   2019
                 
New nonaccrual loan information:                
Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 71,368 $ 70,189 $ 60,259 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954
New nonaccrual loans   14,171   13,180   19,012   48,280   64,918   38,478   103,386   81,009
Resolved nonaccrual loans   17,548   12,001   9,082   67,717   57,944   83,124   76,098   58,883
Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 67,991 $ 71,368 $ 70,189 $ 60,259 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080
                 
Individually evaluated commercial loan portfolio information (period end): (k)
Unpaid principal balance $ 58,643 $ 57,184 $ 57,053 $ 47,564 $ 80,116 $ 75,126 $ 109,062 $ 78,178
Prior charge-offs   5,070   2,191   2,311   2,349   1,775   624   655   719
Remaining principal balance   53,573   54,993   54,742   45,215   78,341   74,502   108,407   77,459
Specific reserves   2,489   5,311   5,032   4,983   3,566   1,616   5,434   5,230
Book value, after specific reserves $ 51,084 $ 49,682 $ 49,710 $ 40,232 $ 74,775 $ 72,886 $ 102,973 $ 72,229
                 
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


       
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION      
Financial Reconciliations            
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS            
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   NINE MONTHS ENDED
(in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023   September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
Net interest income $ 101,114   $ 97,837   $ 94,269     $ 294,574   $ 278,039  
less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions   281     271     145       904     509  
less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships   9     5     9       16     596  
Net interest income - adjusted $ 100,824   $ 97,561   $ 94,115     $ 293,654   $ 276,934  
             
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses $ 5,315   $ 3,113   $ (1,580 )   $ 10,608   $ 1,095  
less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships   (234 )   (117 )   (40 )     (1,304 )   (788 )
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses - adjusted $ 5,549   $ 3,230   $ (1,540 )   $ 11,912   $ 1,883  
             
Other income $ 36,530   $ 28,794   $ 27,713     $ 91,524   $ 77,115  
less loss on sale of debt securities, net                 (398 )    
less pension settlement gain   5,783               5,783      
less impact of strategic initiatives       813           658      
less Vision related gain on the sale of OREO, net   1     (7 )         115      
less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships       6           13     135  
Other income - adjusted $ 30,746   $ 27,982   $ 27,713     $ 85,353   $ 76,980  
             
Other expense $ 85,681   $ 75,189   $ 77,808     $ 238,098   $ 230,196  
less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions   287     320     334       927     989  
less Foundation contribution   2,000               2,000      
less one-time incentive   1,700               1,700      
less building demolition costs   349               414      
less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships                     100  
Other expense - adjusted $ 81,345   $ 74,869   $ 77,474     $ 233,057   $ 229,107  
             
Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $ (414 ) $ (186 ) $ 29     $ (704 ) $ (197 )
             
Net income - reported $ 38,217   $ 39,369   $ 36,917     $ 112,790   $ 102,234  
Net income - adjusted (h) $ 36,659   $ 38,670   $ 37,028     $ 110,140   $ 101,492  
             
Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.35   $ 2.42   $ 2.28     $ 6.95   $ 6.29  
Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h) $ 2.25   $ 2.38   $ 2.28     $ 6.79   $ 6.24  
             
Annualized return on average assets (a)(b)   1.53 %   1.61 %   1.47 %     1.53 %   1.37 %
Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h)   1.47 %   1.59 %   1.47 %     1.49 %   1.36 %
             
Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e)   1.56 %   1.64 %   1.49 %     1.55 %   1.39 %
Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h)   1.49 %   1.61 %   1.50 %     1.52 %   1.38 %
             
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)   12.56 %   13.52 %   13.28 %     12.77 %   12.48 %
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h)   12.05 %   13.28 %   13.32 %     12.47 %   12.39 %
             
Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c)   14.52 %   15.72 %   15.62 %     14.82 %   14.70 %
Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h)   13.93 %   15.44 %   15.66 %     14.48 %   14.59 %
             
Efficiency ratio (g)   61.98 %   59.09 %   63.25 %     61.38 %   64.29 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h)   61.55 %   59.35 %   63.05 %     61.20 %   64.21 %
             
Annualized net interest margin (g)   4.45 %   4.39 %   4.12 %     4.37 %   4.09 %
Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h)   4.43 %   4.38 %   4.11 %     4.36 %   4.07 %
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.    


       
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION      
Financial Reconciliations (continued)            
             
(a) Reported measure uses net income.
(b) Averages are for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, and the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, as appropriate.
(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:      
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   NINE MONTHS ENDED
  September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023   September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,210,565 $ 1,171,347 $ 1,102,677   $ 1,180,143 $ 1,094,924
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets   163,509   163,816   164,801     163,820   165,127
AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 1,047,056 $ 1,007,531 $ 937,876   $ 1,016,323 $ 929,797
             
(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:
  September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023      
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,239,413 $ 1,183,257 $ 1,085,564      
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets   163,320   163,607   164,581      
TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 1,076,093 $ 1,019,650 $ 920,983      
             
(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS      
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   NINE MONTHS ENDED
  September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023   September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
AVERAGE ASSETS $ 9,920,633 $ 9,811,326 $ 9,965,114   $ 9,865,315 $ 9,980,256
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets   163,509   163,816   164,801     163,820   165,127
AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,757,124 $ 9,647,510 $ 9,800,313   $ 9,701,495 $ 9,815,129
             
(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:
  September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023      
TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,903,049 $ 9,919,783 $ 10,000,914      
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets   163,320   163,607   164,581      
TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,739,729 $ 9,756,176 $ 9,836,333      
             
(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   NINE MONTHS ENDED
  September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023   September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
Interest income $ 133,808 $ 128,904 $ 120,889   $ 389,352 $ 346,464
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment   594   605   1,042     1,815   2,888
Fully taxable equivalent interest income $ 134,402 $ 129,509 $ 121,931   $ 391,167 $ 349,352
Interest expense   32,694   31,067   26,620     94,778   68,425
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income $ 101,708 $ 98,442 $ 95,311   $ 296,389 $ 280,927
             
(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for credit losses, other income, other expense and tax effect of adjustments to net income.
(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.
(j) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for credit losses.
             


RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET INCOME
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   NINE MONTHS ENDED
  September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023   September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
Net income $ 38,217 $ 39,369 $ 36,917     $ 112,790 $ 102,234
Plus: Income taxes   8,431   8,960   8,837       24,602   21,629
Plus: Provision for (recovery of) credit losses   5,315   3,113   (1,580 )     10,608   1,095
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income $ 51,963 $ 51,442 $ 44,174     $ 148,000 $ 124,958
             
(k) Effective January 1, 2023, Park adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02. Among other things, this ASU eliminated the concept of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"). As a result of the adoption of this ASU and elimination of the concept of TDRs, total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") and total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") each decreased by $20.1 million effective January 1, 2023. Additionally, as a result of the adoption of this ASU, individually evaluated loans decreased by $11.5 million effective January 1, 2023.

